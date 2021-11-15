Week 10 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Aaron Jones suffers potentially serious knee injury, Cordarrelle Patterson could miss time with a sprain

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

DET @ PIT | JAX @ IND | CLE @ NE | ATL @ DAL | NO @ TEN | BUF @ NYJ |

TB @ WFT | CAR @ ARZ | MIN @ LAC | SEA @ GB | PHI @ DEN | KC @ LV

Lion's RB Jermar Jefferson broke out for a big touchdown run. He was tackled heading into the end zone and appeared to of suffered a high-ankle sprain. I expect Jefferson to be suffering from a Grade 1, with a return-to-play timeline (RTP) of two to three weeks.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was injured in the third quarter of the their blowout loss to the Patriots. It looked like he was more hurt than injured. X-rays came back negative and I expect him to be ready for Week 11.

Falcons fantasy cinderella Cordarrelle Patterson suffered what appeared to be a high-ankle sprain in the first quarter. He returned in the second quarter but did not play in the second half. It is unknown if this was due to the blowout or his injury. If he indeed suffered a Grade 1 high-ankle sprain, he could miss two to three weeks and playing on Thursday Night Football would be unlikely.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb seemed to injure his arm in the first half. It did not appear to be serious and he was ruled with a bruised arm.

Saints WR Ty Montgomery suffered a gruesome finger injury in the first quarter. I believe he dislocated his finger and it pierced his skin. If there was no other damage and they were able to reset the finger then he is likely to miss no time. Images will give us more detail on Monday.

Washington Football Team TE Ricky Seals-Jones suffered what looked like a hip flexor strain. Grade 1 RTP is typically two to three weeks.

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy left late in the game with a pectoral injury. The severity is unclear but I expect Kyler Murray to be back in Week 11.

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a potentially serious knee injury in the third quarter. I believe he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which could hold him out for three to six weeks. Jones has a rich history with MCL sprains in both knees. With the Packers having Super Bowl aspirations, I expect them to be very cautious with Jones.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered what looked like a concussion. He was ruled out of the game and will enter the five-step protocol.

Raiders FB Alec Ingold suffered a serious knee injury in the second quarter. He appeared to have torn his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. In the second half, RB Jalen Richard suffered a rib injury. I expect him to miss some time.