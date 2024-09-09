All
NFL Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

2Y1BCH1 Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) made this catch in the end zone while being defended by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, 32, but on replay was ruled out of bounds in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens by a score of 27-20. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Gordon McGuinness

• Isaiah Likely shines in the season opener: Likely delivered one of the best performances of his career in the Ravens' season-opening loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

• New season, same T.J. Watt: The Steelers edge rusher tallied a sack, two quarterback hits and added three stops beyond his pass-rushing efforts.

PFF's NFL Week 1 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
RB: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE: Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
LT: Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks
LG: Blake Brandel, Minnesota Vikings
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Defense

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
LB: DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys
CB: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
CB: Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
S: Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
S: John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams
Flex: CB Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Special teams

K: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
P: J.K. Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Elijah Campbell, Miami Dolphins

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Likely delivered one of the best performances of his career in the Ravens' season-opening loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. He averaged 3.17 yards per route run, earning a 90.0 receiving grade and an 89.9 run-blocking grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt also turned in one of the best performances of his career, earning a league-high 95.3 PFF grade this week. He tallied a sack, two quarterback hits and added three stops beyond his pass-rushing efforts.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: T Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans Saints

The 14th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an impressive debut, allowing no pressures on 28 pass-blocking snaps. He was also solid in the run game, earning a 65.0 PFF run-blocking grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles offensive line allowed eight total pressures but no sacks or quarterback hits from 41 pass-blocking snaps in their win over the Packers on Friday night. They also paved the way for a rushing attack that racked up 144 yards on the ground.

