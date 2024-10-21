NFL Week 7: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Saquon Barkley returns to haunt his former team: Barkley racked up 176 rushing yards and forced four missed tackles on 17 carries. He added a pair of receptions for 11 yards and finished the game with an 84.3 PFF grade.

PFF's NFL Week 7 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE: Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins

Flex: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

LT: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

LG: Nick Allegretti, Washington Commanders

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Jordan Meredith, Las Vegas Raiders

RT: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills

Defense

EDGE: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings

EDGE: Arik Armstead, Jacksonville Jaguars

DI: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Cody Barton, Denver Broncos

LB: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams

CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

S: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Special teams

K: Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals

ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles running back returned to haunt his former team this week, racking up 176 rushing yards and forcing four missed tackles on 17 carries. He added a pair of receptions for 11 yards and finished the game with an 84.3 PFF grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Branch was everywhere for the Lions in their victory over the Vikings on Sunday. He played 40 snaps in coverage, allowing just two receptions while recording an interception, a pass breakup and two tackles that resulted in defensive stops.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

The second-round draft pick out of Iowa lined up exclusively in the slot and impressed for the second straight week. He was on the field for 31 snaps in coverage but allowed just three receptions for 3 yards and recorded three defensive stops.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Washington Commanders

The Commanders offensive line combined to allow just five pressures this week. They also helped to power a rushing attack that averaged 5.8 yards per carry in their win over the Carolina Panthers.