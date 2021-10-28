NFL Week 8 Injury Report: All 15 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

KEY

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation

(-): Not listed

OUT: Player will not play

D: Player is unlikely to play

Q: Player is not certain to play

NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status Kyler Murray ARZ Right Finger QB3 26.1 LP FP FP (-) DeAndre Hopkins ARZ Hamstring WR12 14.9 DNP DNP DNP Q Josiah Deguara GB Finger 2.0 FP FP FP (-) Darrell Daniels ARZ Hamstring 0.0 LP LP LP Q

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Ben Roethlisberger PIT Pectoral/Hip QB25 15.2 LP Chase Claypool PIT Hamstring WR27 12.7 LP Nick Chubb CLV Calf RB15 11.7 LP Odell Beckham Jr. CLV Shoulder WR46 10.2 LP Jarvis Landry CLV Knee WR45 8.7 DNP Baker Mayfield CLV Left Shoulder QB30 3.4 LP Donovan Peoples-Jones CLV Groin WR93 2.8 DNP Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT Knee 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR Concussion WR87 7.2 DNP Giovanni Ricci CAR Concussion 0.3 LP Spencer Brown CAR Back 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Tua Tagovailoa MIA Ribs QB22 17.4 FP DeVante Parker MIA Shoulder / Hamstring WR68 11.4 LP Cole Beasley BUF NIR-Rest WR34 11.2 DNP Jacoby Brissett MIA Hamstring QB36 0.4 FP Dawson Knox BUF Hand 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Deebo Samuel SF Calf WR7 15.3 DNP Allen Robinson II CHI Ankle WR48 10.7 LP J.P. Holtz CHI Quad 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Jonathan Taylor IND Ribs RB9 15.9 LP A.J. Brown TEN NIR-Rest WR11 14.8 LP Julio Jones TEN Hamstring WR31 12.3 DNP T.Y. Hilton IND Quad WR60 11.3 DNP Nyheim Hines IND Ribs RB38 8.7 LP Khari Blasingame TEN Knee 0.3 DNP Jordan Wilkins IND NIR-Rest 0.0 FP Chester Rogers TEN Groin 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Joe Flacco NYJ NIR-Rest QB34 3.1 DNP Tyler Kroft NYJ Back TE52 2.6 LP Tevin Coleman NYJ Hamstring 1.3 DNP Chris Evans CIN Hamstring RB62 0.8 DNP Trevon Wesco NYJ Knee 0.1 DNP Zach Wilson NYJ Knee 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status D'Andre Swift DET Groin RB7 18.2 LP DeVonta Smith PHI Headache WR26 14.5 DNP T.J. Hockenson DET Ankle/Knee TE3 11.5 LP J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI Back 0.7 DNP Jason Cabinda DET Hip 0.5 FP Miles Sanders PHI Ankle/Foot RB68 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Brandin Cooks HST NIR-Rest WR22 15.8 LP Rex Burkhead HST Hip RB80 3.3 LP Deshaun Watson HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Alex Collins SEA Groin RB24 12.1 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Mike Williams LAC Knee WR9 17.3 FP Nick Folk NE Left Knee K12 8.3 LP Kendrick Bourne NE Shoulder WR66 7.5 LP Jonnu Smith NE Shoulder TE23 7.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status O.J. Howard TB Ankle TE29 6.3 LP Mark Ingram II NO NIR-Rest RB43 5.8 DNP Giovani Bernard TB Chest RB51 5.6 FP Deonte Harris NO Hamstring 4.9 DNP Dwayne Washington NO Neck 0.4 DNP Rob Gronkowski TB Ribs TE32 0.0 LP Antonio Brown TB Ankle WR55 0.0 DNP Taysom Hill NO Concussion QB35 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Terry McLaurin WAS Hamstring WR14 15.6 DNP Antonio Gibson WAS Shin RB20 12.7 LP Ricky Seals-Jones WAS Quad TE9 8.8 LP Dyami Brown WAS Knee WR100 5.6 DNP Curtis Samuel WAS Groin 3.2 DNP Tyrie Cleveland DEN Ankle 0.8 LP Cam Sims WAS hamstring 0.1 LP Jace Sternberger WAS Foot 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Dak Prescott DAL Calf QB6 25.0 LP Adam Thielen MIN Foot WR20 14.0 FP Cedrick Wilson DAL Shoulder WR65 6.7 FP Alexander Mattison MIN Shoulder RB48 5.9 FP Dede Westbrook MIN Ankle 3.0 DNP Ben Ellefson MIN Knee/Foot 0.6 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.