A statistical review of NFL Week 2: Dallas Cowboys passing offense shines, Jets struggle with Zach Wilson under center

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 2 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.
Click below to jump to a game:
BLT@CIN | GB@ATL | CHI@TB | SEA@DET | IND@HST | KC@JAX
LV@BUF | LAC@TEN | NYG@ARZ | NYJ@DAL | SF@LAR | WAS@DEN
MIA@NE
Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Atlanta Falcons 25, Green Bay Packers 24
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Chicago Bears 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Seattle Seahawks 37, Detroit Lions 31
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 20
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Kansas City Chiefs 17, Jacksonville Jaguars 9
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Buffalo Bills 38, Las Vegas Raiders 10
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Tennessee Titans 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New York Giants 31, Arizona Cardinals 28
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Dallas Cowboys 30, New York Jets 10
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
San Francisco 49ers 30, Los Angeles Rams 23
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Washington Commanders 35, Denver Broncos 33
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17
Game Summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary