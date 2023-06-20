2023 NFL linebacker unit rankings: San Francisco 49ers claim the top spot for second consecutive year

• Niners at No. 1: The easy choice for the top spot, San Francisco’s linebackers were the highest-graded group from last season.

• Reinforcements boost the Bears to No. 2: Chicago’s front seven underperformed in 2022, so the team used free agency to acquire two of the highest-graded linebackers in the league.

• Eagles with missing pieces: Former starters T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departed in free agency and left the Eagles with a huge hole in the middle of their defense.

The complexity of modern NFL offenses has taken a toll on linebackers across the league. Teams are deploying nickel defenses with five defensive backs at a record rate, and linebackers are asked to do more in coverage than ever before.

Their roles may have changed, but that doesn’t mean their importance is diminishing. Here, we rank the NFL's linebacker groups from 1 to 32 heading into 2023. We start with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the top spot for the second consecutive year.

The easy choice for the top spot, San Francisco fielded the highest-graded linebacker group in the NFL last season. They finished second in the NFL in run-defense grade (90.7) and led the NFL with an outstanding 88.5 coverage grade.

The 49ers boast two legitimate stars in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Warner is the NFL’s most consistent coverage linebacker and posted a career-high 89.7 run-defense grade this past season, too. Greenlaw had a career year in 2022, earning a 79.6 overall grade bolstered by a nearly 20-point jump in coverage grade.

The group lost situational run defender Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency, but Oren Burks seems poised to take over that role.

The 49ers have the best pair of linebackers in football and the depth to fill in if one of them were to suffer a short-term injury. They are the current gold standard at the position.

Chicago’s front seven underperformed in 2022, so the team used free agency to acquire two of the highest-graded players at the position. Tremaine Edmunds arrives from Buffalo after a long-awaited breakout that saw massive increases in his overall (81.9) and coverage (90.0) grades. The latter mark, along with his 10 pass breakups, led all qualified linebackers.

T.J. Edwards comes with less fanfare but was the unsung hero of the Eagles’ elite defense. He played nearly 1,200 snaps and graded above 78.0 against the run, in coverage and as a pass-rusher, which added up to the sixth-best overall grade (81.6) at the position.

Second-year man Jack Sanborn provides a good complement as a rugged, SAM-type linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense. He showed flashes of talent last year, posting 80.0-plus grades in his last two games.

This group hasn’t played together yet, but the Bears are banking on talent and couldn’t have much more at their disposal.

The Ravens also have two potential stars at the position. The only difference is that we haven’t seen them together long enough. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen became a lethal pairing after Baltimore acquired the former in a trade with Chicago last season.

From Week 9 — Smith’s first game in Baltimore — through the end of the season, Ravens linebackers were the second-highest graded group in the league, trailing only the 49ers. Smith (85.9) and Queen (75.5) ranked fourth and seventh, respectively, at the position during their 10 games together.

Demario Davis has graded above 75.0 in all five of his seasons in New Orleans, with his 82.7 overall grade good for fourth at the position in 2022. He’s also as durable as they come, as he has played the fourth-most snaps of any linebacker over the last five years. He was well up to standard in coverage last season and added a career-high nine sacks to his ledger, as well. He is the most indispensable player in New Orleans’ defense.

The Saints may have ranked even higher had they been able to hold on to Kaden Elliss, but his departure to Atlanta likely leaves the starting role opposite Davis to third-year man Pete Werner.

Back in 2021, Werner had a tremendous rookie season that included an elite 91.0 run-defense grade. His performance fell off a bit in 2022, and Elliss’ breakout cut into his playing time. The 2021 version of Werner would have the Saints challenging for the top spot on this list. The 2022 version is more of a serviceable contributor than a star. His play will be worth watching this coming season.

Cincinnati’s starting duo of Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson enjoyed breakout seasons in 2022, with both players earning career-high PFF grades. Pratt's 87.2 coverage grade ranked third among all qualified linebackers. Wilson made improvements across the board, putting up run-defense and coverage grades above 70.0 and contributing 16 pressures as a blitzer.

Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey serve as useful depth pieces who are homegrown and will be under the age of 27 when the season kicks off. The Bengals have built an excellent young group that glues together a terrific front seven.

The Chiefs have a more collective approach to their linebacker corps — they don’t boast an All-Pro-level star, but they do have an enviable collection of young talent.

Nick Bolton earned a top-15 PFF grade last year and is a legitimate thumper in the run game. His 87.4 game grade and fumble return touchdown greatly contributed to Kansas City’s Super Bowl win.

Willie Gay Jr. is the other incumbent starter. He specializes in the passing game and earned a 74.1 coverage grade that ranked 13th at the position last season.

The Chiefs continued to stack specialists at the position this offseason, and their signing of Drue Tranquill is the primary example. Tranquill came away with two interceptions and two pass breakups last season, earning a 75.4 coverage grade that ranked one spot above Gay's last year.

Kansas City also began to utilize rookie Leo Chenal as an extra run-stopper, and he excelled in that role. From Week 15 through the Super Bowl, Chenal posted the third-best run-defense grade among all linebackers.

The Chiefs don’t have the household names like the rest of the teams in the top 10, but their collection of young talent — Tranquill is the oldest at 28 — and versatility rivals any unit in the league.

Bobby Wagner returns home after one year in Los Angeles, and what a spectacular year it was. Despite the struggles of the Rams team around him, Wagner finished 2022 with the position's best overall grade (90.7) and run-defense grade (91.1). His 91.0 tackling grade also ranked first among his peers, as he missed only four tackles all season. Even at 33, he is still one of the best at the position.

Seattle’s questions lie with the rest of the group. Mainstay Jordyn Brooks is a tackling machine and run defender, but his struggles in coverage have kept his overall grades below 60.0 in each of his first three seasons. He’s durable and tough but may not be a long-term top-end player in the middle. Free agent acquisition Devin Bush faces similar questions as a former first-round pick who has never found his footing.

If either were to have a breakout season, they could combine with Wagner to form an elite group. It just seems unlikely, given their track records.

The Colts’ linebackers actually held up reasonably well, considering Shaquille Leonard played only 74 snaps in 2022. Bobby Okereke (73.3 overall grade) and Zaire Franklin (57.0) led the way, while fourth-year man E.J. Speed (78.4) performed well in his first year with significant playing time. Okereke left for New York this offseason, but Franklin and Speed remain. Leonard’s health will be the key for this unit.

When healthy, Shaquille Leonard is one of the premier playmakers in the NFL—his 2021 season featured a league-best 91.1 run-defense grade, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions. His presence as a turnover-forcing machine can change games in a heartbeat. His return to full health is as good as anything the Colts could have acquired to improve their defense.

Another case of an ageless wonder and a struggling young player with big potential. We’ll start with the veteran Lavonte David, whose coverage prowess over the last decade is nearly unmatched. His 85.1 overall grade and 88.0 coverage grade ranked third in second, respectively, in the NFL in 2022. David enters his age-33 season in peak form.

Devin White’s first four years have been more of a struggle. He makes the occasional splash play and has proven his worth as a blitzer, but his struggles elsewhere have given the Buccaneers pause when it comes to handing him a contract extension. Since he entered the league in 2019, White owns the lowest grade out of 59 linebackers who have played at least 2,000 snaps. He was excellent during the Bucs' Super Bowl run in 2020 but has never found consistency otherwise.

The pairing of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano carried Buffalo’s linebackers to a 76.5 overall grade last year, good for sixth in the NFL. Edmunds departs for Chicago, but Milano remains to give this unit a high floor. Few match Milano's exploits in coverage (83.2 coverage grade in 2022), and his three interceptions tied for the lead at the position this past season.

Finding Milano’s new running mate will be a top priority for Buffalo. The likely candidates are a pair of third-round picks. Second-year pro Terrel Bernard occasionally played as a rookie last season and showed flashes in run defense, notably earning a 77.9 run-defense grade against the Jets in his only start of the year. Otherwise, he was primarily a special teams contributor.

