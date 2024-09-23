NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• A huge game from Jauan Jennings: Jennings averaged a whopping 5.15 yards per route run for the 49ers this week, pulling in three touchdowns and racking up four plays of 15-plus yards.

• Myles Garrett cannot be stopped: Garrett might not have come away with a sack in the loss to the New York Giants, but he still made plenty of impact as a pass rusher. From 25 pass-rushing snaps, he produced three quarterback hits and six hurries and had another three plays where he defeated his blocker

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PFF's NFL Week 3 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

WR: Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Flex: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

C: Joe Tippmann, New York Jets

RG: James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

EDGE: Brian Burns, New York Giants

DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

DI: Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins

LB: Willie Gay, New Orleans Saints

LB: Cody Barton, Denver Broncos

CB: Riley Moss, Denver Broncos

CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

S: Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

S: Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles

Flex: CB Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special teams

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

K/PR: Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins

ST: Feleipe Franks, Carolina Panthers

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Jennings averaged a whopping 5.15 yards per route run for the 49ers this week, pulling in three touchdowns and racking up four plays of 15-plus yards. He was a monster in contested catch situations, too, pulling in five of his six contested targets.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Edge Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Garrett might not have come away with a sack in the loss to the New York Giants, but he still made plenty of impact as a pass rusher. From 25 pass-rushing snaps, he produced three quarterback hits and six hurries and had another three plays where he defeated his blocker, giving him a 45.8% pass-rush win rate on the day.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers had another incredible showing again for the Giants, finding the end zone twice in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The first of those touchdowns was an incredible toe tap on the sideline, and he finished the game with an 85.0 PFF receiving grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS

Three Lions offensive linemen earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0, while the team as a whole combined to allow just four total pressures from 26 dropbacks.