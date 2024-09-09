All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

A statistical review of NFL Week 1: Dallas Cowboys offense shines against Cleveland Browns, New York Giants offense struggles

2Y20XMD Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Timo Riske

PFF broke down the advanced metrics immediately after every game of the Week 1 slate, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest.

For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click here to jump to a game:

BLT@KC | GB@PHI | JAX@MIA | ARI@BUF | PIT@ATL | MIN@NYG
TEN@CHI NE@CIN | CAR@NO | HOU@IND | DEN@SEA | LV@LAC
WSH@TB | DAL@CLE | NYJ@SF

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

Game Summary

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 29

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.