Dorian Williams, Buffalo’s third-round pick this year, is an intriguing player who spearheaded an incredible turnaround at Tulane. His play style is similar to Tremaine Edmunds‘, though he comes without Edmunds’ tremendous stature.

Williams’ 87.0 coverage grade in 2022 was second in the draft class, trailing only first-rounder Jack Campbell. He has every opportunity to win the starting job in his first season.

New England’s linebackers ranked 11th in overall grading last season, notably finishing top-10 among linebacker groups in run-defense grade. The versatility of the Patriots’ secondary allows the linebackers to play an old-school, downhill style. Bill Belichick prefers reliability over flash in his linebackers, which shows in his players’ performances.

The headliner is Ja’Whaun Bentley, whose 80.4 overall grade was eighth-best in the NFL last season. Bentley excels in the run game, and while he isn’t spectacular in coverage, he has yet to give up a touchdown in his five-year career.

His running mate, Jahlani Tavai, defines reliability. He is sturdy in the run game (69.2) and in coverage (73.3) and was the only linebacker to play at least 200 snaps and not miss a tackle in 2022.

There isn’t much depth behind these two, but Belichick will continue to put them in the best position to succeed as long as they are healthy.

The Dolphins were slightly below average in run defense and coverage but were the NFL’s premier pass-rushing group at the position. Such is the story when Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker are the starters. Their 89.2 and 86.2 pass-rush grades ranked first and third among qualified linebackers. Baker managed to post decent grades in other facets, but Roberts was inconsistent, especially in coverage.

Roberts departed for Pittsburgh in free agency, and the Dolphins brought in ex-Titan David Long to replace him. Long could end up as one of the steals of the offseason, as his 89.0 run-defense grade last season ranked fifth in the NFL. His main problem is health. He has never played more than 12 games in a season.

The Dolphins don’t have much quality depth and are taking a gamble on Long playing a full season. If he does, this unit could sneak up on opposing offenses.

Denver’s secondary gets most of the spotlight, but their linebackers very quietly ranked ninth in overall grade and fifth in run-defense grade a season ago. They deploy two top-30 players at the position in Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell.

Singleton enjoyed a breakout season after two nondescript years in Philadelphia. His 82.6 run-defense grade ranked eighth among qualified linebackers, while his 73.0 coverage grade put him among the top 20.

Jewell has been a consistent force for Denver, grading above 68.0 in each of the last four seasons. Third-round rookie Drew Sanders brings even more athleticism to the group.

The Broncos don’t boast any household names, but their linebackers deserve more credit for their defense’s mostly excellent production.

Injuries decimated the Browns defense last season, no more so than at linebacker — no player at the position played more than 12 games for Cleveland.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who led the group with just 535 snaps, experienced a decline in performance due to his injuries. His 65.5 overall grade was an 11-point drop from 2021, so he’ll be looking to bounce back this season. He still has elite speed and could be a force in coverage.

Other talented players such as Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker were having solid years before injuries curtailed them. Takitaki is a consistent player who has graded between 64.4 and 67.5 in each of his four seasons. Walker was off to a career-best start before tearing his quad early in the season.

The Browns’ linebacking corps is a microcosm of their entire team. If healthy, there is a lot of talent; they just have to make it through 17 games and play up to their potential.

Dallas carries a rare linebacker unit that excels in coverage and struggles in run defense. Nobody embodies this more than Leighton Vander Esch. The Boise State product earned a 76.7 coverage grade, the 11th-best in the NFL, and just a 63.7 run-defense grade, which ranked 50th. He’s a productive player when healthy, a slightly lesser version of Matt Milano.

However, there are questions about who his partner will be this season. Last year, that spot was filled mostly by veteran Anthony Barr and rookie Damone Clark. Barr (60.5 overall grade) was mediocre and remains an unsigned free agent. Clark (65.5) played admirably as a fifth-round rookie and seems the most likely candidate to start alongside Vander Esch. Third-rounder DeMarvion Overshown should also get a chance to garner playing time.

