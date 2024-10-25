PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 8

PFF grades are now live for every Week 8's Thursday Night Football contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. game of the 2024 NFL season. Check back for grades and data from all games once Week 8 concludes

LOS ANGELES RAMS 30, MINNESOTA VIKINGS 20

Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford produced his best game of the season, going 25-of-34 for 279 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception. He made a pair of big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play — and impressed under pressure, too. With defenders in his face, Stafford completed six of his seven passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

