PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now

The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching. We are only weeks away from seeing the best football players on the planet take the field once more.

At its heart, PFF is a player evaluation company that quantifies hundreds of data points on any given play in an effort to identify the best players and use that information to create insights that cannot be found anywhere else.

This is a list of the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2023 season. No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading — along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric — has been used as a foundation while leaning toward the most recent season.

Editor's note: The PFF50 will be released throughout the week, starting with Nos. 50-41 on Monday, July 17. The top 10 players will drop on Friday, July 21.

Injuries in each of the last two seasons keep him this low on the list, but a healthy Lamar is still one of the league’s most dominant weapons. He was in the middle of his best-graded season since his unanimous MVP year when injury took him down last season, and now we get to see what he can achieve in an offense that will be more prepared to let him spread the ball around in the passing game.

It says something about Henry’s level of play that a relatively down year for him still saw him rack up 1,257 yards after contact behind the worst offensive line in football. He broke 69 tackles last season and has now rushed for over 7,000 yards after contact in his NFL career, averaging 3.7 yards after contact per attempt.

Fitzpatrick's six interceptions tied for the league lead among safeties last season, and he recorded four pass breakups and 17 defensive stops to go along with those turnovers. He earned one of the position's highest coverage grades (83.3) and is one of the best ballhawks when playing deep in the middle of the field.

What happens when one of the most exciting running backs in football is traded to a team coached by one of the best offensive minds in the game? He ends up leading the league in PFF receiving grade at the position (92.4) and looking virtually unstoppable within the offense. McCaffrey's second year in San Francisco could be even more exciting than the first.

Rodgers is just a year removed from back-to-back MVP seasons, but at his age, any downtick in performance immediately gets people predicting a decline, even if the demise of his receiving corps was a very valid excuse for it. This season with the Jets has the potential to bring out the very best of Rodgers once again.

Kelce is still as good a run-blocker as any center in football, as he posted a 90.0 PFF grade in that area last season in his run to the Super Bowl. He allowed just 11 total pressures in 20 games in pass protection but didn't give up a single sack or hit over the year.

Heyward has had the four best seasons of his NFL career since turning 30, last season notching 58 total pressures that included 12 sacks. He also recorded 43 defensive stops, the third time in four seasons that he topped 40.

Nelson is coming off his worst season in the NFL, as he allowed more sacks in one year than he had in his four-year NFL career combined up to that point.

Still, at 27 years old, he should be just entering his prime, and he was the single most valuable offensive lineman in the game over the first three seasons he spent in the professional ranks. He is overdue a bounceback, and we know he has the talent to be one of the best in the game.

With little in the way of elite wide receivers in Baltimore over the past few seasons, Mark Andrews has been the team’s No. 1 receiver and excelled in that role. Travis Kelce is the only tight end in football with more targets, catches, yards and touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Samuel is one of one. A unique player, he has also found the perfect coach to maximize his talents. Ostensibly a wide receiver, Samuel has also lined up in the backfield over 100 times in each of the last two seasons. He broke 36 tackles in 2023 to lead all receivers.