The Cowboys have some question marks in the middle, but they’ll have success as long as Vander Esch is healthy and leading the way.

The Panthers' linebacking corps is a Jekyll-and-Hyde situation. On the one hand, they posted the third-best run-defense grade in football and finished the regular season with a league-best 159 defensive stops. On the other, their 53.0 coverage grade ranked 22nd in the NFL, and they allowed the second-most touchdowns (8) into their coverage in the regular season.

Starters Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu return, so things don’t figure to change much. They both put up elite 90.0-plus run-defense grades, bested only by Bobby Wagner. Luvu also offers value as an edge rusher, with his 23 pressures and seven sacks both top-five marks at the position.

The problem is that these two combined to give up over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns into their coverage last season. Cory Littleton was the best cover man in Carolina’s unit, and he left in free agency.

Thompson and Luvu are good players, but there isn’t anyone on the Panthers’ roster who profiles as a good coverage linebacker. That caps the ceiling on this unit’s potential.

Another case of a reliable veteran and some youthful struggles, the Packers are hoping that 2022 first-rounder Quay Walker can find his footing.

Walker played well enough against the pass, grading above 70.0 in coverage and as a pass-rusher. His 34.9 run-defense grade, however, was the seventh-worst mark at the position. He struggled to read his keys and was often late to react to movement up front. Run-heavy matchups against the Giants and Eagles gave Walker a lot of problems.

Veteran De'Vondre Campbell had a solid 2022 season, though not as excellent as the season prior. His improvements in coverage seemed to stick, but his run-defense grade (60.3) fell more in line with his pre-Green Bay figures.

Campbell, entering his age-30 season, has proven to be a capable starter, but the Packers need Walker to excel sooner than later if they want to prevent opponents from running them over.

The Jaguars have a ton of interesting potential at the linebacker position, led by Devin Lloyd. Lloyd flashed that potential in the run game, finishing the year with a solid 69.0 grade in run defense. Foyesade Oluokun and Chad Muma also showed flashes, each posting run-defense grades just above Lloyd’s mark.

However, this group struggled mightily in coverage. Lloyd and Oluokun combined to allow 1,536 yards into their coverage. Lloyd’s 32.4 coverage grade was fourth-worst in the NFL, and that performance heavily contributed to Jacksonville’s struggles defending the middle of the field.

If there is reason for optimism, it’s that Lloyd has similar difficulties in coverage during his first three years at Utah. He broke out of them in his final year, posting an 82.0 grade that propelled him into the first round.

Linebacker is easily the weakest unit on the Jets’ defense. That’s not to say it’s a terrible unit, but one that very likely won’t meet the standards of their vaunted secondary and deep pass-rush unit.

C.J. Mosley is a reliable player who had a nice bounceback in 2022, posting a 69.8 overall grade. Quincy Williams returns alongside him, and while he makes the occasional big hit in run defense, his overall struggles can’t be ignored. Williams’ 55.2 overall grade in 2022 actually represented a career-high, which is a tough starting point for a guy likely to play 800-900 snaps.

Mosley and Williams don’t have a ton of speed and are inconsistent — at best — in coverage.

New York has few options other than re-signing Kwon Alexander, and that can’t be counted as an impact move. Opposing offenses will likely look to target the Jets’ linebackers, especially in the passing game.

There’s some real potential in the Lions’ linebacker unit; we just need to see it before we can rank them any higher. Alex Anzalone returns as the veteran of the group but posted a 59.2 overall grade last season, which is in the neighborhood of where he’s sat throughout his career. Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes are young players who have flashed playmaking potential.

This unit needs a star, though, and the Lions are hoping it’s their most recent first-round pick, Jack Campbell. Campbell’s exploits in coverage should be the perfect fit for a Lions unit that struggled in that aspect last season. His 92.9 coverage grade led all qualified players — not just linebackers — in college football last season.

Detroit’s linebackers posted a 51.7 coverage grade in 2022, the 10th-worst in the NFL. Campbell should immediately slot in as a starter, and an ascent to stardom would change the outlook of the entire defense.

