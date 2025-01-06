NFL Week 18: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 18 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Joe Milton III, New England Patriots

RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

WR: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Flex: WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

LT: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons

C: Cade Mays, Carolina Panthers

RG: Jonah Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

RT: Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

Defense

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

EDGE: Derek Barnett, Houston Texans

DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

LB: Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Darius Muasau, New York Giants

CB: Artie Burns, Seattle Seahawks

CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

S: Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

Flex: CB Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

Special Steams

K: Joshua Karty, Los Angeles Rams

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

ST: Shaka Heyward, Cincinnati Bengals

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson ended the season with his best game of the year, rushing for 170 yards on 28 carries in the loss to the Carolina Panthers. Ninety-two of those yards came after contact, and he forced nine missed tackles, earning a 91.9 PFF rushing grade in the game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons

Parsons finished the season strong, earning a 90.2 PFF grade in the loss to the Washington Commanders, his second-best grade of the year. He racked up four pressures, three of which were sacks, from 31 pass-rushing snaps.

Milton was incredible in his first career start, albeit against a Bills team resting key players. He went 22-for-29 for 241 yards, with three big-time throws, and he earned a 95.8 PFF grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' offensive line has improved this year, and they closed out the season with an impressive showing in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. The offensive line combined to allow just five pressures from 41 dropbacks, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits.