NFL Week 5 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LA
|Ankle
|TE8
|9.0
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|LA
|Shoulder
|(-)
|0.3
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|Neck
|RB20
|9.4
|(-)
|DNP
|DNP
|(-)
|Penny Hart
|WR
|SEA
|Knee
|(-)
|0.8
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|SEA
|Foot
|(-)
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Russell Gage
|WR
|ATL
|Ankle
|WR97
|8.4
|DNP
|(-)
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NYJ
|Concussion
|WR96
|8.8
|LP
|(-)
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|NYJ
|Back
|TE41
|4.6
|DNP
|(-)
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|NYJ
|Concussion
|(-)
|0.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|NYJ
|Illness
|WR115
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder
|WR39
|12.1
|LP
|(-)
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Neck
|(-)
|1.0
|LP
|(-)
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Knee
|WR23
|16.0
|FP
|(-)
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|Thumb
|WR14
|14.2
|FP
|(-)
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|Knee
|RB80
|3.8
|LP
|(-)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Ribs
|TE49
|3.2
|DNP
|(-)
New Orleans Saints @ Washington Football Team (+2)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB14
|12.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|WR72
|8.3
|DNP
|(-)
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|WAS
|Ankle
|RB42
|6.1
|LP
|(-)
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|Knee
|WR89
|4.4
|DNP
|(-)
|Cam Sims
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|WR120
|1.3
|DNP
|(-)
Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|CAR
|Hamstring
|(-)
|10.2
|LP
|(-)
|Spencer Brown
|RB
|CAR
|Knee
|(-)
|0.0
|LP
|(-)
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|PHI
|Knee
|WR75
|6.2
|LP
|(-)
New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (+8.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR20
|17.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR92
|6.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|Hip
|RB77
|1.9
|DNP
|(-)
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|HST
|Illness
|(-)
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|(-)
|0.0
|LP
|(-)
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K9
|8.5
|LP
|(-)
Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|Shoulder
|WR70
|15.7
|LP
|(-)
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB61
|9.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|CIN
|Ankle
|(-)
|1.5
|LP
|(-)
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Ankle
|RB3
|16.3
|LP
|(-)
Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|JAX
|Shoulder
|RB67
|2.3
|FP
|(-)
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR84
|12.9
|DNP
|(-)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR76
|5.7
|DNP
|(-)
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR99
|5.3
|LP
|(-)
|Racey McMath
|WR
|TEN
|Quad
|(-)
|0.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Khari Blasingame
|RB
|TEN
|Ankle
|(-)
|0.3
|LP
|(-)
|Tommy Hudson
|TE
|TEN
|Ankle
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Concussion
|QB32
|16.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Lower Leg
|RB27
|9.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|DEN
|Hamstring
|TE48
|4.1
|LP
|(-)
|Diontae Spencer
|WR
|DEN
|Chest
|(-)
|1.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Hip
|QB30
|17.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Hamstring
|WR85
|12.5
|LP
|(-)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|PIT
|Ribs
|WR46
|9.0
|LP
|(-)
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (-9)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Groin
|RB9
|15.0
|LP
|(-)
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|Knee
|TE4
|11.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|DET
|Hip
|RB31
|9.3
|LP
|(-)
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Ankle
|RB2
|21.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Greg Joseph
|K
|MIN
|Right Hip
|K12
|8.4
|FP
|(-)
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|MIN
|Quadriceps
|WR123
|2.0
|FP
|(-)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|MIN
|Toe
|(-)
|0.3
|DNP
|(-)
Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|CLV
|Shoulder
|WR24
|14.2
|FP
|(-)
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Knee
|TE28
|5.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|Ankle
|WR11
|17.0
|FP
|(-)
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|Ankle
|RB6
|15.7
|FP
|(-)
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Groin
|RB70
|2.8
|LP
|(-)
Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Groin
|WR40
|13.1
|LP
|(-)
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Quad
|RB26
|11.3
|FP
|(-)
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|CHI
|Knee
|QB36
|0.3
|FP
|(-)
|Jesse James
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|(-)
|0.1
|DNP
|(-)
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|CHI
|Quad
|(-)
|0.1
|DNP
|(-)
|David Montgomery
|RB
|CHI
|Knee
|RB79
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|CHI
|Knee
|(-)
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Knee
|TE2
|16.3
|FP
|(-)
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Ankle
|RB25
|13.7
|LP
|(-)
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|LV
|Ankle
|WR45
|12.7
|FP
|(-)
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|LV
|Shoulder
|RB93
|1.7
|FP
|(-)
|Peyton Barber
|RB
|LV
|Toe
|RB65
|1.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Derek Carrier
|TE
|LV
|Pectoral
|(-)
|1.0
|DNP
|(-)
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|WR13
|14.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|RB15
|14.0
|DNP
|(-)
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|WR44
|12.0
|LP
|(-)
|James Conner
|RB
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|RB37
|7.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Maxx Williams
|TE
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|TE23
|5.9
|DNP
|(-)
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|(-)
|0.1
|LP
|(-)
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|Calf
|TE3
|12.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Shoulder
|RB34
|11.3
|LP
|(-)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|SF
|Calf
|QB35
|7.9
|DNP
|(-)
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|DAL
|Hamstring
|WR15
|16.4
|DNP
|(-)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB7
|15.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Knee
|RB5
|17.4
|LP
|(-)
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Groin
|WR31
|14.1
|LP
|(-)
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR88
|8.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR103
|6.4
|DNP
|(-)
|C.J. Board
|WR
|NYG
|Clavicle
|(-)
|1.6
|FP
|(-)
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|(-)
|0.6
|DNP
|(-)
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|NIR – Rest
|WR37
|12.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|BUF
|Hamstring
|(-)
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Knee
|WR2
|20.4
|FP
|(-)
Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (-7)
Injury report is not yet posted…
