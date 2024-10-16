All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Introducing Seven-Step Drop Grading: The NFL's best quarterbacks on seven-step dropbacks

2TCJGJM Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By PFF.com

Lamar Jackson leads the way: Jackson has earned an 86.3 PFF passing grade on seven-step dropbacks this season, the highest grade in the league.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “Seven-Step Drop Grading,” which looks at how quarterbacks perform on seven-step dropbacks. 

What is Seven-Step Drop Grading?

This number focuses on quarterbacks' performance when they take a seven-step dropback, as opposed to a three- or five-step dropback. On a seven-step dropback, the quarterback usually ends up around 9 yards from where the ball was snapped.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks have fared so far, with 2023 data included for some historical context.

SEVEN-STEP GRADE THROUGH SIX WEEKS (Min. 70 dropbacks)

Name Team Passing grade 7-Step Drops 7SD%
Lamar Jackson Ravens 86.3 113 52.31%
Brock Purdy 49ers 86.2 71 31.14%
Joe Burrow Bengals 83.3 47 19.50%
Sam Darnold Vikings 83 66 38.37%
Jayden Daniels Commanders 82.6 113 49.78%
C.J. Stroud Texans 78.7 79 31.35%
Derek Carr Saints 76.5 42 28.57%
Andy Dalton Panthers 76.4 54 32.73%
Kirk Cousins Falcons 75.5 46 19.09%
Josh Allen Bills 74.1 82 41.00%
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 72.5 10 12.99%
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 69.8 113 48.09%
Daniel Jones Giants 69.5 85 32.69%
Gardner Minshew Raiders 68.3 43 24.57%
Jordan Love Packers 68.2 87 52.10%
Kyler Murray Cardinals 67 62 29.95%
Geno Smith Seahawks 62.6 79 25.73%
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 62.4 69 34.67%
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 61 87 38.84%
Jared Goff Lions 59.5 51 29.65%
Bo Nix Broncos 58.6 130 52.85%
Will Levis Titans 58.6 57 35.63%
Justin Fields Steelers 58.6 49 23.11%
Joe Flacco Colts 57.4 48 38.40%
Deshaun Watson Browns 56.4 103 38.15%
Caleb Williams Bears 55.3 60 23.35%
Aaron Rodgers Jets 55.2 60 23.81%
Dak Prescott Cowboys 53 76 28.36%
Anthony Richardson Colts 52.8 35 38.46%
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 52.6 68 40.00%
Matthew Stafford Rams 47.6 90 44.78%
Justin Herbert Chargers 39.4 42 28.57%
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 36.8 25 31.25%
Bryce Young Panthers 31.6 24 29.63%
Jalen Hurts Eagles 28.6 60 31.58%

SEVEN-STEP GRADE in 2023 (Min. 200 dropbacks)

Name Team Passing grade 7-Step Drops 7SD%
Joe Burrow Bengals 92.3 43 10.19%
Brock Purdy 49ers 91.7 123 23.43%
Dak Prescott Cowboys 91.5 211 29.72%
Justin Herbert Chargers 87.5 194 35.14%
Matthew Stafford Rams 86.7 274 45.51%
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 85.5 307 42.76%
Kirk Cousins Vikings 85.3 97 27.48%
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 83.6 112 17.61%
Lamar Jackson Ravens 81.8 238 39.73%
Jordan Love Packers 81.3 315 47.51%
Geno Smith Seahawks 78 159 26.90%
Russell Wilson Broncos 77.1 175 30.81%
Josh Allen Bills 75.9 267 38.42%
Derek Carr Saints 75.8 174 28.57%
Jalen Hurts Eagles 74.3 313 48.23%
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders 73.3 34 16.75%
Jared Goff Lions 73.2 205 30.46%
Kenny Pickett Steelers 72.8 131 33.94%
Tommy DeVito Giants 72.7 102 41.98%
Tyrod Taylor Giants 72.3 60 24.79%
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 71.7 83 21.84%
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 70.1 230 33.63%
C.J. Stroud Texans 69.6 168 28.33%
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 69.1 198 29.07%
Joe Flacco Browns 68.5 93 41.52%
Deshaun Watson Browns 66.7 87 39.91%
Will Levis Titans 65.8 100 32.26%
Jake Browning Bengals 64 78 26.17%
Joshua Dobbs Vikings 61.3 164 31.30%
Easton Stick Chargers 61 79 37.98%
Desmond Ridder Falcons 60.9 108 23.28%
Kyler Murray Cardinals 60.2 128 39.26%
Sam Howell Commanders 58.7 325 43.33%
Zach Wilson Jets 57.5 170 36.72%
Justin Fields Bears 54.7 172 35.98%
Ryan Tannehill Titans 52.9 70 24.05%
Daniel Jones Giants 51.5 61 27.73%
Bryce Young Panthers 50.3 253 38.16%
Gardner Minshew Colts 48.8 178 30.69%
Bailey Zappe Patriots 46.5 84 33.20%
Mac Jones Patriots 35.3 141 35.70%
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.