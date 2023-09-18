NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17

In the nightcap game of Week 2’s Sunday slate, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 24-17. The Dolphins jump to 2-0 on the year, while the Patriots drop to 0-2.

Offensive spotlight: One week after throwing for over 450 yards, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on it once again. This week, he went 21-of-30 for 249 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

Tua to Tyreek Hill is automatic ????

pic.twitter.com/ZSLynUf3cd — PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2023

Tagovailoa had an elite 93.0 passing grade last week and should finish with another solid score in that area once grades go final early in the week.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb was a force against the Patriots, which Miami very much needed with Jaelen Phillips out with a back injury that had him as a game-time decision.

He ended the night with a forced fumble, one sack, two tackles for loss and eight combined tackles.

Rookie spotlight: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had the biggest defensive play of the second half when he went sky high for his first interception.

Gonzalez really improved his ball skills in his final year of college ball, and those skills shined in the fourth quarter of this one.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 13.3 21 / 30 249 8.3 1 1 1 92.2 New England Patriots Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Mac Jones 14.7 31 / 42 231 5.5 1 1 4 84.5

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Raheem Mostert 28.7 18 121 6.7 2 43 0 Tua Tagovailoa 13.3 4 3 0.8 0 4 0 Jaylen Waddle 12.4 1 -2 -2.0 0 -2 0 Salvon Ahmed 7.1 3 13 4.3 0 10 0 De'Von Achane 1.9 1 5 5.0 0 5 0 Erik Ezukanma 0.5 3 5 1.7 0 7 0 New England Patriots Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Rhamondre Stevenson 15.0 15 50 3.3 1 12 0 Mac Jones 14.7 5 25 5.0 0 18 0 Ezekiel Elliott 1.3 5 13 2.6 0 7 0

Receiving