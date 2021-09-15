NFL Week 1 Offensive Line Rankings

PFF's play-by-play grading provides a unique perspective regarding offensive line play, quantifying production as opposed to potential and how good or bad a player looked while executing his blocks.

With one week of NFL regular-season action in the books, it’s time to take a look at how each offensive line has fared thus far.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Fantasy Draft Kit | PFF Betting Dashboard | PFF Fantasy Rankings

PFF Fantasy Projections | NFL Premium Stats | Win Totals Tracker

Week 1 saw Cleveland finish with two of the best-graded linemen in the NFL: left guard Joel Bitonio and right tackle Jack Conklin. The Browns' line as a whole finished with the highest grade in Week 1, and it collectively was flagged for only one penalty. The lone possible concern? Wyatt Teller’s performance was just average at best following his dominant 2020 season that came out of nowhere. Cleveland will be hoping this off day was the blip as opposed to his entire 2020 season.

With Eric Fisher still working his way back to a starting spot, the Colts' line will be weaker than it should be as Julie’n Davenport mans the left tackle spot. Davenport recorded a 42.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 1, surrendering six total pressures. The good news is that Quenton Nelson returned from his foot surgery and still looks like a dominant force.

Left tackle Donovan Smith may be the weakest member of this offensive line, and Smith finished opening night with a 78.8 PFF single-game grade, allowing no sacks or hits on quarterback Tom Brady. Smith has progressed into a solid NFL starting tackle, and this line also boasts multiple Pro Bowl-caliber players. The unit allowed just 10 pressures against Dallas, and all were hurries as opposed to hits or sacks.