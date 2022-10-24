NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

The Miami Dolphins got back on track in Week 7, as Tua Tagovailoa made his return to the field with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Offensive spotlight: The Dolphins came out guns blazing, utilizing speed, motion, run-pass options and play action on their opening drives to help put up 13 first-quarter points.

Mike McDaniel’s squad averaged 9.0 yards per play on the first 15 plays of the game. Things weren’t so hot from that point, however, as they averaged 5.2 yards per play after, with Tagovailoa tossing four turnover-worthy plays.

Luckily for Miami, the Steelers couldn’t capitalize — they dropped four interceptions, which is the most by any defense in a single game this season.

Defensive spotlight: Miami cornerback Xavien Howard had a bounce-back performance after a slow start to 2022. He had allowed a touchdown in every single game played this year and was averaging 76 yards allowed per start. Tonight, he locked down his side of the field, allowing 24 yards and zero touchdowns while forcing one incompletion.

Rookie spotlight: All eyes were on Steelers first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as he made his third career start. He hit the short, underneath concepts quickly and accurately, completing 27 of his 30 throws under 10 yards downfield. But when the Steelers needed a play late, Pickett struggled to step up. He delivered two bad decisions in crunch time late in the fourth quarter that the Dolphins were able to take advantage of and pick off.

Offensive line spotlight: Both quarterbacks got the ball out quickly, aiding their offensive lines, though that’s not to say some linemen didn’t lose reps. The only offensive lineman who didn’t lose a single pass-blocking rep tonight on first review was Miami left tackle Terron Armstead. Opposite him at right tackle was Brandon Shell, who allowed one hit and one hurry on the night. Considering Shell is just two weeks removed from allowed four quarterback hits and three hurries, it was a solid performance.

Box Score

Passing

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Kenny Pickett 13.3 32 / 44 257 5.8 1 3 2 66.2 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 15.9 21 / 35 261 7.5 1 0 0 92.7

Rushing

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Kenny Pickett 13.3 3 20 6.7 0 16 0 Najee Harris 11.0 17 65 3.8 0 16 0 Diontae Johnson 9.5 1 3 3.0 0 3 0 Jaylen Warren 4.4 2 7 3.5 0 4 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Raheem Mostert 20.9 16 79 4.9 0 12 0 Tua Tagovailoa 15.9 4 15 3.8 0 7 0 Chase Edmonds 1.7 7 17 2.4 0 9 0

Receiving