NFL Week 15 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• An early look at Super Bowl 59?: The Bills travel to Detroit in one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

• AFC wild-card teams trying to stay alive: The Colts, Dolphins and Bengals endure virtual must-win situations in Week 15.

Storyline of the game: NFC West coming down to the wire

Los Angeles is surging at the right time in the race for the NFC West crown. Following their massive upset over Buffalo, the Rams are undefeated to start December, powered by the NFL’s highest-graded offense (86.4) since Week 9.

San Francisco is looking to ride the momentum of its commanding win in Week 14 into this week with hopes of avenging its Week 3 loss in LA. However, the 49ers find themselves limping through December after numerous injuries, including the loss of All-Pro LT Trent Williams — who is slated to miss his fourth straight game.

Matchups to watch: 49ers RB Patrick Taylor vs. Rams front seven

This 49ers offense has nearly exhausted its depth in the backfield after a series of injuries landed Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on IR. Now, rookie Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable this week. That could mean an increased role for Patrick Taylor, who has totaled just a 65.0 PFF rushing grade in his limited time in the lineup.

The Rams defense is looking to figure things out fitting the run after a tough stretch that saw the unit surrender the league’s worst EPA per rush to opposing offense over the last three games. Since Week 12, Los Angeles has allowed 3.6 yards before contact per rush — the fifth-highest in the NFL.

Additional news:

Rams WR Puka Nacua becomes the third receiver in the Super Bowl era with five games of 150-plus scrimmage yards in their first two seasons.

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Rams CB Cobie Durant (chest) is out this week.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee (knee) slated to sit again this week after full week of practice.

Storyline of the game: Carolina favored for the first time in 2024

Despite three straight losses, the Panthers find themselves as betting favorites for the first time in two years — their last such instance coming back in Week 15 of 2022. This development comes off the back of improved play that allowed Carolina to come within striking distance of taking down the Eagles late last week.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys couldn’t ride their momentum into December, suffering a crushing defeat to the Bengals on Monday night. Miscues marred that matchup, with the Cowboys having a shot to win late in a tied game but letting it slip away after a mishandled punt handed the ball — and ultimately, the win — back to Cincy.

Matchups to watch: Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle vs. Panthers front seven

After lacking any semblance of running game for most of the year, Dallas has found its stride on the ground, led by Rico Dowdle’s increased presence in the game plan. The Cowboys back’s uptick in carries has led to increased production, with Dowdle piling up 329 yards over the last three games — second to only Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Barkley himself racked up 6.2 yards per carry on this Carolina defense this past week to the tune of 124 yards on the ground. That only gives more credence to the Panthers’ 43.4 team run defense grade this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Additional news:

Carolina first-year RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) ends season with just 23 snaps in his rookie campaign.

Cowboys G Zack Martin (ankle) has been placed on IR.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee) suffered serious damage, tearing three tendons in his right knee; will miss significant time into 2025.

Storyline of the game: Chiefs looking to take stranglehold of AFC’s top seed

With Sunday night’s last-second field goal to put away the Chargers, Kansas City notched its sixth win of the year decided by the final play. A victory this week would bring the Chiefs one step closer to capturing the top seed in the AFC. However, with a tough stretch of games ahead versus AFC playoff contenders, the Chiefs can’t afford to look past the Browns.

Cleveland’s Week 14 loss officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. Consistent offensive production has been hard to come by, with this team following up its historic Week 13 performance with an underwhelming outing in Pittsburgh last week. The question is: what version will we see this week?

Matchups to watch: Chiefs LT D.J. Humphries vs. Browns Edge Myles Garrett

Struggles at left tackle — between Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris — prompted the Chiefs to turn to veteran D.J. Humphries to right the ship. However, Humphries’ first start didn’t go terribly well, surrendering five pressures and a sack on his way to a 52.6 PFF pass-blocking grade before leaving with a hamstring injury.

That presents Myles Garrett with an incredible opportunity to leave his mark on this game. After totaling just four sacks through Week 8, the talented pass rusher has amassed seven in five games since, highlighted by a pair of three-sack performances.

Additional news:

Kansas City has captured its ninth consecutive AFC West title after Week 14 win over Chargers.

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown (shoulder) nearing return with potential practice participation this week.

Cleveland has waived WR Kadarius Toney after his punt return fumble and taunting foul in Week 14.

