NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?

The NFL is a league of units. From the offensive line to the secondary, each unit plays a vital role in determining a team's success. With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units in the league.

• Eagles hold on to the top spot from end-of-season rankings: While the team lost one starter, 2022 draft pick Cam Jurgens is set to fill in.

• Browns, Chiefs round out the top three: Cleveland moves up four spots from the end-of-season rankings, while Kansas City jumps one place.

• A healthy Cowboys line comes in at No. 6: Injuries decimated the unit in 2022, but it's a talented group on paper.

• San Francisco 49ers possess the NFL best RB corps: Christian McCaffrey was everything the 49ers could have hoped for, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and forcing 30 missed tackles on 199 rushing attempts in the regular season and playoffs while Elijah Mitchell produced 75.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons when healthy.

• Atlanta Falcons not far behind: Tyler Allgeier is coming off a very impressive and underrated rookie season and then you add in Bijan Robinson, the eighth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

• Cleveland Browns may have the top RB but fall to No. 3 when accounting for the entire position: Nick Chubb was the top-ranked player on Trevor Sikkema’s recent top-32 running backs list, but the lack of depth behind him is what drops the Browns to three on this list.

• Back on top: The Bengals were No. 1 on our receiving corps rankings last year and remain the top dog heading into 2023.

• Miami Dolphins in at No. 3: We couldn’t put the Dolphins lower than No. 3 due to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle alone, as they form one of the best receiver partnerships in the NFL and could arguably be the league's hardest duo to gameplan against every week.

• The loaded 49ers: There are so many receiving weapons to choose from in the Niners offense. They have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at the receiver positions, George Kittle at tight end and now Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield.

• Eagles dominate the trenches: A season ago, Philadelphia ranked second in the league in pressure percentage despite blitzing at a below-average rate. And this was largely due to the defense's ability to get after the quarterback with just four pass-rushers.

• Commanders at No. 3: It remains to be seen whether edge defender Chase Young will still be on the roster when the season kicks off. But, as things stand, Washington's starting defensive line consists of four former first-round picks.

• Cardinals in a tough spot: The Cardinals lost three impactful starters from last season in J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Markus Golden, which would be a reason for concern regardless. However, the problem is that the Cardinals did not really attempt to replace those players.

• Niners at No. 1: The easy choice for the top spot, San Francisco’s linebackers were the highest-graded group from last season.

• Reinforcements boost the Bears to No. 2: Chicago’s front seven underperformed in 2022, so the team used free agency to acquire two of the highest-graded linebackers in the league.

• Eagles with missing pieces: Former starters T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departed in free agency and left the Eagles with a huge hole in the middle of their defense.

• Jets on the rise: The Jets secondary returns four starters from a season ago and is led by 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, who is PFF's top-ranked cornerback for 2023.

• Ramsey gives the Dolphins a boost: The addition of Jalen Ramsey has significantly improved this unit's outlook. The eight-year pro has had some high-profile losses over the past two seasons, but what isn’t highlighted is his down-to-down dominance and consistency.

• A long season for the Rams: When a team sells out to win the Super Bowl like the Rams did, roster overhaul will inevitably happen. And that is what we’re seeing in this secondary right now.

