Treash: Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft

Rookie years are far less predictive of future performance than sophomore years. This isn’t news. It's rare in any given draft class to see more than a handful of first-round rookies come out and make a massive impact right out of the gate. In almost all cases, it’s best to wait until after Year 2 before confidently projecting a player’s NFL career.

With the 2020 regular season now behind us, we now have a much better understanding of the 2019 NFL Draft class and can analyze each pick with much more confidence. Today, I’m going to dive into each of the 32 first-round selections from the 2019 NFL Draft and give a regrade based on each player’s performance so far.

The regrades for the 2019 first-round selections are not influenced by who was on the board at the time of each player’s selection or whether the decision to choose one player over another was the right one. This regrade is based solely on if the player has surpassed, met or fallen short of the expectations that came with the player's draft position.

Murray didn’t quite have that MVP-esque second-year campaign that many were hoping for, but the 2019 No. 1 overall pick still had an excellent breakout season. After posting a 64.2 PFF grade as a rookie that tied for 26th in the NFL, Murray was a fringe top-10 quarterback in 2020, earning an 82.8 PFF grade that ranked 11th at the position.