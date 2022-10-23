NFL scores and recaps for every Week 7 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 7 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Offensive spotlight: The biggest story of this game, besides Taylor Swift’s album trailer, was DeAndre Hopkins‘ return. In his first game back from a six-week suspension, Arizona’s star receiver caught 10 of his 14 targets for 103 yards, averaging a game-high 3.55 yards per route run.

Defensive spotlight: If you had the Cardinals defense on your fantasy team, you’re starting the week off hot. Arizona’s defense scored two touchdowns on three interceptions from Andy Dalton. Both Isaiah Simmons’ and Marco Wilson’s pick-sixes came within a minute of each other.

Defensive spotlight: Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh had excellent games for the Ravens rushing the passer, causing constant problems all day. Calais Campbell also had a key strip-sack of Jacoby Brissett just as he was about to throw.

Rookie spotlight: Tyler Linderbaum had a relatively easy assignment this week given Cleveland’s interior defensive line. He finished with an allowed pressure rate of just 4.8%. Browns edge rusher Alex Wright had another couple of pressures as he tries to become a complement to Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

Offensive spotlight: A week after recording a 45.5 passing grade, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker earned an elite passing grade on first review against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 16-for-22 with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns. Walker had five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays on the day, pending review.

Defensive spotlight: Panthers veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson was the team's highest-graded defensive player on first review. His 80.1 overall grade was thanks to an all-around good day, highlighted by a 79.4 coverage grade. Thompson also led the team in solo stops, with four.

Offensive spotlight: Joe Burrow put together his most prolific performance of the season, going 34-of-42 for 482 yards and three scores in an absolute masterclass of a performance. He racked up three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, as well. Arguably the biggest difference between Burrow now and early in the season is a clean pocket. He was pressured on only nine of his 45 dropbacks.

Defensive spotlight: The Falcons' secondary was under siege on Sunday, with second-year safety Richie Grant having a tough day at the office, in particular. He allowed catches on both of his targets for 64 yards and a score. Cornerback Darren Hall may have even been worse, as he allowed catches on all seven of his targets for 98 yards and a score.

Offensive spotlight: Dak Prescott completed 19-of-25 attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown in a win that was largely driven by the team’s defense. He passed for 8.3 yards per attempt with an aggressive average depth of target of 11.2 yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Dallas defense showed up with key turnovers at critical times. The Lions turned the ball over five times, losing three fumbles (including down by the Dallas goal line) and throwing two interceptions. Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons each forced a fumble.

Offensive spotlight: Daniel Jones continues to be a legitimate weapon…with his legs. He toted the rock 11 times on the day and had his first career 100-yard game (107). Saquon Barkley went for 110 yards, too, as New York did a number on what was a top-five-graded run defense through six weeks.

Defensive spotlight: Darious Williams has had an up-and-down year after signing with the Jaguars in free agency, but he was easily the most impactful Jags defender Sunday. He was targeted nine times and allowed five catches for 41 yards with three forced incompletions.

Offensive spotlight: Matt Ryan relied on the quick, underneath passing game again in Week 7 to try to limit pressure. His 4.3-yard average depth of target was the lowest of the season, but he was still pressured on 16 of his 48 dropbacks. Those pressured dropbacks didn’t go well for the Colts’ offense. Ryan averaged 3.5 yards per attempt with two interceptions and three sacks taken on those plays.

Defensive spotlight: Titans safety Andrew Adams came into this game against Indianapolis with just two games played and 68 total defensive snaps, but he was the defensive standout with Amani Hooker playing more of a slot defender role. It wasn’t just the out route that Adams jumped for Tennessee’s only touchdown of the game. He also contributed multiple coverage stops and was the first contact defender on nine snaps — most in the game.

Offensive spotlight: While he made big plays when his team needed him to, this was not a banner day for backup QB Taylor Heinicke. In all, he went 20-of-33 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but he recorded five turnover-worthy plays on the day.

Defensive spotlight: Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was all over the field Sunday afternoon, tallying four defensive stops against the run and taking a 63-yard pick-six to the house.

