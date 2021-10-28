 NFL Week 8 Injury Report: All 15 games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 8 Injury Report: All 15 games

Saquon BarkleyÊof the Giants runs the ball in the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021. The Denver Broncos Came To Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj To Play The New York Giants In The First Game Of The 2021 Season On September 12 2021

By Mario Pilato
Oct 28, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Complete this survey to test PFF’s soon-to-be-released app!

 

GB @ ARZ | PIT @ CLE | CAR @ ATL | MIA @ BUF | SF @ CHITEN @ IND | CIN @ NYJ | PHI @ DET | LAR @ HOU | JAX @ SEANE @ LAC | TB @ NO |
WFT @ DEN | DAL @ MINNYG @ KC

Green Bay PackersArizona Cardinals (-6.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Kyler Murray ARZ Right Finger QB3 26.1 LP FP FP (-)
DeAndre Hopkins ARZ Hamstring WR12 14.9 DNP DNP DNP Q
Josiah Deguara GB Finger 2.0 FP FP FP (-)
Darrell Daniels ARZ Hamstring 0.0 LP LP LP Q

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger PIT Pectoral/Hip QB25 15.2 LP
Chase Claypool PIT Hamstring WR27 12.7 LP
Nick Chubb CLV Calf RB15 11.7 LP
Odell Beckham Jr. CLV Shoulder WR46 10.2 LP
Jarvis Landry CLV Knee WR45 8.7 DNP
Baker Mayfield CLV Left Shoulder QB30 3.4 LP
Donovan Peoples-Jones CLV Groin WR93 2.8 DNP
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT Knee 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR Concussion WR87 7.2 DNP
Giovanni Ricci CAR Concussion 0.3 LP
Spencer Brown CAR Back 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (-13.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tua Tagovailoa MIA Ribs QB22 17.4 FP
DeVante Parker MIA Shoulder / Hamstring WR68 11.4 LP
Cole Beasley BUF NIR-Rest WR34 11.2 DNP
Jacoby Brissett MIA Hamstring QB36 0.4 FP
Dawson Knox BUF Hand 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears (+4)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Deebo Samuel SF Calf WR7 15.3 DNP
Allen Robinson II CHI Ankle WR48 10.7 LP
J.P. Holtz CHI Quad 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (-1)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jonathan Taylor IND Ribs RB9 15.9 LP
A.J. Brown TEN NIR-Rest WR11 14.8 LP
Julio Jones TEN Hamstring WR31 12.3 DNP
T.Y. Hilton IND Quad WR60 11.3 DNP
Nyheim Hines IND Ribs RB38 8.7 LP
Khari Blasingame TEN Knee 0.3 DNP
Jordan Wilkins IND NIR-Rest 0.0 FP
Chester Rogers TEN Groin 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets (+10.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Joe Flacco NYJ NIR-Rest QB34 3.1 DNP
Tyler Kroft NYJ Back TE52 2.6 LP
Tevin Coleman NYJ Hamstring 1.3 DNP
Chris Evans CIN Hamstring RB62 0.8 DNP
Trevon Wesco NYJ Knee 0.1 DNP
Zach Wilson NYJ Knee 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D'Andre Swift DET Groin RB7 18.2 LP
DeVonta Smith PHI Headache WR26 14.5 DNP
T.J. Hockenson DET Ankle/Knee TE3 11.5 LP
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI Back 0.7 DNP
Jason Cabinda DET Hip 0.5 FP
Miles Sanders PHI Ankle/Foot RB68 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans (+14.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Brandin Cooks HST NIR-Rest WR22 15.8 LP
Rex Burkhead HST Hip RB80 3.3 LP
Deshaun Watson HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Alex Collins SEA Groin RB24 12.1 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Mike Williams LAC Knee WR9 17.3 FP
Nick Folk NE Left Knee K12 8.3 LP
Kendrick Bourne NE Shoulder WR66 7.5 LP
Jonnu Smith NE Shoulder TE23 7.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (+5.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
O.J. Howard TB Ankle TE29 6.3 LP
Mark Ingram II NO NIR-Rest RB43 5.8 DNP
Giovani Bernard TB Chest RB51 5.6 FP
Deonte Harris NO Hamstring 4.9 DNP
Dwayne Washington NO Neck 0.4 DNP
Rob Gronkowski TB Ribs TE32 0.0 LP
Antonio Brown TB Ankle WR55 0.0 DNP
Taysom Hill NO Concussion QB35 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Denver Broncos (-3)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Terry McLaurin WAS Hamstring WR14 15.6 DNP
Antonio Gibson WAS Shin RB20 12.7 LP
Ricky Seals-Jones WAS Quad TE9 8.8 LP
Dyami Brown WAS Knee WR100 5.6 DNP
Curtis Samuel WAS Groin 3.2 DNP
Tyrie Cleveland DEN Ankle 0.8 LP
Cam Sims WAS hamstring 0.1 LP
Jace Sternberger WAS Foot 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

Name Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Dak Prescott DAL Calf QB6 25.0 LP
Adam Thielen MIN Foot WR20 14.0 FP
Cedrick Wilson DAL Shoulder WR65 6.7 FP
Alexander Mattison MIN Shoulder RB48 5.9 FP
Dede Westbrook MIN Ankle 3.0 DNP
Ben Ellefson MIN Knee/Foot 0.6 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 55. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York GiantsKansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 8 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.