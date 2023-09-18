NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17

In the nightcap game of Week 2’s Sunday slate, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 24-17. The Dolphins jump to 2-0 on the year, while the Patriots drop to 0-2.
Offensive spotlight: One week after throwing for over 450 yards, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on it once again. This week, he went 21-of-30 for 249 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.
Tua to Tyreek Hill is automatic ????
pic.twitter.com/ZSLynUf3cd
— PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2023
Tagovailoa had an elite 93.0 passing grade last week and should finish with another solid score in that area once grades go final early in the week.
Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb was a force against the Patriots, which Miami very much needed with Jaelen Phillips out with a back injury that had him as a game-time decision.
.@Dolphins ball! @astronaut forces a fumble and Miami recovers ????
????: #MIAvsNE on NBC
????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/vasHa5VAwT
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023
He ended the night with a forced fumble, one sack, two tackles for loss and eight combined tackles.
Rookie spotlight: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had the biggest defensive play of the second half when he went sky high for his first interception.
???? ROOKIE INT!???? @chrisgonzo28 | @Patriots
????: #MIAvsNE on NBC
????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/jY8NWbsXkx
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023
Gonzalez really improved his ball skills in his final year of college ball, and those skills shined in the fourth quarter of this one.
Box Score
Passing
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|13.3
|21 / 30
|249
|8.3
|1
|1
|1
|92.2
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Mac Jones
|14.7
|31 / 42
|231
|5.5
|1
|1
|4
|84.5
Rushing
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Raheem Mostert
|28.7
|18
|121
|6.7
|2
|43
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|13.3
|4
|3
|0.8
|0
|4
|0
|Jaylen Waddle
|12.4
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|0
|-2
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|7.1
|3
|13
|4.3
|0
|10
|0
|De'Von Achane
|1.9
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|5
|0
|Erik Ezukanma
|0.5
|3
|5
|1.7
|0
|7
|0
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|15.0
|15
|50
|3.3
|1
|12
|0
|Mac Jones
|14.7
|5
|25
|5.0
|0
|18
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|1.3
|5
|13
|2.6
|0
|7
|0
Receiving
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Raheem Mostert
|28.7
|1
|1
|6
|6.0
|6.0
|0
|Tyreek Hill
|15.0
|9
|5
|40
|4.4
|8.0
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|12.4
|6
|4
|86
|14.3
|21.5
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|7.1
|3
|3
|28
|9.3
|9.3
|0
|River Cracraft
|5.4
|2
|2
|34
|17.0
|17.0
|0
|Durham Smythe
|5.3
|3
|3
|23
|7.7
|7.7
|0
|Braxton Berrios
|4.8
|3
|2
|28
|9.3
|14.0
|0
|De'Von Achane
|1.9
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|0
|Erik Ezukanma
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Hunter Henry
|17.2
|7
|6
|52
|7.4
|8.7
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|15.0
|3
|3
|10
|3.3
|3.3
|0
|DeVante Parker
|11.7
|8
|6
|57
|7.1
|9.5
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|8.3
|6
|5
|33
|5.5
|6.6
|0
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|7.8
|6
|5
|28
|4.7
|5.6
|0
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|9
|4
|29
|3.2
|7.2
|0
|Demario Douglas
|2.9
|2
|2
|19
|9.5
|9.5
|0
|Ty Montgomery II
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0