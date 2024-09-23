NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• A huge game from Jauan Jennings: Jennings averaged a whopping 5.15 yards per route run for the 49ers this week, pulling in three touchdowns and racking up four plays of 15-plus yards.
• Myles Garrett cannot be stopped: Garrett might not have come away with a sack in the loss to the New York Giants, but he still made plenty of impact as a pass rusher. From 25 pass-rushing snaps, he produced three quarterback hits and six hurries and had another three plays where he defeated his blocker
PFF's NFL Week 3 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
WR: Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Flex: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Joe Tippmann, New York Jets
RG: James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Defense
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Brian Burns, New York Giants
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
DI: Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins
LB: Willie Gay, New Orleans Saints
LB: Cody Barton, Denver Broncos
CB: Riley Moss, Denver Broncos
CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
S: Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos
S: Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles
Flex: CB Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Special teams
K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
K/PR: Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins
ST: Feleipe Franks, Carolina Panthers
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Jennings averaged a whopping 5.15 yards per route run for the 49ers this week, pulling in three touchdowns and racking up four plays of 15-plus yards. He was a monster in contested catch situations, too, pulling in five of his six contested targets.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Edge Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Garrett might not have come away with a sack in the loss to the New York Giants, but he still made plenty of impact as a pass rusher. From 25 pass-rushing snaps, he produced three quarterback hits and six hurries and had another three plays where he defeated his blocker, giving him a 45.8% pass-rush win rate on the day.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Nabers had another incredible showing again for the Giants, finding the end zone twice in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The first of those touchdowns was an incredible toe tap on the sideline, and he finished the game with an 85.0 PFF receiving grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS
Three Lions offensive linemen earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0, while the team as a whole combined to allow just four total pressures from 26 dropbacks.