Storyline of the game: AFC playoff implications

Houston returns from its Week 14 bye ready to face a tough stretch of games to close out the year with eyes aimed at capturing the AFC South crown, with Indy not far behind. The Texans play at home, where they have had some troubles — last securing a win in Houston back in late October.

The Dolphins may be on the outside looking in currently, but this team is on the bubble and looking to gain ground in the AFC wild-card race. Miami has won four of its last five contests after the Dolphins’ overtime victory this past week, which required an 11-point fourth quarter comeback and a last-second game-tying field goal.

Matchups to watch: Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith vs. Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o

The Dolphins’ veteran tight end is enjoying the best season of his career, having earned an 83.9 receiving grade this season. Although his numbers didn’t jump off the box score this past week, Smith snagged all three of his receptions in overtime, including the game-winning score.

Without LB Azeez Al-Shaair in the lineup, the responsibility of holding down the middle of this defense will shift to To’oTo’o. The second-year linebacker will have his hands full with Smith given his struggles in coverage this season, earning just a 47.3 coverage grade.

Additional news:

Texans S Jalen Pitre (pectoral) will undergo surgery, ending his season.

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair will begin serving a three-game suspension following an illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in Week 13.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sold 10% of franchise to Ares Management, a private equity group, and a combined 3% stake to Brooklyn Nets owners Joe Tsai and Oliver Weisberg.

Storyline of the game: Jets & Jags taking stock for future

With neither franchise fated for the postseason, the final four games of the year will help these franchises evaluate their rosters for the year ahead.

The Jets find themselves winless since the start of November, posting an 0-4 record. The Jets enter Week 14 as 3.5-point favorites on the road despite their last road win coming back in Week 2.

Although Jacksonville is without franchise signal-caller Lawrence for the rest of the year, the team managed to snap its five-game losing streak with a 10-6 road win in Tennessee to eliminate the Titans from postseason contention.

Matchups to Watch: Jets LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu vs. Jags Edge Josh Hines-Allen

With veteran LT Tyron Smith landing on IR — out since Week 11 — the Jets have been putting their faith into first-rounder Olu Fashanu to man the left side. The first-year tackle has been a mixed bag in his time in the lineup, but has seen improvement as a pass protector in recent weeks by securing a 74.2 pass-blocking grade since Week 10.

The rookie tackle will have his work cut out for him with Hines-Allen. The Jags edge defender posted his third game with a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grade of the season this past week, notching his eighth sack of 2024 and his second since returning from bye.

Additional news:

New York key special teamer Irvin Charles (knee) will miss the rest of season.

Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) struggling with injury, DNP to start week of practice.

Storyline of the game: Commanders cling to last wild-card spot

Coming off of its Week 14 bye, Washington is rested and ready to make a march to the postseason. The Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak in their last outing, finding a decisive win over the Titans and maintaining their slim hold on the seventh seed in the NFC.

The Saints secured their third win in their last four games this past week but will now have to navigate the way forward without Derek Carr, who suffered significant damage to his non-throwing hand and may miss the remainder of the year. As of this writing, HC Darren Rizzi has yet to announce the starter between Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler.

Matchups to watch: Saints C Erik McCoy vs. Commanders DI Jer’Zhan Newton

Without Carr in the lineup, this offense will need to lean on the run game, and that starts up front. When healthy and in the lineup, McCoy sets the tone for this running game, having generated the highest run-blocking grade (92.5) at the center position.

Lined up across from McCoy will be first-year interior defender Newton, who has struggled fitting the run. The second-rounder has posted just a 45.1 run-defense grade this season, earning a negative grade on 23.1% of his run-defense snaps.

Additional news:

New Orleans signed QB Ben DiNucci to provide depth amid Carr’s injury concerns.

Commanders WR Jamison Crowder ’s (calf) 21-day practice window has been opened.

Washington has claimed WR K.J. Osborn off waivers with Noah Brown (kidney) expected out for the year.

Storyline of the game: Ravens ready for three games in 11 days

Baltimore returns from its Week 14 bye ready to embark on a tough stretch of games that will feature three matchups in just 11 days, culminating with the Ravens’ trip to Houston on Christmas Day. This team is in must-win mode as it fights for playoff positioning following a pair of losses over its last three games.

The Giants — eliminated from playoff contention — continue to falter, with their last win coming back in Week 5. This past week, New York nearly bucked that losing trend with a late, game-tying field goal try against the Saints that would have sent the game into overtime, only for it to be blocked.