The Chargers' infamously poor run defense was front and center again in 2022. Their linebackers were a primary culprit, collectively posting a 34.4 run-defense grade that ranked 31st in the NFL. Their 79.9 coverage grade ranked fifth, but the struggles up front were too much for them to overcome.

Coverage specialist Drue Tranquill left for Kansas City in free agency. Consequently, the Chargers signed former Viking Eric Kendricks in an attempt to change the attitude up front. Kendricks put up a 79.5 run-defense grade last season, the second-best mark of his career. Much like his Minnesota teammates, though, Kendricks struggled in coverage (45.0), which could be concerning with the Chargers’ loss of Tranquill.

What the Chargers really need is a breakout from Kenneth Murray. Murray has yet to grade above 55.0 in his career, and his 28.2 run-defense grade last season was tied for the worst mark in the NFL. Further struggles this season could open the door for third-round rookie Daiyan Henley to swipe some starting reps.

A season ago, Giants’ linebackers posted the second-worst overall grade in football at 35.8. It was a struggle all season for them in all facets. Their 43.2 run-defense grade and 30.0 coverage grade were among the bottom three marks in the NFL and necessitated a significant acquisition.

That acquisition came in the form of Bobby Okereke. Okereke proved his worth in a lead role in Indianapolis while Shaquille Leonard was injured for most of the season. His 73.3 overall grade bettered every player in the New York linebacking corps.

Finding Okereke some help on the second level will be a major issue, with Jarrad Davis and Micah McFadden looking like the primary options.

The Cardinals continue to search for answers up front. Incumbents Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons haven’t quite lived up to their first-round billing. Both are incredibly athletic, but their talents are far more suited for coverage than stopping the run.

Simmons, in particular, is being treated more like a slot corner as time goes on. Collins will need to be more physical after seeing his run-defense grade drop by more than 25 points from 2021 to 2022.

Joining Collins in the middle will be a key member of the NFC champion Eagles, Kyzir White. White is a consistent, durable performer who posted a career-best 67.2 grade in 2022. He doesn’t excel in any one area, but he’ll add stability to a Cardinals defense that badly needs it.

It feels strange to place Steelers linebackers this low, but their unit struggled badly in 2022, carrying the fourth-worst overall grade in the NFL at 51.1. Gone are Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane. Arriving are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse.

Holcomb is a starting-caliber player who has struggled to stay healthy in two of the past three seasons. Roberts is an excellent blitzer who doesn’t excel at much else, and Muse played well when given a chance in Seattle but has only 125 career defensive snaps to his name.

The Steelers should have a very good defense this season, but their linebackers are pretty clearly the weakest link of the unit.

The Commanders are another team waiting for a former first-round pick to break out. Jamin Davis struggled during his rookie season in 2021 but trended upward to a 62.9 overall grade last season. He improved as the season progressed and could be an X-factor for a potentially excellent defense.

Ex-Seahawk Cody Barton will likely accompany Davis in a starting role. Barton is serviceable at times but has graded in the mid-to-high 50s in all four seasons of his career.

Otherwise, holdovers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo remain on hand. They are of similar quality to Barton and are better served in a backup role. This unit’s success will almost solely depend on Davis' progress.

Unsurprisingly, the Texans finished last season with the lowest-graded linebackers in the league. Their struggles were a primary reason why Houston finished with a league-low 34.1 run-defense grade as a team. They’ve at least added some respectable players in free agency in an attempt to fortify the unit.

Denzel Perryman is the best player of the bunch when he’s healthy. The 30-year-old has had several solid seasons but has only once played at least 600 snaps. Cory Littleton enters the fold after posting a 72.2 overall grade last season, his best mark since 2019. Littleton will get a chance to start following his year of part-time work in Carolina. At his best, he is an athletic player with a knack for making plays in coverage.

The question will be if any young players can make contributions moving forward. Second-year players Christian Harris and Jake Hansen could still factor in, but it seems head coach DeMeco Ryans will want the veterans to lead the way.

Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks played the vast majority of snaps for a unit — and team — that excelled against the run and struggled to cover. Kendricks left for Los Angeles, and Hicks remained in Minnesota.

Hicks’ 80.2 run-defense grade was a career-high mark, but it seems certain he won’t regain the coverage prowess he possessed in his early days in Philadelphia.

Brian Asamoah is the most likely partner for Hicks at this point. He played well in his small sample of 121 snaps last season, but his 78.8 grade is buoyed in part by one excellent game against the Giants. Troy Reeder also stands by as a veteran option. Right now, the Vikings are looking at Jordan Hicks and an open tryout for the other starting spot.

Atlanta’s linebackers struggled across the board in 2022. Their primary solution will be to take a chance on 2022 breakout Kaden Elliss, who was excellent last season for the Saints, posting an 81.5 overall grade. He offers value off the ball and on the edge and was terrific down the stretch as his usage increased. From Week 10 through 18, Elliss led all linebackers in overall grade (89.8), pressures (17) and sacks (6).

Several young players will compete for playing time alongside Elliss. Mykal Walker struggled to a 58.7 overall grade in his first year in a starting role. He’s shown flashes in coverages, as evidenced by his two interceptions and four pass breakups last season, but he needs to find consistency.

Second-round rookie Troy Andersen is a raw player who would have benefitted from a lesser role. He particularly struggled in coverage, giving up a 94.4 completion percentage that was the worst mark among all linebackers with at least 20 targets in coverage. He has all the tools but also has a ton of learning to do.

None of the Titans’ starting options at linebacker played 500 snaps last season. There are decent talents among the group, but none are proven in a full-time role.

Former 49er Azeez Al-Shaair figures to take one starting spot. He’s a proven run defender who hopefully learned some of Fred Warner’s coverage skills in San Francisco.

Alongside Al-Shaair could be veteran Ben Niemann, who also played well in a part-time role for the Cardinals. Third-year man Monty Rice also lingers as an option who played reasonably well last year for the Titans. Tennessee will just have to wait and see if any of these players will step up when given the lion’s share of snaps.

The Raiders finished 2022 with the third-lowest graded linebacking corps in the NFL and can be reasonably expected to do so again in 2023. Denzel Perryman was easily the highest-graded player in a group that dealt with injuries and issues in coverage all season long. The Raiders will not feature a single linebacker who played at least 600 snaps last season.

Likely to start are incumbent Divine Deablo and ex-Steeler Robert Spillane. Deablo finished 2022 with a 50.7 coverage grade and didn’t force a single incompletion. Spillane’s 39.5 mark was bottom-10 at the position last season.

It will be hard to judge the Eagles' linebackers until we see them in action. Last year’s starters, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, left in free agency and left the Eagles with a huge hole in the middle of their defense. Nicholas Morrow enters the fold as the only player with significant experience, but he’s graded above 54.0 in just one of his five seasons in the NFL.

Former third-round pick Nakobe Dean looks to establish himself as the new leader of Philadelphia’s defense. There are concerns about his small stature and health in a full-time role, but the Eagles won’t know what they have until he plays. Dean put up first-round production in college, so he’ll aim to prove the doubters wrong while playing alongside several former Bulldog teammates.

Four linebackers saw the field for Los Angeles last season. Bobby Wagner played 1,079 snaps and was the best linebacker in football. Ernest Jones played 723 and was solid in run defense (78.8), suspect in coverage (51.2) and mediocre overall (63.6). Two other players played a total of nine snaps.

The loss of Wagner is devastating for this unit. With the All-Pro in the fold, Rams linebackers were second in overall grading and first in run-defense grading.

The rebuild is on in Los Angeles now. Jones remains a viable starter, but there is not another linebacker on this team who was even drafted. Christian Rozeboom, with a total of 10 snaps, is the only other player who has taken any defensive snaps in the NFL. Everyone on the Rams defense except Jones and Aaron Donald will be in an open competition for playing time.