Introducing Seven-Step Drop Grading: The NFL's best quarterbacks on seven-step dropbacks

• Lamar Jackson leads the way: Jackson has earned an 86.3 PFF passing grade on seven-step dropbacks this season, the highest grade in the league.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Seven-Step Drop Grading,” which looks at how quarterbacks perform on seven-step dropbacks.

What is Seven-Step Drop Grading?

This number focuses on quarterbacks' performance when they take a seven-step dropback, as opposed to a three- or five-step dropback. On a seven-step dropback, the quarterback usually ends up around 9 yards from where the ball was snapped.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

SEVEN-STEP GRADE THROUGH SIX WEEKS (Min. 70 dropbacks)

SEVEN-STEP GRADE in 2023 (Min. 200 dropbacks)