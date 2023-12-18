NFL scores and recaps for every Week 15 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 15 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

LAC@LVR | MIN@CIN | PIT@IND | DEN@DET | ATL@CAR | CHI@CLV

TB@GB | NYJ@MIA | NYG@NO | HST@TEN | KC@NE | SF@ARZ

WAS@LAR | DAL@BUF | BLT@JAX | PHI@SEA

Offensive spotlight: Aidan O’Connell led the way for the Raiders, completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 248 yards and four touchdowns. O’Connell had thrown only four touchdowns through his seven appearances this season and made it look easy in this game.

Jakobi Meyers also had a big game, catching two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown while throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Adams led the Raiders in receiving yards with 101 on 12 targets and eight receptions.

Click here for the full game recap

Defensive spotlight: Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter was a constant problem for the Bengals in this game, notching multiple sacks and leading the Vikings in total pressures, pending review. Most of his pressures were not clean, decisive wins, but hustle plays as part of a team defensive effort that put Browning under pressure far more than in previous games.

Click here for the full game recap

Rookie spotlight: Colts third-round rookie Josh Downs had a relatively quiet day, totaling three catches for 19 receiving yards. With Pittman out of the game, the ball got spread around quite a bit, as Downs has been held below 50 receiving yards in five straight games after exceeding that total in 50% of his eight games prior.

Click here for the full game recap

Defensive Spotlight: Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu was all over the field tonight, impacting the game in a variety of ways. He finished with eight combined tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two passes defended and two quarterback hits.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Falcons tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts combined for five receptions and 98 yards. No other Falcons player eclipsed the 25-receiving-yard mark. Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 12 of his 20 passes for 152 yards with an interception despite zero sacks taken.

Click here for the full game recap

Rookie spotlight: Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had one of three interceptions of Joe Flacco and limited outside wide receivers not named Amari Cooper for much of the afternoon.

Browns rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman may have run the wrong route on Joe Flacco’s first interception but came up with big grabs in a few key moments and finished with 52 yards on four receptions.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Several members of the Buccaneers offense were cooking in this game. Baker Mayfield finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, averaging 13.6 yards per attempt.

Mayfield's top target was Chris Godwin, who caught 10 of his 11 targets for 155 yards — averaging 5.17 yards per route run — and Rachaad White was excellent from the backfield. White caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to go along with his 85 rushing yards, 65 of which came after contact.

Click here for the full game recap

Defensive spotlight: Tanoh Kpassagnon was the Saints' most impressive defensive player on the stat sheet, racking up two and a half sacks. Linebacker Demario Davis continued his impressive season with 10 tackles, one of which was a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Click here for the full game recap

Rookie spotlight: Titans quarterback Will Levis left the game late with a leg injury that was bad enough the broadcast refused to show a replay of it. Levis had been having a solid game but was under a constant barrage of pressure behind a porous offensive line. He averaged 7.7 yards per attempt despite an aggressive 14.9-yard average depth of target.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Patrick Mahomes went 27-of-37 passing for 305 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Travis Kelce was targeted seven times and caught five passes for just 28 yards.

The Chiefs' backfield combination of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon stepped up big, with lead back Isiah Pacheco missing his second straight game. Edwards-Helaire totaled just 37 yards rushing but added 64 yards through the air on four catches, one of which went for a touchdown. McKinnon also added a receiving touchdown.

Click here for the full game recap

Defensive spotlight: With a final score of 45-29, there weren't many defensive standouts. 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward recorded a pick-six of Kyler Murray to get the game rolling in San Francisco’s direction. He allowed just one catch for 15 yards into his coverage.

Click here for the full game recap

Rookie spotlight: Puka Nacua lived in Cooper Kupp‘s shadow in this game but was still a key part of the offense, seeing eight targets and catching five for 50 yards. Nacua also carried the ball twice for three yards as the Rams looked to find different ways to get the ball in his hands.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 53 yards and a three-yard rushing touchdown in garbage time, much to the enjoyment of fantasy football fans. Otherwise, Dallas did a whole lot of nothing on offense, with the offensive line looking like a shell of itself once stalwart right guard Zack Martin left with an injury.

Click here for the full game recap

Defensive Spotlight: Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was once again an absolute terror in the backfield for the opposing quarterback. He finished the game with one sack (the 11th game in a row where he has recorded at least 0.5 a sack), adding four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Click here for the full game recap

Stay tuned!