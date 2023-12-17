Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 15 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 30, New York Jets 0

2TCFFBE Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17), offensive lineman Robert Jones (65) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

By Gordon McGuinness
Dec 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins dominated from start to finish in a 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets in Week 15.

Raheem Mostert’s 19th touchdown of the season, a Miami Dolphins record, opened the scoring in the first quarter.

A 37-yard field goal from Jason Sanders extended the Dolphins’ lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter, before a 60-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle made it 17-0. Mostert then made it 20 scores on the year from a yard out to bring the score to 24-0 at halftime, and Miami held on to the shutout through the final 30 minutes of action.

Offensive spotlight: No Tyreek Hill? No problem for the Miami Dolphins offense. In Hill’s absence, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stepped up and had his best game of the year. The 2021 first-round draft pick recorded eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. No other Dolphins receiver picked up more than 32 yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Dolphins’ pass rush wreaked havoc on the Jets' offense, with Bradley Chubb racking up three sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles. Zach Sieler also recorded a sack, and Emmanuel Ogbah, Duke Riley, Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins each notched half-sacks.

Rookie spotlight: Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson saw six targets, trailing only tight end Tyler Conklin for the team lead. He pulled in just two of them, though, picking up 29 yards. Center Joe Tippmann started in the middle of the Jets' offensive line for the seventh straight game.

Box Score

Passing
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Trevor Siemian 1.4 14 / 26 110 4.2 0 2 21 2 32.5
Zach Wilson 0.04 4 / 11 26 2.4 0 0 8 4 44.9
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 12.96 21 / 24 224 9.3 1 0 60 3 119.4
Mike White -0.04 2 / 2 4 2 0 0 3 0 79.2
Rushing
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Israel Abanikanda 3.9 4 8 2 0 6 0
Breece Hall 2.8 6 12 2 0 5 0
Dalvin Cook 2 1 4 4 0 4 0
Ashtyn Davis -0.1 1 -1 -1 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Raheem Mostert 18.3 15 42 2.8 2 18 0
De'Von Achane 9.2 9 32 3.6 0 10 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 1.6 2 5 2.5 0 5 0
Mike White -0.04 2 -2 -1 0 0 0
Receiving
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Garrett Wilson 5.9 4 3 29 7.2 9.7 0 18
Tyler Conklin 5.8 7 4 18 2.6 4.5 0 10
Allen Lazard 5.1 6 3 21 3.5 7 0 11
Xavier Gipson 4.9 6 2 29 4.8 14.5 0 21
Israel Abanikanda 3.9 2 2 11 5.5 5.5 0 13
Jeremy Ruckert 3.6 2 2 16 8 8 0 9
Breece Hall 2.8 2 1 6 3 6 0 6
Dalvin Cook 2 1 1 6 6 6 0 6
Randall Cobb 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Jaylen Waddle 31.2 9 8 142 15.8 17.8 1 60
Raheem Mostert 18.3 2 2 1 0.5 0.5 0 1
De'Von Achane 9.2 3 3 30 10 10 0 13
Durham Smythe 7.2 4 4 32 8 8 0 11
Chase Claypool 2.8 2 2 8 4 4 0 5
Braxton Berrios 2.2 1 1 12 12 12 0 12
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 2.2 3 2 2 0.7 1 0 3
Jeff Wilson Jr. 1.6 2 1 1 0.5 1 0 1
