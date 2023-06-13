2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10

• Eagles hold on to the top spot from end-of-season rankings: While the team lost one starter, 2022 draft pick Cam Jurgens is set to fill in.

• Browns, Chiefs round out the top three: Cleveland moves up four spots from the end-of-season rankings, while Kansas City jumps one place.

• A healthy Cowboys line comes in at No. 6: Injuries decimated the unit in 2022, but it's a talented group on paper.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. With five starting spots up for grabs, it also forms the focus of a lot of offseason maneuvering and additions for teams between trades, free agency and the draft.

The projected starters are as things currently stand and do not reflect a few inevitable changes that will take place with position battles in training camp and preseason. They are a best guess in certain situations and at times look past the coach speak that is taking place around OTAs.

Green text = New Starter

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Final 2022 Rankings)

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

The Eagles remain the best offensive line in the game on paper. They lost a starter in the offseason, but 2022 draft pick Cam Jurgens is ready to step in to fill that void.

The biggest flaw with this line in 2022 was penalties. With 44 as a unit, the Eagles were tied for the most penalized line in the NFL.

Best Player: Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson is the standard by which all right tackles are measured, particularly as Tristan Wirfs is moving to the left side in Tampa Bay. The last time he allowed a sack was the 2020 season.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Cleveland’s line underperformed last season, but the pieces are there for this to be as good as any unit in the game.

Center Ethan Pocic had a career year in the middle for the Browns in 2022, and they retained his services in the offseason. He allowed just 10 pressures all season.

Best Player: Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio finished the season named as a PFF All-Pro at left guard. He allowed one sack all season and earned an 84.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Donovan Smith

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Jawaan Taylor

For the second time in a few years, the Chiefs have overhauled both tackle spots in an offseason. Donovan Smith allows them to keep career right tackle Jawaan Taylor on the right side.

Smith allowed six sacks in 2022 in his worst season in the NFL, but he will only be 30 this season and could easily bounce back to a solid baseline.

Best Player: Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey didn’t give up a sack all season and earned a 79.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. He is a dominant force.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Cleveland

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

Ben Cleveland will look to replace Ben Powers , who had a career year at left guard before leaving in free agency. Cleveland has played fewer than 500 career snaps and posted generally average PFF grades.

, With just 24 penalties in 2022, this was the least penalized offensive line in football during the regular season.

Best Player: Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley earned an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade after returning from a long injury layoff last season. He is an elite pass blocker at left tackle.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

Detroit’s interior was a revolving door last season, with several problems along the way. The return from injury of Halapoulivaati Vaitai at guard could be huge, both literally and figuratively.

Detroit’s offensive line never ranked outside the top 10 in the rankings last season and should be notably better with a healthy interior.

Best Player: Frank Ragnow

Penei Sewell continued to look excellent, but Ragnow at his best is as good as any center in football. He allowed one sack all last season.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

Dallas gets multiple players back from injury, even if the specter of getting hurt is never far from Tyron Smith at this point in his career.

The Dallas line began last season at this No. 6 spot before injury caused it to slip, but the talent belongs this high.

Best Player: Zack Martin

Zack Martin was arguably the best guard in the NFL while Quenton Nelson was at his best, but now it’s not even an argument. He’s a dominant player at the position.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron – Rookie

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

Atlanta’s offensive line benefits hugely from the most run-heavy offense in football, but since that’s not going anywhere, they belong at the sharp end of the rankings.

Rookie Matthew Bergeron has the chance to upgrade the biggest problem spot on the line last season. None of the three players who played significant snaps at left guard had a PFF grade above 75.2.

Best Player: Chris Lindstrom

Guard Chris Lindstrom was the best-graded run blocker in the NFL this season at any position. He allowed just nine pressures and finished with a 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan

RT Zach Tom

The great unknown about this offensive line is just how much it benefited from Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback. Though Rodgers typically holds the ball, he also manipulates the pocket as well as any passer in football. Jordan Love is unlikely to match that trait.

Zach Tom posted outstanding PFF grades at left tackle but will now be asked to play on the right side, where just 84 of his snaps came in 2022.

Best Player: David Bakhtiari

Injury and then an appendectomy limited him to just 597 snaps, but David Bakhtiari didn’t allow a sack or a hit all season and surrendered only 10 hurries across 339 pass-blocking snaps. His knee is potentially now a chronic concern, but he is still an elite pass protector.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Rashawn Slater

LG Jamaree Salyer – Played LT in 2022

C Corey Linsley

RG Zion Johnson

RT Trey Pipkins

Jamaree Salyer ’s impressive play at left tackle last season filling in for an injured Rashawn Slater has earned him a starting spot at guard. Salyer posted a 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade as a rookie and had just three penalties.

Best Player: Rashawn Slater

Slater played only 175 snaps before going down injured last season, but even in that short time he showed he had picked up where he left off as a rookie. He allowed three total pressures across 113 pass-blocking snaps and is one of the best left tackles in the game.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

The Colts' line was a mess last season but should have been much better. This ranking assumes a significant bounce back to their previous baseline of play.

Quenton Nelson , one the best lineman in all of football, allowed four sacks in his first four years in the league before letting up five in 2022, his worst year as a pro.

Best Player: Quenton Nelson

Theoretically, Quenton Nelson is still the best lineman in this group, but he is now under pressure to reverse a steep decline in his play. After three elite seasons to start his career, he has had back-to-back seasons with a PFF grade below 70.0 overall.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Garett Bolles

LG Ben Powers

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

RG Quinn Meinerz

RT Mike McGlinchey

The hiring of Sean Payton this offseason came with a clear focus on improving an offensive line that was never quite as bad as it looked in 2022.

Denver’s line ranked 20th on the season in PFF pass-blocking efficiency, but Russell Wilson was the second-worst quarterback in the league at converting pressure into sacks, warping the view of the line’s performance.

Best Player: Garett Bolles

Garett Bolles played in just five games last season, but he has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 in every year of his career and been an excellent run-blocker.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Broderick Jones – Rookie

LG Isaac Seumalo

C Mason Cole

RG James Daniels

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

Pittsburgh started the same five linemen in every game last season but changed two of the starters this offseason with the additions of Isaac Seumalo in free agency and Broderick Jones in the draft.

Pittsburgh’s line ranked seventh in PFF pass-blocking efficiency but was significantly worse as a run-blocking unit.

Best Player: James Daniels

There is no clear-cut standout from this group, but the best player probably comes down to either guard — incumbent James Daniels or new acquisition Seumalo.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Michael Onwenu

RT Riley Reiff

Cole Strange was inconsistent as a rookie but was thrown into the deep end against some elite competition. He had eight games with a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 80.0, but also four of 40.1 or worse.

Four different players played at least 150 snaps at right tackle last season. The Patriots hope the addition of Riley Reiff will solve that.

Best Player: Michael Onwenu

While Michael Onwenu did not finish the year strongly, he was outstanding for the first two-thirds of the season and still earned an 83.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on the year.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Tristan Wirfs – Played RT in 2022

LG Matt Feiler

C Ryan Jensen

RG Cody Mauch – Rookie

RT Luke Goedeke

The Bucs are taking a gamble that arguably the best right tackle in football will transfer that play to the left side, where he played in college. Wirfs is early enough into his career that he should be fine, but it’s certainly a risk.

Tampa Bay’s line will now have to ply its trade without Tom Brady and the fastest average time to throw in the NFL making life easier.

Best Player: Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs allowed just five total pressures all season and has three straight years of elite play at right tackle.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Christian Darrisaw

LG Ezra Cleveland

C Garrett Bradbury

RG Ed Ingram

RT Brian O’Neill

The Vikings aren’t projected to change any of their five starters, but therein lies the problem. Ed Ingram at right guard and Garrett Bradbury at center are players who could be considered weak links and in need of an upgrade. Ingram at least has the upside of a Year 2 jump.

Bradbury had his best season in the new system in 2022 but still earned just a 63.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed 29 pressures — a lot for a center.

Best Player: Christian Darrisaw

It was a breakout season for left tackle Christian Darrisaw . He allowed 20 pressures all season and will hopefully avoid the rapid-succession concussions he suffered this year.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Ikem Ekwonu

LG Brady Christensen

C Bradley Bozeman

RG Austin Corbett

RT Taylor Moton

Carolina is another team banking on internal development and stability paying dividends. The unit climbed from 31st in the rankings to the fringes of the top 10 last season.

Brady Christensen will be on the hot seat after earning a 57.3 PFF grade last year, but rookie Chandler Zavala is now there to provide competition.

Best Player: Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton allowed just 21 pressures in 17 games and remains one of the best pass-protecting right tackles in football.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Cordell Volson

C Ted Karras

RG Alex Cappa

RT Jonah Williams – Played LT in 2022

Orlando Brown Jr. has the potential to propel this offensive line forward after the team already did some nice work to improve the unit last offseason. He has an overall PFF grade of at least 68.6 in every season of his career.

Jonah Williams had a rough year at left tackle but can rebuild his reputation in a contract year on the right side.

Orlando Brown Jr. has earned at least a 74.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in every season of his career, spanning multiple offenses and positions.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Trent Williams

LG Aaron Banks

C Jon Feliciano

RG Spencer Burford

RT Colton McKivitz

If it wasn’t for Trent Williams , this line would be a concerning group on paper. It still may need to lean on Kyle Shanahan’s offense to put some gloss on its performances.

San Francisco’s line ranked fifth in PFF pass-blocking efficiency over the 2022 season but lost two starters in the offseason.

Best Player: Trent Williams

Trent Williams finished as the best-graded tackle in the NFL for the third straight season. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players in the game.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Kolton Miller

LG Dylan Parham

C Andre James

RG Alex Bars

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

The interior trio of the Raiders' line last season had an average PFF grade of 56.7, but the team is returning all three.

This group overachieved last season, but it’s tough to see it projecting far above average on paper.

Best Player: Kolton Miller

Kolton Miller finished 2022 with an 84.1 overall PFF grade of 84.1 last season. He has become an excellent starter and one of the few success stories of the previous regime.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Terron Armstead

LG Liam Eichenberg

C Connor Williams

RG Robert Hunt

RT Austin Jackson

Miami’s line improved last season, but they haven’t attacked the weaknesses as much as they could have this offseason. Adding Isaiah Wynn does provide an upgrade in Terron Armstead insurance, however.

Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg are significant weak links on paper, with Eichenberg earning a 39.8 overall PFF grade last season.

Best Player: Terron Armstead

When on the field, Armstead is one of the best in football, but he played in 14 games last season and missed time in others. At this point, his baseline is around 75% availability.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Braxton Jones

LG Teven Jenkins – Played RG in 2022

C Cody Whitehair – Played LG in 2022

RG Nate Davis

RT Darnell Wright – Rookie

Between personnel additions and shuffling positions, Chicago will be making changes to four-fifths of its starting lineup.

Braxton Jones showed enough as a rookie to earn a chance to develop at left tackle. He posted a PFF grade of at least 70.5 in each facet of play.

It’s not immediately clear who the best lineman in Chicago is, but if Cody White hair returns to his best play at center, he could be that guy. Whitehair’s best NFL seasons came at that position, including a stellar rookie campaign.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Dion Dawkins

LG Connor McGovern

C Mitch Morse

RG Ryan Bates

RT Spencer Brown

Buffalo made some additions to this unit but maintained its approach of relatively modest investments and striving for an overall average set of results.

Rookie O’Cyrus Torrence isn’t currently slated to start but could push to take over at guard without too much trouble in Year 1.

Best Player: Dion Dawkins

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was comfortably the best player on this line in 2022. He allowed 30 total pressures, including three sacks.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Duane Brown

LG Laken Tomlinson

C Joe Tippmann

RG Alijah Vera-Tucker

RT Mekhi Becton – Missed all of 2022 injured

The tackles are the biggest concern for the Jets. Duane Brown is now almost 38 and visibly declining, while Mekhi Becton has played fewer than 800 snaps in three years.

Aaron Rodgers ‘ arrival could immeasurably help the overall performance of the line. He is as good at manipulating a pocket as any quarterback in the game.

Alijah Vera-Tucker , unfortunately, played in just seven games last season, but he has shown elite play inside at guard. He allowed only one sack across 276 pass-blocking snaps.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Trevor Penning

LG Andrus Peat

C Erik McCoy

RG Cesar Ruiz

RT Ryan Ramczyk

Rookie Trevor Penning got his first start at left tackle in the final game of his rookie year; now he needs to step in and be an upgrade over the solid James Hurst in his second season.

The Saints will be another line operating with a very different quarterback situation as Derek Carr comes in to offer his influence under center.

Best Player: Ryan Ramczyk

It wasn’t his best season, but Ryan Ramczyk was still the class of this line in 2022. He allowed three sacks and 20 total pressures over the year and was by far the team's best run blocker.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Laremy Tunsil

LG Kenyon Green

C Juice Scruggs – Rookie

RG Shaq Mason

RT Tytus Howard

Adding Shaq Mason , even though he was coming off a relatively poor year, was a shrewd piece of business by the Texans this offseason.

Houston finished as the worst team in the league at generating yards before contact in the run game, averaging just 0.8 yards all year, and Mason is one of the best run blockers in football.

Best Player: Laremy Tunsil

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was as good as any pass blocker last season at any position. He finished with the best PFF pass-blocking grade (91.7) of any lineman and allowed 17 pressures in 17 games.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Cam Robinson

LG Ben Bartch

C Luke Fortner

RG Brandon Scherff

RT Anton Harrison – Rookie

Losing Jawaan Taylor almost certainly downgrades this group even though the team added Anton Harrison in the draft. Taylor was the best-graded pass protector of the group last year, allowing 21 pressures in 19 games.

Jacksonville’s line ranked ninth in PFF pass-blocking efficiency but was by far the worst-graded run-blocking unit in football.

Best Player: Cam Robinson

With no Jawaan Taylor , Cam Robinson is clearly the best lineman on this unit unless Brandon Scherff gets back toward his best play. Robinson allowed 27 pressures in 14 games last season at left tackle.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Charles Leno Jr.

LG Nick Gates

C Ricky Stromberg – Rookie

RG Samuel Cosmi – Played RT in 2022

RT Andrew Wylie

Another line with significant turnover, Washington is likely changing four starters between new acquisitions and position switches.

Last season’s group had very little in the way of continuity, but so much change doesn’t help the adjustment of quarterback Sam Howell as he comes in to try and win a starting job long term.

Charles Leno Jr. epitomizes “solid starter” in the NFL, but that means he will lose more often than many like to see. He surrendered eight sacks in 2022 but allowed just 37 pressures overall on 669 pass-blocking snaps.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Joseph Noteboom

LG Steve Avila – Rookie

C Brian Allen

RG Coleman Shelton – Played mostly C in 2022

RT Rob Havenstein

Joseph Noteboom is under pressure to prove he can be a high-end starter at left tackle after injury robbed him of most of last season. Noteboom allowed five sacks in six games, but three of them came in the opener against Buffalo and the other two against Nick Bosa .

The Rams' line completely fell apart in 2022. Ten different linemen surrendered sacks, but the unit did slowly pull itself together late in the year.

Best Player: Rob Havenstein

The only member of the line to play more than 750 snaps, Rob Havenstein was the best player remaining from a previously good group. He allowed six sacks and garnered eight penalties at right tackle.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Joshua Ezeudu – started two games at LG in 2022

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Mark Glowinski

RT Evan Neal

Evan Neal was poor as a rookie but was playing right tackle after manning the left side in his final year at Alabama. Year 2 removes that as a potential excuse, and now he needs a massive improvement.

Only the Chargers and Vikings surrendered more total pressures than the Giants did last season, but solid play from rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and Evan Neal in Year 2 would catapult them up the rankings.

Best Player: Andrew Thomas

Left tackle Andrew Thomas upped his game again in 2022 to All-Pro levels. He earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade and allowed 23 pressures in 18 games.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Charles Cross

LG Damien Lewis

C Evan Brown

RG Phil Haynes – Rotated off the bench at RG in 2022

RT Abraham Lucas

Seattle’s line largely rests on the development of its young tackles, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas . While both played well early, each fell off substantially as their rookie seasons wore on.

If those tackles play well, this ranking is too low. But if they don’t improve, this is a group that could struggle badly given its interior personnel.

Best Player: Damien Lewis

Damien Lewis allowed 19 pressures last season and earned the best PFF run-blocking grade of the group (66.7).

Projected Starting Lineup

LT D.J. Humphries

LG Paris Johnson Jr. – Rookie

C Hjalte Froholdt

RG Will Hernandez

RT Kelvin Beachum

The Cardinals seem to have an entire offensive line built from left tackles, with rookie Paris Johnson Jr. likely shoehorned in at guard and Josh Jones back to riding the bench after a breakout year in 2022.

With 44 penalties as a unit, the Cardinals finished last season tied as the most penalized offensive line in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Josh Jones and Paris Johnson Jr., the best player on this line is still D.J. Humphries . He didn’t surrender a sack in eight games last season, pass protecting for almost 400 snaps.

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Andre Dillard

LG Peter Skoronski – Rookie

C Aaron Brewer – Played over 900 snaps at LG in 2022

RG Daniel Brunskill

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

The Titans' line was a disaster in 2022, and while they overhauled it in the offseason, it isn’t enough to crawl out of the cellar of these rankings.

Andre Dillard got substantial money in free agency but has just 736 snaps of average-at-best play in the NFL after losing his job to Jordan Mailata in Philadelphia.

Best Player: Peter Skoronski