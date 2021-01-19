News & Analysis

Premium Content Sign Up

Treash: Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) warms up with teammates before a game against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020. Cardinals Vs Eagles

By Anthony Treash
Jan 19, 2021

Rookie years are far less predictive of future performance than sophomore years. This isn’t news. It's rare in any given draft class to see more than a handful of first-round rookies come out and make a massive impact right out of the gate. In almost all cases, it’s best to wait until after Year 2 before confidently projecting a player’s NFL career.

With the 2020 regular season now behind us, we now have a much better understanding of the 2019 NFL Draft class and can analyze each pick with much more confidence. Today, I’m going to dive into each of the 32 first-round selections from the 2019 NFL Draft and give a regrade based on each player’s performance so far.

The regrades for the 2019 first-round selections are not influenced by who was on the board at the time of each player’s selection or whether the decision to choose one player over another was the right one. This regrade is based solely on if the player has surpassed, met or fallen short of the expectations that came with the player's draft position.

1. ARIZONA CARDINALS: QB KYLER MURRAY

Murray didn’t quite have that MVP-esque second-year campaign that many were hoping for, but the 2019 No. 1 overall pick still had an excellent breakout season. After posting a 64.2 PFF grade as a rookie that tied for 26th in the NFL, Murray was a fringe top-10 quarterback in 2020, earning an 82.8 PFF grade that ranked 11th at the position.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • 2021 Free Agent Rankings

    NFL free agent rankings with analysis, projected salaries, PFF grades and PFF WAR.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Draft Big Board

    PFF's Big Board for the 2021 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Draft Guide

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2021 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Simulator

  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 20 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.