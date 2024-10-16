Introducing Seven-Step Drop Grading: The NFL's best quarterbacks on seven-step dropbacks

• Lamar Jackson leads the way: Jackson has earned an 86.3 PFF passing grade on seven-step dropbacks this season, the highest grade in the league.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
This week, we're introducing a metric called “Seven-Step Drop Grading,” which looks at how quarterbacks perform on seven-step dropbacks.
What is Seven-Step Drop Grading?
This number focuses on quarterbacks' performance when they take a seven-step dropback, as opposed to a three- or five-step dropback. On a seven-step dropback, the quarterback usually ends up around 9 yards from where the ball was snapped.
Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.
SEVEN-STEP GRADE THROUGH SIX WEEKS (Min. 70 dropbacks)
|Name
|Team
|Passing grade
|7-Step Drops
|7SD%
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|86.3
|113
|52.31%
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|86.2
|71
|31.14%
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|83.3
|47
|19.50%
|Sam Darnold
|Vikings
|83
|66
|38.37%
|Jayden Daniels
|Commanders
|82.6
|113
|49.78%
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|78.7
|79
|31.35%
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|76.5
|42
|28.57%
|Andy Dalton
|Panthers
|76.4
|54
|32.73%
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons
|75.5
|46
|19.09%
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|74.1
|82
|41.00%
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|72.5
|10
|12.99%
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|69.8
|113
|48.09%
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|69.5
|85
|32.69%
|Gardner Minshew
|Raiders
|68.3
|43
|24.57%
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|68.2
|87
|52.10%
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|67
|62
|29.95%
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|62.6
|79
|25.73%
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|62.4
|69
|34.67%
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|61
|87
|38.84%
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|59.5
|51
|29.65%
|Bo Nix
|Broncos
|58.6
|130
|52.85%
|Will Levis
|Titans
|58.6
|57
|35.63%
|Justin Fields
|Steelers
|58.6
|49
|23.11%
|Joe Flacco
|Colts
|57.4
|48
|38.40%
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|56.4
|103
|38.15%
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|55.3
|60
|23.35%
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|55.2
|60
|23.81%
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|53
|76
|28.36%
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|52.8
|35
|38.46%
|Jacoby Brissett
|Patriots
|52.6
|68
|40.00%
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|47.6
|90
|44.78%
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|39.4
|42
|28.57%
|Aidan O'Connell
|Raiders
|36.8
|25
|31.25%
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|31.6
|24
|29.63%
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|28.6
|60
|31.58%
SEVEN-STEP GRADE in 2023 (Min. 200 dropbacks)
|Name
|Team
|Passing grade
|7-Step Drops
|7SD%
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|92.3
|43
|10.19%
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|91.7
|123
|23.43%
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|91.5
|211
|29.72%
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|87.5
|194
|35.14%
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|86.7
|274
|45.51%
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|85.5
|307
|42.76%
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|85.3
|97
|27.48%
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|83.6
|112
|17.61%
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|81.8
|238
|39.73%
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|81.3
|315
|47.51%
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|78
|159
|26.90%
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|77.1
|175
|30.81%
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|75.9
|267
|38.42%
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|75.8
|174
|28.57%
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|74.3
|313
|48.23%
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Raiders
|73.3
|34
|16.75%
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|73.2
|205
|30.46%
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|72.8
|131
|33.94%
|Tommy DeVito
|Giants
|72.7
|102
|41.98%
|Tyrod Taylor
|Giants
|72.3
|60
|24.79%
|Aidan O'Connell
|Raiders
|71.7
|83
|21.84%
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|70.1
|230
|33.63%
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|69.6
|168
|28.33%
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|69.1
|198
|29.07%
|Joe Flacco
|Browns
|68.5
|93
|41.52%
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|66.7
|87
|39.91%
|Will Levis
|Titans
|65.8
|100
|32.26%
|Jake Browning
|Bengals
|64
|78
|26.17%
|Joshua Dobbs
|Vikings
|61.3
|164
|31.30%
|Easton Stick
|Chargers
|61
|79
|37.98%
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|60.9
|108
|23.28%
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|60.2
|128
|39.26%
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|58.7
|325
|43.33%
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|57.5
|170
|36.72%
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|54.7
|172
|35.98%
|Ryan Tannehill
|Titans
|52.9
|70
|24.05%
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|51.5
|61
|27.73%
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|50.3
|253
|38.16%
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|48.8
|178
|30.69%
|Bailey Zappe
|Patriots
|46.5
|84
|33.20%
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|35.3
|141
|35.70%