NFL Week 8 Injury Report: All 15 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Kyler Murray
|ARZ
|Right Finger
|QB3
|26.1
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|WR12
|14.9
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Q
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|Finger
|2.0
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Darrell Daniels
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|0.0
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (-3.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|Pectoral/Hip
|QB25
|15.2
|LP
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|Hamstring
|WR27
|12.7
|LP
|Nick Chubb
|CLV
|Calf
|RB15
|11.7
|LP
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLV
|Shoulder
|WR46
|10.2
|LP
|Jarvis Landry
|CLV
|Knee
|WR45
|8.7
|DNP
|Baker Mayfield
|CLV
|Left Shoulder
|QB30
|3.4
|LP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLV
|Groin
|WR93
|2.8
|DNP
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|Knee
|0.0
|FP
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (-3)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|Concussion
|WR87
|7.2
|DNP
|Giovanni Ricci
|CAR
|Concussion
|0.3
|LP
|Spencer Brown
|CAR
|Back
|0.0
|DNP
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (-13.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|Ribs
|QB22
|17.4
|FP
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|Shoulder / Hamstring
|WR68
|11.4
|LP
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|NIR-Rest
|WR34
|11.2
|DNP
|Jacoby Brissett
|MIA
|Hamstring
|QB36
|0.4
|FP
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|Hand
|0.0
|DNP
San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears (+4)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|Calf
|WR7
|15.3
|DNP
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|Ankle
|WR48
|10.7
|LP
|J.P. Holtz
|CHI
|Quad
|0.0
|LP
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (-1)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|Ribs
|RB9
|15.9
|LP
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|NIR-Rest
|WR11
|14.8
|LP
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR31
|12.3
|DNP
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|Quad
|WR60
|11.3
|DNP
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|Ribs
|RB38
|8.7
|LP
|Khari Blasingame
|TEN
|Knee
|0.3
|DNP
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|NIR-Rest
|0.0
|FP
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|Groin
|0.0
|DNP
Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets (+10.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Joe Flacco
|NYJ
|NIR-Rest
|QB34
|3.1
|DNP
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|Back
|TE52
|2.6
|LP
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|Hamstring
|1.3
|DNP
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|Hamstring
|RB62
|0.8
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|NYJ
|Knee
|0.1
|DNP
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions (+3.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|Groin
|RB7
|18.2
|LP
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|Headache
|WR26
|14.5
|DNP
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|Ankle/Knee
|TE3
|11.5
|LP
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|Back
|0.7
|DNP
|Jason Cabinda
|DET
|Hip
|0.5
|FP
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|Ankle/Foot
|RB68
|0.0
|DNP
Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans (+14.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Brandin Cooks
|HST
|NIR-Rest
|WR22
|15.8
|LP
|Rex Burkhead
|HST
|Hip
|RB80
|3.3
|LP
|Deshaun Watson
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|Groin
|RB24
|12.1
|LP
New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers (-5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|Knee
|WR9
|17.3
|FP
|Nick Folk
|NE
|Left Knee
|K12
|8.3
|LP
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|Shoulder
|WR66
|7.5
|LP
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|Shoulder
|TE23
|7.4
|LP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (+5.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|Ankle
|TE29
|6.3
|LP
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|NIR-Rest
|RB43
|5.8
|DNP
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|Chest
|RB51
|5.6
|FP
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|Hamstring
|4.9
|DNP
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|Neck
|0.4
|DNP
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|Ribs
|TE32
|0.0
|LP
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|Ankle
|WR55
|0.0
|DNP
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|Concussion
|QB35
|0.0
|DNP
Washington Football Team @ Denver Broncos (-3)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|Hamstring
|WR14
|15.6
|DNP
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|Shin
|RB20
|12.7
|LP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|Quad
|TE9
|8.8
|LP
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|Knee
|WR100
|5.6
|DNP
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|Groin
|3.2
|DNP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|DEN
|Ankle
|0.8
|LP
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|hamstring
|0.1
|LP
|Jace Sternberger
|WAS
|Foot
|0.0
|FP
Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)
|Name
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|Calf
|QB6
|25.0
|LP
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|Foot
|WR20
|14.0
|FP
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|Shoulder
|WR65
|6.7
|FP
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|Shoulder
|RB48
|5.9
|FP
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|Ankle
|3.0
|DNP
|Ben Ellefson
|MIN
|Knee/Foot
|0.6
|LP
New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
