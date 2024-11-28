PFF Grades and Data: Everything you need to know for every Thanksgiving Day game

• Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite red-zone threat: The Lions receiver has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable red-zone targets. He has secured 14 of his 15 red zone targets this season, with seven resulting in touchdowns — second only to George Kittle.

Ahead of NFL Week 13, our media team has dived deep into the numbers to deliver key insights for every NFL matchup, highlighting the hidden storylines and standout performances that shape each game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable red-zone targets. He has secured 14 of his 15 red zone targets this season, with seven resulting in touchdowns — second only to George Kittle.

Across 81 career red zone targets, St. Brown has dropped just one pass, which came in 2022. However, he’ll face a challenge against a stingy Bears red-zone pass defense, which has allowed only 16 catches (second-fewest) and six touchdowns (tied for third-fewest) this season.

Caleb Williams has been getting the ball out significantly faster under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Over the first 10 weeks of the season, Williams's average time to throw was 3.03 seconds, but that has dropped to 2.66 seconds since Week 11.

Over the past two weeks, Williams has completed 90% of his passes on 31 dropbacks with a release time of 2.0 seconds or less — the fifth-most such attempts in that span. However, the Lions have excelled against quick passes, allowing a 74% completion rate (second lowest) and an 88.3 passer rating (sixth lowest) on throws released within 2.0 seconds.

Malik Nabers has thrived against single coverage this season, with his 26 receptions in such situations tied for the third most among wide receivers. The Giants rookie proved to be a major problem for the Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup, catching a season-high 12 passes. That performance is tied for the third most receptions allowed by a Dallas defense to a receiver in a single game since 2015.

Cooper Rush has excelled in the Cowboys offense by getting rid of the ball quickly. His average time to throw of 2.34 seconds ranks second fastest in the NFL this season, trailing only Tua Tagovailoa among quarterbacks with a minimum of 150 dropbacks.

Chop Robinson has been on an absolute tear in the second half of the season. Since Week 8, he has generated 28 pressures, the most of any defender in the league. For the season, his 18.6% pressure rate ranks third in the NFL among defenders with 100 or more pass-rush snaps, trailing only Aidan Hutchinson and Myles Garrett.

If the Packers find themselves in third-and-long situations, it could spell trouble for Jordan Love. On plays with third-and-7 or more yards to go, Love has posted a passer rating of just 49.7 — the worst mark among 32 qualifying quarterbacks this season.