NFL Week 1 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• 2023 AFC championship game rematch: The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s AFC title game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

• Aaron Rodgers makes his return on Monday Night Football: Brock Purdy and the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers play host to Rodger’s Jets in his return from injury.

Storyline of the game: 2023 AFC championship game rematch

The NFL season kicks off with a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 AFC title game between the back-to-back Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Both rosters have undergone significant changes since their last meeting, with the most notable being the addition of Derrick Henry to the Ravens' backfield. However, the question remains: will that be enough to overpower the Chiefs, who are focused on securing their third consecutive title?

Matchups to watch: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton

Fireworks erupted the last time these two elite talents matched up. Kelce was on a historic playoff tear. Hamilton had cemented himself as an elite safety in just his second season.

Something had to give, and it did, in the form of Kelce hauling in all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a score on his way to breaking Jerry Rice’s postseason receptions record. Ultimately, Kelce generated an 87.8 PFF receiving grade and led this team to its fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

While not all of that production was directly against Hamilton, he did allow some critical plays, including the opening-drive contested touchdown catch that gave Kansas City the lead they maintained throughout the game. To gain an edge over Kelce this time, Hamilton must channel the killer instinct that earned him a 90.1 PFF coverage grade last season.

Additional news:

Ravens TE Mark Andrews returned to practice after missing time following a car crash

Baltimore restructured LB Roquan Smith’s contract

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on the NFI list

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown (shoulder) will miss Week 1

Storyline of the game: Heavyweight battle between NFC contenders in Brazil

These two NFC contenders start their runs from the beautiful São Paulo, Brazil, in what will surely be a high-powered Friday night matchup. Both Philadelphia (No. 7) and Green Bay (No. 9) rank in the top 10 of the PFF Power Rankings, and both effectively open up the 2024 campaign on the road.

Jordan Love and the Packers will be looking to build off an excellent run to close out last season, while Jalen Hurts’ Eagles will aim to start and stay strong after completely falling apart late in the year. The first true test of 2024 will not come lightly for either of these teams.

Matchups to watch: Packers QB Jordan Love vs. Eagles pass rush

Love put on a show last season on his way to securing Green Bay’s first playoff win since Aaron Rodgers‘ departure. He produced the league’s highest passing grade (89.1) from Week 7 onward, partly due to his talent for landing downfield throws in the face of the pass rush. Love amassed the most big-time throws (13) in the NFL over that span.

The Pride of this Eagles defense falls squarely on the shoulders of this pass rush. Their depth chart is littered with talented names like Jalen Carter, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. Last season, This group produced the fifth-most QB pressures (264) in the NFL. This pass rush will need to tap into that production if they’re going to rattle Love.

Additional news:

Eagles LB Devin White (ankle) won’t play due to injury

Some players are reportedly wary of traveling to Brazil due to concerns over potential safety

Storyline of the game: Veteran quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson debut with new franchises

Both Atlanta and Pittsburgh experienced significant changes at quarterback this offseason. They now look to put their new additions to the test in Week 1.

After sitting out all three of the Falcons' preseason games, Cousins will get his first taste of live game action in a Falcons uniform. Before tearing his Achilles in October of last season, Cousins was playing fantastic football and earned the fifth-highest passing grade in the NFL.

Pittsburgh named Russell Wilson their starter after the veteran battled against Justin Fields in training camp. Some protection and separation issues marred the staff’s evaluation process, leaving questions about how productive this offense can truly be. Wilson will look to recapture the explosive game he was known for in Seattle.

Matchups to watch: Steelers QB Russell Wilson vs. Falcons FS Jessie Bates III

Wilson’s struggles in Denver are well-documented, but his potential fit within OC Arthur Smith’s scheme has received less attention. While Smith has faced criticism, his scheme suffered due to subpar quarterback play. Partnering with Wilson might reinvigorate the deep passing plays that were sidelined in Atlanta.