Matchups to watch: Giants QB Tommy DeVito vs. Ravens coverage

Hoping to find something to spark this offense, HC Brian Daboll turns back to Tommy DeVito, who had been dealing with a forearm injury. Drew Lock was a liability in his limited time under center, totaling five turnover-worthy plays in two starts. Even still, DeVito isn’t much of a step in the right direction considering he’s recorded just a 51.8 passing grade.

Baltimore’s coverage unit has struggled at times this season but is currently undergoing a revival, showing marked improvement in recent weeks. Since Week 11, this defense has limited opposing offenses to the lowest EPA per pass average in the NFL, permitting just 6.6 yards per coverage target — the second lowest in the league.

Additional news:

Giants first-year safety Tyler Nubin (ankle) placed on IR, ending his season.

Ravens WR Diontae Johnson set to serve one-game suspension following refusal to enter team’s Week 13 matchup with the Eagles.

Storyline of the game: Bengals clawing to stay alive

Cincinnati snapped a three-game losing streak with its road victory in Dallas on Monday night, keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive for another week. As a long shot for the postseason — currently holding just a 1% chance, per PFF’s season simulation — the Bengals face an uphill battle that will take quite a bit of assistance from the teams higher up in the standings along with flawless play from here on out to make it.

Meanwhile, the Titans were officially eliminated following their Week 14 loss to the Jags. In a do-or-die situation, the Titans were only able to muster six points against a Jacksonville defense that has struggled in a variety of facets this season, underscoring Tennessee’s qualms in 2024.

Matchups to watch: Titans WR Calvin Ridley vs. Bengals CB Josh Newton

Josh Newton stepping in for the injured DJ Turner hasn’t netted much in terms of positive results. The fifth-round rookie has managed just a 59.5 coverage grade this season while allowing 1.13 yards per coverage snap, with his subpar play contributing to this secondary's massive issues.

Although Ridley has looked off at times, he has managed to show flashes, generating a 79.0 receiving grade since Week 8. Over that span, the veteran has secured 62.5% of his contested targets while notching 15 receptions of 15 or more yards.

Additional news:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ’s home was broken into during the team's Monday Night Football matchup.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins parts ways with his agent David Mulugheta ahead of his entry in free agency.

Storyline of the game: Cardinals slide in race for NFC West

The Cardinals are amid a three-game losing streak following their Week 14 loss to the division-leading Seahawks in what was an incredibly one-sided affair. Seattle took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, dropping Arizona further down the west standing. Arizona is currently tied with San Francisco at the bottom at 6-7 with the team’s playoff future in jeopardy.

New England was unfortunately eliminated from playoff contention before the Patriots even made it to their bye week. In their Week 13 matchup, the Pats held a seven-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, just for the Colts to find the end zone and convert the two-point conversion — snatching victory away from New England.

Matchups to watch: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

Although he hasn’t quite lived up to his billing as the No.4 pick in the 2024 draft, Harrison has put together a solid rookie campaign, powered by a 77.3 receiving grade. The young receiver has hauled in seven receiving touchdowns of the season, which leads all first-year players.

Harrison will draw the coverage of another talented young player in Christian Gonzalez. The second-year corner has been playing sound in coverage over his last four outings, earning the second-highest grade (85.0) at the corner position since Week 10.

Additional news:

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Storyline of the game: AFC battle with playoff implications looming

With both the Colts and Broncos both coming into this one well-rested following their Week 14 byes, this matchup should be a strong one with numerous consequences for the winner and loser.

While a loss wouldn’t eliminate the Colts for postseason consideration, it would make the road to secure a berth a highly unlikely one, with just three games remaining on the calendar to follow.

On the other hand, Denver currently holds the second wild-card slot, due largely to their three consecutive wins. However, the Broncos embark on a tough stretch that features four opponents currently fighting for playoff positioning.

Matchups to watch: Broncos Edge Nik Bonitto vs. Colts LT Bernhard Raimann

In the team’s last outing in Week 13, Bonitto produced his greatest performance as a pro, registering a 92.3 defensive grade — his second time surpassing a 90.0 grade in his last three outings. That level of prowess has earned the 25-year-old edge defender the highest overall defensive grade (91.2) in the NFL since Week 11.

Raimann returned from injury in Week 13, amassing a quality 81.5 overall grade. The third-year tackle’s performance was highlighted by allowing zero pressures across 28 pass sets.

Additional news:

Broncos CB Riley Moss (knee) DNP at practice to start the week.

