NFL Week 7: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Saquon Barkley returns to haunt his former team: Barkley racked up 176 rushing yards and forced four missed tackles on 17 carries. He added a pair of receptions for 11 yards and finished the game with an 84.3 PFF grade.
• Cooper DeJean impresses in Philadelphia: The second-round draft pick was on the field for 31 snaps in coverage but allowed just three receptions for 3 yards and recorded three defensive stops.
PFF's NFL Week 7 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
TE: Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins
Flex: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
LT: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
LG: Nick Allegretti, Washington Commanders
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Jordan Meredith, Las Vegas Raiders
RT: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills
Defense
EDGE: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
EDGE: Arik Armstead, Jacksonville Jaguars
DI: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Cody Barton, Denver Broncos
LB: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams
CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
S: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams
Flex: CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
Special teams
K: Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals
ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles running back returned to haunt his former team this week, racking up 176 rushing yards and forcing four missed tackles on 17 carries. He added a pair of receptions for 11 yards and finished the game with an 84.3 PFF grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Branch was everywhere for the Lions in their victory over the Vikings on Sunday. He played 40 snaps in coverage, allowing just two receptions while recording an interception, a pass breakup and two tackles that resulted in defensive stops.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
The second-round draft pick out of Iowa lined up exclusively in the slot and impressed for the second straight week. He was on the field for 31 snaps in coverage but allowed just three receptions for 3 yards and recorded three defensive stops.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Washington Commanders
The Commanders offensive line combined to allow just five pressures this week. They also helped to power a rushing attack that averaged 5.8 yards per carry in their win over the Carolina Panthers.