However, pressing the ball downfield means facing the Falcons' All-Pro free safety, Jessie Bates, who earned an impressive 90.2 PFF coverage grade in 2023. Although Bates is known for his ball-hawking skills, the last time he faced Wilson—Week 1 of 2019—Wilson outperformed him, with Bates earning a poor 29.5 coverage grade in that matchup.

Additional news:

Steelers and DI Cam Heyward agree to a 3-year, $45m extension

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts’ (hamstring) status is uncertain for Week 1

Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills (-6)

Storyline of the game: A pair of highly touted rookie receivers make their debuts

Receiver was undoubtedly a major priority for both teams this offseason, leading them to select talented prospects in this year’s draft. While it’s too early to determine if these moves will be franchise changers, they represent a significant and promising step forward.

Arizona spent the fourth overall pick on Marvin Harrison Jr., the blue-chip receiver out of Ohio State, who earned an 89.0-plus receiving grade each season as a starter in college. On the other side, Buffalo’s first pick came in the second round in the form of former Florida State receiver Keon Coleman, who racked up 11 scores in his final season.

Matchups to watch: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Bills CB Rasul Douglas

The Cards' first-year receiver has his work cut out for him in his NFL debut, as he matchups up with a quality coverage corner in Douglas. Harrison is as polished a receiving prospect as you’ll find and possesses elite footwork, an extensive route tree and a high football IQ. He’s got it all; now's the time to let him loose.

Douglas is no slouch, having earned the best PFF coverage grade (81.8) of his career in 2023, coming away with five picks and allowing just a 68.3 passer rating into his coverage.

Additional news:

Bills S Damar Hamlin to start first game since suffering cardiac arrest in January 2023



Storyline of the game: These two reloaded rosters are looking to mesh quickly

The Bears have generated significant excitement this offseason as their multi-year rebuild seems to be coming together. GM Ryan Poles has made notable additions, blending young prospects with veteran talent. With former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading the charge, this Bears team is poised to make a significant impact in 2024.

While somewhat overlooked after a challenging 2023 season, Tennessee has been proactive in addressing roster gaps with veteran talent. Acquisitions such as L'Jarius Sneed and Calvin Ridley aim to bolster the team and support second-year QB Will Levis in his development. The addition of experienced players is expected to help Levis make significant strides.

Matchups to watch: Titans WR Calvin Ridley vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Fresh off signing a four-year, $92 million deal this offseason, Ridley faces a true test of skill right off the bat in the form of elite coverage corner Jaylon Johnson. Last season, Ridley produced a respectable 72.2 PFF receiving grade but left some plays on the table, as he also recorded the sixth-most drops (7).

Conversely, Johnson had a career year in 2023, earning the highest overall grade at his position (90.1). The All-Pro cornerback effectively shut down some of the league's top receivers and allowed just 0.37 yards per coverage snap.

Additional news:

Titans ED Arden Key (hamstring) was left off the injury report this week

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams named as a captain

Storyline of the game: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns from 2023 injury

After dealing with a variety of injuries in 2023 that ultimately resulted in his team closing out the year without him, Burrow returns to the lineup. Cincinnati desperately missed the presence of its signal-caller and can now hope to recapture its 2022 magic.

The Pats look to start the Jerod Mayo era on a high note, but they will face an uphill battle starting Week 1 as they embark on the NFL’s eighth-toughest schedule.

Matchups to watch: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

After missing all of camp over contract negotiations, Chase returned to practice on Wednesday, soothing worries in the building that his holdout may extend into the regular season.

Tasked with covering Chase will be the Patriots' promising young corner, Gonzalez. He was off to an exceptional start before his injury in Week 4, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Before his injury, the former first-rounder was one of the league’s highest-graded rookies, boasting an impressive 80.8 PFF overall grade.

Additional news:

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase returned to practice following camp holdout

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo to allow captains to wear patches

Storyline of the game: The battle for the AFC South

The Battle for the AFC South begins in Week 1, with the reigning divisional champs opening up on the road against the rival Colts. Per PFF’s projections, Houston holds a 36% chance of repeating as South champs, with Indy looking at a 23% chance.

Both teams are counting on their young quarterbacks to advance in Year 2. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud laid the groundwork for the Texans' revitalized offense, earning a solid 80.4 PFF passing grade. Meanwhile, the Colts are eager to see Anthony Richardson return after he missed much of his rookie season due to injury.

Matchups to watch: Colts RT Braden Smith vs. Texans ED Will Anderson Jr.

The matchup in the trenches will be crucial in determining the outcome of this game, given its impact on both the run and pass games. The Colts feature one of the NFL's top offensive lines, with standout performances from players like Smith, who earned an impressive 84.3 overall grade in 2023.

Smith will face a significant challenge against the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Anderson. The former top-three draft pick has been managing an ankle injury throughout camp but seems ready for Week 1.

Additional news:

Texans QB Davis Mills agrees to a one-year, $5 million extension to stay with the team through 2025

Per Over the Cap, the Colts returned 81% of their 2023 roster this season, the highest return rate in the NFL

Storyline of the game: Fresh off inking new deals, these quarterbacks have something to prove

Massive quarterback contracts are a hallmark of the modern NFL, and this game features two of the largest contracts in the league. As Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence take the field in Week 1, their combined contract value will exceed $487 million.

Despite those enormous dollar amounts, the pair have a combined 1-2 playoff record, with the lone win going to Lawrence during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, both passers have taken significant steps in their games. In 2023, Tagovailoa generated a league-leading 88.6 PFF pass grade, while Lawrence produced a career-high 78.6 passing grade.

Matchups to watch: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane vs. Jaguars Linebackers

If the Dolphins have one thing in spades, it’s speed. Part of the credit falls to the electric second-year back in Miami, who earned the league’s highest rushing grade (93.1) last season. Achane was a step beyond impressive last season, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

It’ll take a combined effort from Ryan Nielsen’s defense to contain him, but much of that weight will fall on the linebacking corps. Foyesade Oluokun leads this Jags unit that also features quality contributors like Devin Lloyd (90.3 run-defense grade in 2023) and Chad Muma, who was highly praised coming out of camp.

Additional news:

Dolphins extended head coach Mike McDaniel through the 2028 Season

Storyline of the game: NFC South action kicks off Week 1

Bryce Young was held back in the preseason, raising questions about Dave Canales' approach to developing his franchise passer following a rookie season in which the first-year quarterback earned a 52.6 PFF passing grade.

Unfortunately for Young, he faces a formidable Saints coverage unit anchored by veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Last season, New Orleans ranked ninth in the NFL in EPA allowed per pass play.

Matchups to watch: Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Saints LB Demario Davis

The 2023 first overall pick hasn’t had an easy transition to the NFL but aims to turn things around in 2024. His previous encounters with New Orleans have been tough, as he earned a 46.1 PFF passing grade across two games last year, with four turnover-worthy plays and nine sacks.

One of the NFL’s most consistent and underrated defenders, Davis has posted seven consecutive seasons with PFF grades of 73.0 or higher. As the Saints' green-dot wearer, the 13-year veteran plays a crucial role in organizing the defense and creating problems for opposing offenses, especially young quarterbacks.

Additional news:

Panthers RB Miles Sanders suffered a finger injury at practice Wednesday but hopes to play

Saints RB Alvin Kamara spoke candidly on his contract situation, drawing questions about his future in New Orleans

Storyline of the game: Can these franchises shake the public’s expectations

Despite many counting out these teams before the 2024 season has even started, anything is possible, and it all unfolds one game at a time.

The injury to J.J. McCarthy is a difficult loss to contend with. And although Sam Darnold has much ground to gain, he will have a talented group around him, headlined by the elite Justin Jefferson.

On the other hand, the Giants (who had an opportunity to draft McCarthy) opted to draft a potential franchise cornerstone at receiver in Malik Nabers to help bring out the best in Daniel Jones.

Matchups to watch: Giants WR Malik Nabers vs. Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore

The second receiver off the board in the 2024 draft, Nabers possesses rare traits we don’t often see at even the position’s highest levels. His elite ability to separate helped him to generate a 93.1 PFF receiving grade in his final college season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has entered the mercenary phase of his career, but that’s not a slight. Gilmore still has plenty of good snaps left in him, having recorded 18 forced incompletions (17% of his coverage targets) in his 12th year.

Additional news:

Giants head coach Brian Daboll taking over playcalling duties this season

Storyline of the game: New Head Coaching Eras Begin in the AFC West

AFC West divisional action begins with both the Chargers and Raiders kicking off new Head Coaching eras and the promise they bring.

The Raiders are familiar with their figurehead, Antonio Pierce, after he earned the entire franchise’s respect as the interim head coach through the back half of last year. As an ex-player, Pierce understands his guys and gets the most out of his team because of it.

Fresh off taking the Michigan Wolverines to a National Title, Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL after almost a decade at the collegiate level. It is no surprise that Harbaugh wants to reestablish the gun game in L.A. after the team ranked 29th in EPA per rush last season, and he went to great lengths this offseason to prepare for that.

Matchups to watch: Chargers RT Joe Alt vs Raiders ED Maxx Crosby

One of the hefty investments Harbaugh made into rebuilding the Chargers offense came in the form of blue-chip rookie tackle Joe Alt. Coming out of Notre Dame, the top-five pick produced two straight 90.0-plus PFF overall offensive grades, excelling in every facet of the game.

That resume will be tested right out of the gate when he faces off with the face of this Raiders defense in Maxx Crosby. The veteran edge rusher earned the highest PFF overall defensive grade of his career (92.1) last year, his third straight 90.0-plus grade.

Additional news:

Chargers K Cameron Dicker signed a multi-year extension

Raiders WR Davante Adams shut down rumors that he’s unhappy in Vegas

Storyline of the game: New franchise cornerstones get to work in Week 1

For the first time since 2010, the Seahawks found themselves in search of a new head coach following the departure of Pete Carroll this offseason. In steps Mike Macdonald, who brings with him the aggressive defensive philosophy he deployed in Baltimore.

Sean Payton and the Broncos enter Year 2 with a fresh slate and hope the franchise has finally found their franchise signal caller. First-year quarterback Bo Nix will look to halt a skid at the position that has persisted since the days of Peyton Manning.

Matchups to watch: Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz vs. Seahawks DI Leonard Williams

Meinerz is doing all the right things in Denver, which is exactly why the Broncos decided to extend him on a four-year, $80 million contract this summer and name him as a team captain. The fourth-year guard is a road grader in the run game. H earned an 88.7 PFF run-blocking grade in 2023, the second-highest at the guard position.

Seattle has a standout force on the interior in Williams. Entering his 10th year, Williams has demonstrated exceptional longevity and consistency, never finishing a season with a PFF defensive grade below 70.0.

Additional news:

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett expected to play Week 1

Denver extended CB Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million extension, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history

Broncos named rookie QB Bo Nix as a team captain as a rookie

Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney visited the Seahawks

Storyline of the game: Key Playmakers return to the lineup

While the sentiment was that Dallas and CeeDee Lamb would eventually come to terms on an extension, the situation got a bit touch-and-go at points over the summer. Ultimately, the dynamic receiver signed a four-year, $136 million extension just in time to link up with his QB Dak Prescott amid his own contract questions.

The Browns bring back their high-priced quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who didn't see any preseason action despite expectations. After missing time last season due to injury, 2024 will be crucial in assessing the future of both Watson and the Browns, as the former MVP candidate has struggled to return to his previous form in Cleveland.

Matchups to watch: Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton vs. Browns ED Myles Garrett

Dallas invested heavily in upgrading their protection this offseason, notably with the addition of first-round left tackle Tyler Guyton. The former Oklahoma Sooner, who allowed no sacks on 355 pass-blocking snaps in his final college season, brings a solid 72.9 pass-blocking grade.

Guyton will face a challenging debut against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The All-Pro edge rusher, known for his impressive array of moves, including the signature cross-chop, poses a significant test for any tackle, even the league’s best.

Additional news:

Questions still swirl around Dak Prescott’s potential contract extension

Browns agree to 20-year naming rights deal on stadium

Storyline of the game: Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks duel

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels put up a 92.0 PFF passing grade and 92.4 PFF rushing grade last season at LSU, unheard-of marks that Washington will hope he replicates in his rookie season.

Although it's been a number of years, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield also displays a Heisman on his mantle. While Mayfield’s career hasn’t been a storybook one up to this point, he’s made the most of his opportunities and has seemingly found himself at home in Tampa throwing to Mike Evans.

Matchups to watch: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

As the most dynamic player in college football last season, Daniels is fun to watch play in almost every aspect. His explosive dual-threat ability was on full display this past season, as he totaled 29 big-time throws and 41 explosive runs.

His first test comes against the Bucs All-Pro safety. Fresh off signing a four-year, $84.1 million extension in May, Winfield can wreck the game if Daniels isn’t careful. He secured four interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles en route to earning a 90.7 PFF overall grade last year

Additional news:

Commanders and G Sam Cosmi agreed to terms on a four-year extension

Bucs ED Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was a full participant in practice this week

Bucs HC Todd Bowles named to the NFL competition committee

Storyline of the game: NFC wild-card game rematch

The first edition of Sunday Night Football for the 2024 season features a rematch of last season’s classic NFC wild-card matchup.

Jared Goff’s Lions will again play host to Matthew Stafford’s Rams in prime time with hopes of again taking home the win, with aspirations for a Super Bowl run. In their last matchup, Detroit narrowly escaped L.A. with a one-point victory, 24-23.

While some new faces have been added to the mix, both rosters return many core contributors from those playoff teams. Week 1 will grant us our first real look at the 2024 iteration of both teams.

Matchups to watch: Rams WR Puka Nacua vs. Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Rams found a gem in fifth-rounder Puka Nacua. The second-year receiver is looking to build off his phenomenal 2023 campaign that saw him break several rookie records on his way to earning a 90.2 PFF overall grade.

The Lions addressed issues in the secondary by attacking it in the draft this offseason, leading to Arnold's selection in the first round. The former Alabama corner is a top-tier athlete with recovery and long speed in spades, which helped him earn an 84.9 PFF coverage grade in his final season.

Additional news:

Rams WR Puka Nacua was a full participant in practice this week after dealing with knee issues in camp

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs practiced in full this week after resting hamstring injury in camp

Storyline of the game: Former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to the field to take on the NFC champions

After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in his first drive at the helm of this Jets offense, Rodgers returns in prime time. We still haven’t seen how this team can operate with Rodgers involved, but considering the immense talent at all levels of this roster, one would expect the Jets to be an early favorite to make a playoff run if everyone can stay healthy.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, health issues have already started to creep up during camp, with many players dealing with injuries.

Matchups to watch: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner

After a season filled with trade rumors and contract talks, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers finalized a four-year, $120 million extension. This secures Aiyuk's role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, where he excelled in 2023 with a career-high 91.7 PFF receiving grade, including 44 catches of 15 or more yards.

Aiyuk will now face a significant test against elite cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner, who has posted over a 90.0 PFF coverage grade in each of his first two seasons, will challenge Aiyuk to validate his new contract. This matchup is a crucial opportunity for Aiyuk to demonstrate his worth.