Storyline of the game: Potential Super Bowl preview

This game marks one of the high-profile matchup of Week 15, featuring two of the top teams in their respective conferences. Both the Lions and Bills have secured a playoff berth and now look to add a signature win to their resume to provide the boost needed to ride high to end the regular season.

The Lions are soaring following their NFL-best 11th straight win in Week 14 in a game that was a nail-biter. Detroit ultimately escaped with a three-point victory against the Packers off of Jake Bates‘ game-winning field goal as time expired.

On the other sideline, Buffalo is seeking redemption after its shocking upset at the hands of another NFC opponent in the Rams, who held a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Despite three scores from Josh Allen in the final frame, the Bills still fell short.

Matchups to watch: Lions RG Kevin Zeitler vs. Bills DI Ed Oliver

The Lions remain one of the NFL’s most consistent and effective offenses due largely to their presence on the ground, led by players like Kevin Zeitler. The veteran has shown out in his 13th season, earning career-high marks as a run blocker with an 88.7 grade — the second-highest mark among qualifying guards this year.

Conversely, his matchup this week, Ed Oliver, has demonstrated significant struggles fitting the run, recording just a 43.9 run-defense grade — ranking 103rd out of 133 qualifying interior players. Since Week 9, Oliver has only surpassed a 60.0 run defense grade once.

Additional news:

Bills QB Josh Allen becomes the first player in NFL history to score three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single regular-season game, a feat Otto Graham managed to accomplish during the playoffs in 1954.

The Bills ownership group has sold stakes to a number of partners, including NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

The Lions may possibly see return of D.J. Reader , Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal , all of whom were absent in Week 14.

Storyline of the game: Buccaneers defend sole possession of NFC South

Tampa wrestled the top spot in the NFC South away from Atlanta following the Bucs’ third straight win in Week 14. If the Buccaneers are going to hold onto this slim lead in the division, it will take a big win against a quality opponent like the Chargers, as the Falcons face a much weaker opponent in their rebuttal game.

The Chargers are coming off a disappointing Week 14 loss to the Chiefs in a matchup that was decided by a converted field goal attempt as time expired. That marks LA’s second loss to a quality, playoff-bound opponent in the last three weeks, as the Chargers also fell to Baltimore in Week 12. Although Los Angeles still holds the final AFC wild-card slot, a further slide could threaten that should some Week 15 outcomes fall out of their favor.

Matchups to watch: Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. Buccaneers S Kaevon Merriweather

Despite having limited weapons in the receiving game, Herbert continues to produce stellar marks throwing the football. His 88.2 PFF passing grade this year is good for third among qualifying quarterbacks, driven by his impressive 6.7% big time throw rate — contributing to his 14-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio.

Recent injuries to Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards and now, again, Antoine Winfield Jr. has thrust Merriweather into a prominent role. The Bucs better believe that Herbert will put the undrafted safety through his paces and put his 52.1 coverage grade to the test on the back end.

Additional news:

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) to miss extended time.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ankle) dealing with another new injury, missed practice to start the week.

Storyline of the game: Heavyweight, playoff-bound matchup

Another top-flight battle between playoff contenders and division leaders graces the Week 15 slate.

While still technically without a postseason berth secured, the Steelers could very well earn one this week with an upset victory against one of the toughest franchises occupying the NFC. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s squad is 5-0 straight up this season when gifted points against the spread. Pittsburgh’s last underdog matchup came back in Week 13, where it won outright as +3 road dogs in Cincy.

Despite the Eagles winning at a high clip and marching to nine-straight victories, reports and speculation of tension between Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham have swept through the media this week. Although the players addressed the perceived animosity, it remains to be seen if the smoke makes for fire in this situation.

Matchups to watch: Eagles LG Landon Dickerson vs. Steelers DI Cameron Heyward

This Eagles offensive line holding up against this Steelers defensive line will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the outcome of this one, with this matchup carrying a crucial advantage.

Heyward, the 14-year veteran, hasn’t skipped a beat and is playing some of the best ball of his career. His 90.3 overall defensive grade this season leads all interior defenders, powered top-four marks in both run defense and pass-rushing.

Tasked with slowing down the 35-year-old monster will be Landon Dickerson, who has had himself a career year as well. The Eagles guard has generated an 80.2 overall offensive grade, but he really shines as a run blocker, where he holds the seventh-highest run blocking grade among guards.

