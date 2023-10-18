NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 7

• New leaders in the clubhouse: The Detroit Lions supplant the Philadelphia Eagles and claim the top spot after another impressive week.

• Eagles tumble to No. 3 after down week: Philadelphia let up 22 pressures in Week 6 — the most in a single game for the team since the start of the 2022 season.

• Looking for more grades and data? To access PFF Premium Stats, subscribe now!

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 7 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

Detroit was without left guard Jonah Jackson against Tampa Bay. Jackson's replacement was Kayode Awosika , who earned a 61.8 PFF grade in his stead.

, Despite being healthy, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai did not see the field in Week 6, as Graham Glasgow appears to have taken over at right guard. In a league where most teams are desperate for quality offensive linemen, Detroit has depth unlike any other.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow had an off day in run blocking against the big Buccaneers' interior defensive linemen, although he made up for it by allowing only one quarterback hurry on 48 pass-blocking snaps.

Projected starters going into bye:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

For the first time in a long while, the Cowboys' offensive line featured its top five players from the first snap to the last against the Chargers.

Left guard Tyler Smith remained the highest-graded guard in the NFL after the team's win against Los Angeles. He is the only guard in the NFL with a 90.0-plus PFF grade through six weeks.

Best player: Zack Martin

Martin remains Dallas' best offensive lineman for now, but Tyler Smith is quickly closing the gap.

Projected Week 7 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Sua Opeta

RT Jack Driscoll

Right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jets and was replaced by Jack Driscoll after just nine snaps. It is uncertain whether he can play in Week 7.

The Eagles let up 22 pressures in Week 6 — the most in a single game for the team since the start of the 2022 season. Their 76.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating this past week ranked 26th in the NFL.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

While Jason Kelce is maybe the most versatile center in the NFL, Mailata gets the nod in Johnson's absence, as he is the second-highest-graded tackle in the NFL after six weeks.

Projected Week 7 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

Right tackle Braden Smith did not play against the Jaguars due to a hip injury and was replaced by Blake Freeland , who earned the highest run-blocking grade among all tackles in Week 6.

Center Ryan Kelly is allowing pressure on 0.6% of pass plays, the lowest rate among all offensive linemen in the NFL this season.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

After giving up five sacks in 2022, Nelson has yet to allow a sack this season.