NFL Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Isaiah Likely shines in the season opener: Likely delivered one of the best performances of his career in the Ravens' season-opening loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

• New season, same T.J. Watt: The Steelers edge rusher tallied a sack, two quarterback hits and added three stops beyond his pass-rushing efforts.

PFF's NFL Week 1 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

RB: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

WR: Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

TE: Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

LT: Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks

LG: Blake Brandel, Minnesota Vikings

C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Defense

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

LB: DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

CB: Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

S: Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

S: John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: CB Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Special teams

K: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

P: J.K. Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Elijah Campbell, Miami Dolphins

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Likely delivered one of the best performances of his career in the Ravens' season-opening loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. He averaged 3.17 yards per route run, earning a 90.0 receiving grade and an 89.9 run-blocking grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt also turned in one of the best performances of his career, earning a league-high 95.3 PFF grade this week. He tallied a sack, two quarterback hits and added three stops beyond his pass-rushing efforts.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: T Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans Saints

The 14th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an impressive debut, allowing no pressures on 28 pass-blocking snaps. He was also solid in the run game, earning a 65.0 PFF run-blocking grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles offensive line allowed eight total pressures but no sacks or quarterback hits from 41 pass-blocking snaps in their win over the Packers on Friday night. They also paved the way for a rushing attack that racked up 144 yards on the ground.