Additional News:

RB Saquon Barkley now owns the Eagles’ single-season rushing record with 1,623 yards and counting, breaking LeSean McCoy ’s mark of 1,607 set back in 2013.

Philadelphia captures its fourth consecutive playoff berth following Week 14 win over the Panthers.

Rumors of conflict between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were addressed this week in the media, with the pair telling reporters they’re on good terms.

Storyline of the game: NFC playoff implications

Packers HC Matt LaFleur hit the nail on the head when he told the media he expects there to be a playoff atmosphere on Sunday night in Seattle. Both teams hold high positions in the NFC standings, with Seattle hanging onto the top spot in the West — fending off various rivals nipping at its heels — while Green Bay maintains the second wild-card slot despite being the third-place team in the North.

Last week, the Packers took the NFC-leading Lions to the brink on their own home turf but ultimately fell in the end. Green Bay will look for a better result again on the road this week.

However, Seattle has bounced back exceptionally well, turning around a 1-5 stretch in the middle part of the year to now riding a four-game win streak.

Matchups to watch: Seahawks Zach Charbonnet vs. Packers front seven

With Kenneth Walker III nursing a calf injury that had kept him out of Week 14, Charbonnet stepped in to have one of the best games of his career. The second-year back racked up 226 all-purpose yards and a pair of scores on his way to an 80.4 overall offensive grade.

Charbonnet will be looking for that same magic again with Walker being considered day-to-day and uncertain to go this week. While the Packers haven’t graded out particularly well as a run defense, they do maintain a top-10 EPA per run play mark as the season wears on.

Additional news:

Packers TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) had 21-day practice window opened.

Storyline of the game: NFC North battle

The first of two NFL games on Monday night features an NFC North battle between the Bears — who find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoff picture — and the Vikings — who currently control their own fate as they hope to secure a playoff berth in pursuit of the Lions atop the division.

The Vikings haven’t lost a game since October, with their six straight wins putting them just one game back from Detroit. Given the Lions’ high-profile matchup this week, Minnesota may wake up on Monday morning with some newfound possibilities to secure a division crown.

On the other hand, Chicago continues to flounder even after the firing of Matt Eberflus, surrendering its seventh consecutive loss this season. This team hasn’t won since before going on bye in Week 7. With four incredibly tough matchups with playoff-bound teams coming up, the Bears don’t have a ton going for them.

Matchups to watch: Vikings QB Sam Darnold vs. Bears coverage

The talk around NFL media circles following Darnold’s career five-touchdown day against the Falcons has understandably been speculation on where he will land in free agency. But before he is shipped off to his next home — if it comes to that — he has an opportunity to earn himself even more money with a plus matchup against Chicago.

The Bears’ issues in coverage have hindered this team’s ability to gain and maintain leads, with this unit holding just a 50.8 team coverage grade since its slide started in Week 8. Over that span, Chicago has allowed over 10.4 yards per coverage target, a rate that stands a full yard above the next-worst team.

Additional news:

Bears WR DeAndre Carter was placed on IR.

Storyline of the game: Atlanta’s must-win game in primetime

The Falcons have dropped four consecutive contests and now find themselves outside of the playoff picture, with the Buccaneers now claiming the top spot in the NFC South. Luckily for Atlanta, their remaining schedule ranks as the easiest in the NFL, and it’s a credit to games like this. While the Falcons aren’t world beaters, they have suffered through a tough stretch of road games and matchups with quality opponents.

Although this matchup is in Las Vegas, the Raiders haven’t proven to be a team capable of taking down a quality opponent, even on their home field. This team holds a 1-4 record at Allegiant Stadium, with its lone victory coming back in Week 4; coincidentally, that’s also the last win Vegas managed before stumbling to its current nine-game losing streak.

Matchups to watch: Falcons C Drew Dalman vs. Raiders DI John Jenkins

The Falcons’ talented center was sidelined for eight weeks while nursing an ankle injury but returned in Week 13 — and didn’t skip a beat. Over his two outings since his return, Dalman has earned an 82.3 overall grade, highlighted by his fantastic run blocking (89.1) — the fourth-highest mark among qualifying centers this season.

That isn’t particularly positive news for Jenkins, who has largely struggled fitting the run, receiving a negative grade on over 18% of his run snaps. Over just his last three games, the veteran has secured just a 47.4 run-defense grade, totaling just a 10.4% positive play rate versus a 20.8% negative play rate.

Additional news: