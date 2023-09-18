Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17

By Trevor Sikkema
Sep 18, 2023
Miami Dolphins New England Patriots

In the nightcap game of Week 2’s Sunday slate, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 24-17. The Dolphins jump to 2-0 on the year, while the Patriots drop to 0-2.

Offensive spotlight: One week after throwing for over 450 yards, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on it once again. This week, he went 21-of-30 for 249 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

 

Tagovailoa had an elite 93.0 passing grade last week and should finish with another solid score in that area once grades go final early in the week.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb was a force against the Patriots, which Miami very much needed with Jaelen Phillips out with a back injury that had him as a game-time decision. 

He ended the night with a forced fumble, one sack, two tackles for loss and eight combined tackles. 

Rookie spotlight: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had the biggest defensive play of the second half when he went sky high for his first interception.

Gonzalez really improved his ball skills in his final year of college ball, and those skills shined in the fourth quarter of this one. 

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 13.3 21 / 30 249 8.3 1 1 1 92.2
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Mac Jones 14.7 31 / 42 231 5.5 1 1 4 84.5
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Raheem Mostert 28.7 18 121 6.7 2 43 0
Tua Tagovailoa 13.3 4 3 0.8 0 4 0
Jaylen Waddle 12.4 1 -2 -2.0 0 -2 0
Salvon Ahmed 7.1 3 13 4.3 0 10 0
De'Von Achane 1.9 1 5 5.0 0 5 0
Erik Ezukanma 0.5 3 5 1.7 0 7 0
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Rhamondre Stevenson 15.0 15 50 3.3 1 12 0
Mac Jones 14.7 5 25 5.0 0 18 0
Ezekiel Elliott 1.3 5 13 2.6 0 7 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Raheem Mostert 28.7 1 1 6 6.0 6.0 0
Tyreek Hill 15.0 9 5 40 4.4 8.0 1
Jaylen Waddle 12.4 6 4 86 14.3 21.5 0
Salvon Ahmed 7.1 3 3 28 9.3 9.3 0
River Cracraft 5.4 2 2 34 17.0 17.0 0
Durham Smythe 5.3 3 3 23 7.7 7.7 0
Braxton Berrios 4.8 3 2 28 9.3 14.0 0
De'Von Achane 1.9 1 1 4 4.0 4.0 0
Erik Ezukanma 0.5 1 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Hunter Henry 17.2 7 6 52 7.4 8.7 1
Rhamondre Stevenson 15.0 3 3 10 3.3 3.3 0
DeVante Parker 11.7 8 6 57 7.1 9.5 0
Mike Gesicki 8.3 6 5 33 5.5 6.6 0
JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.8 6 5 28 4.7 5.6 0
Kendrick Bourne 6.9 9 4 29 3.2 7.2 0
Demario Douglas 2.9 2 2 19 9.5 9.5 0
Ty Montgomery II 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.