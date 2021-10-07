NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 5 Injury Report: All 16 games

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) bounces to the outside on a carry in the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals

By Mario Pilato
Oct 7, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

LAR @ SEA | NYG @ ATL | MIA @ TB | NO @ WFT | PHI @ CAR | NE @ HOU | GB @ CIN | TEN @ JAX | DEN @ PIT | DET @ MINCLE @ LAC | CHI @ LV |
SF @ ARZ | NYG @ DAL| BUF @ KC | IND @ BAL

Los Angeles RamsSeattle Seahawks (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Tyler Higbee TE LA Ankle TE8 9.0 LP LP FP (-)
Johnny Mundt TE LA Shoulder (-) 0.3 LP LP FP (-)
Chris Carson RB SEA Neck RB20 9.4 (-) DNP DNP (-)
Penny Hart WR SEA Knee (-) 0.8 DNP FP FP (-)
Colby Parkinson TE SEA Foot (-) 0.0 FP (-) (-) (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York JetsAtlanta Falcons (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Russell Gage WR ATL Ankle WR97 8.4 DNP (-)
Elijah Moore WR NYJ Concussion WR96 8.8 LP (-)
Tyler Kroft TE NYJ Back TE41 4.6 DNP (-)
Jeff Smith WR NYJ Concussion (-) 0.1 DNP (-)
Denzel Mims WR NYJ Illness WR115 0.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder WR39 12.1 LP (-)
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Neck (-) 1.0 LP (-)
Antonio Brown WR TB Knee WR23 16.0 FP (-)
Chris Godwin WR TB Thumb WR14 14.2 FP (-)
Giovani Bernard RB TB Knee RB80 3.8 LP (-)
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Ribs TE49 3.2 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans SaintsWashington Football Team (+2)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB14 12.5 DNP (-)
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin WR72 8.3 DNP (-)
J.D. McKissic RB WAS Ankle RB42 6.1 LP (-)
Dyami Brown WR WAS Knee WR89 4.4 DNP (-)
Cam Sims WR WAS Hamstring WR120 1.3 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Hamstring (-) 10.2 LP (-)
Spencer Brown RB CAR Knee (-) 0.0 LP (-)
Quez Watkins WR PHI Knee WR75 6.2 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (+8.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST NIR – Rest WR20 17.5 DNP (-)
Chris Conley WR HST NIR – Rest WR92 6.1 DNP (-)
Rex Burkhead RB HST Hip RB77 1.9 DNP (-)
Scottie Phillips RB HST Illness (-) 0.0 FP (-)
Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh (-) 0.0 LP (-)
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR (-) 0.0 DNP (-)
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K9 8.5 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Tee Higgins WR CIN Shoulder WR70 15.7 LP (-)
Joe Mixon RB CIN Ankle RB61 9.0 DNP (-)
Mike Thomas WR CIN Ankle (-) 1.5 LP (-)
Aaron Jones RB GB Ankle RB3 16.3 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Carlos Hyde RB JAX Shoulder RB67 2.3 FP (-)
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR84 12.9 DNP (-)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR TEN Hamstring WR76 5.7 DNP (-)
A.J. Brown WR TEN Hamstring WR99 5.3 LP (-)
Racey McMath WR TEN Quad (-) 0.8 DNP (-)
Khari Blasingame RB TEN Ankle (-) 0.3 LP (-)
Tommy Hudson TE TEN Ankle (-) 0.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Concussion QB32 16.8 DNP (-)
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Lower Leg RB27 9.5 DNP (-)
Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Hamstring TE48 4.1 LP (-)
Diontae Spencer WR DEN Chest (-) 1.2 DNP (-)
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Hip QB30 17.3 DNP (-)
Chase Claypool WR PIT Hamstring WR85 12.5 LP (-)
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Ribs WR46 9.0 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 39.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (-9)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB9 15.0 LP (-)
T.J. Hockenson TE DET Knee TE4 11.0 DNP (-)
Jamaal Williams RB DET Hip RB31 9.3 LP (-)
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Ankle RB2 21.8 DNP (-)
Greg Joseph K MIN Right Hip K12 8.4 FP (-)
Dede Westbrook WR MIN Quadriceps WR123 2.0 FP (-)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR MIN Toe (-) 0.3 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Shoulder WR24 14.2 FP (-)
David Njoku TE CLV Knee TE28 5.8 DNP (-)
Keenan Allen WR LAC Ankle WR11 17.0 FP (-)
Austin Ekeler RB LAC Ankle RB6 15.7 FP (-)
Justin Jackson RB LAC Groin RB70 2.8 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR40 13.1 LP (-)
Damien Williams RB CHI Quad RB26 11.3 FP (-)
Andy Dalton QB CHI Knee QB36 0.3 FP (-)
Jesse James TE CHI NIR – Rest (-) 0.1 DNP (-)
J.P. Holtz TE CHI Quad (-) 0.1 DNP (-)
David Montgomery RB CHI Knee RB79 0.0 DNP (-)
Jesper Horsted TE CHI Knee (-) 0.0 FP (-)
Darren Waller TE LV Knee TE2 16.3 FP (-)
Josh Jacobs RB LV Ankle RB25 13.7 LP (-)
Hunter Renfrow WR LV Ankle WR45 12.7 FP (-)
Alec Ingold RB LV Shoulder RB93 1.7 FP (-)
Peyton Barber RB LV Toe RB65 1.2 DNP (-)
Derek Carrier TE LV Pectoral (-) 1.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR13 14.1 DNP (-)
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Shoulder RB15 14.0 DNP (-)
A.J. Green WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR44 12.0 LP (-)
James Conner RB ARZ NIR – Rest RB37 7.5 DNP (-)
Maxx Williams TE ARZ Shoulder TE23 5.9 DNP (-)
Eno Benjamin RB ARZ Hamstring (-) 0.1 LP (-)
George Kittle TE SF Calf TE3 12.0 DNP (-)
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Shoulder RB34 11.3 LP (-)
Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF Calf QB35 7.9 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Amari Cooper WR DAL Hamstring WR15 16.4 DNP (-)
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB7 15.0 DNP (-)
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Knee RB5 17.4 LP (-)
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Groin WR31 14.1 LP (-)
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Hamstring WR88 8.1 DNP (-)
Darius Slayton WR NYG Hamstring WR103 6.4 DNP (-)
C.J. Board WR NYG Clavicle (-) 1.6 FP (-)
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee (-) 0.6 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR – Rest WR37 12.8 DNP (-)
Taiwan Jones RB BUF Hamstring (-) 0.0 DNP (-)
Tyreek Hill WR KC Knee WR2 20.4 FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 56.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (-7)

Injury report is not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

 

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 5 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.