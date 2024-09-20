Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Jets outclass the Patriots

• PFF's noise-canceled score metric indicates domination: The Jets came out on top 30-11 in the metric after a solid all-around effort against the Patriots.

• The Drake Maye Era may begin sooner than expected: Maye eventually took over New England's futile offense in the blowout, a potential sign of what's to come.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The New York Jets dominated the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, winning 24-3. Here is our initial statistical breakdown of the game.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, the game was just as lopsided as it felt. The Jets moved the ball at will and the Patriots couldn’t get anything done offensively. The only reason they could have scored double-digit points was their marching down the field in garbage time before getting sacked near the goal line to close out the game.

Passing Summary

After two games where not everything went right for Aaron Rodgers, this was a feel-good game for him and the Jets' passing attack. On the other side of the ball, this might have been the type of game that will lead to rookie Drake Maye starting earlier than originally thought.

Receiving Summary

Garrett Wilson led the Jets in targets, cementing his No. 1 receiver status. Nevertheless, tight end Tyler Conklin outproduced him on the night.

Hunter Henry led the Patriots in target share going into last night, but this time, Demario Douglas was the only receiver who contributed meaningfully to a poor Patriots passing attack.

Rushing Summary

The Jets' Breece Hall and Braelon Allen each found success on the ground, whereas the Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson was held in check due to the game script and coming out of the game after a fourth-quarter fumble.