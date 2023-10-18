NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 7

• New leaders in the clubhouse: The Detroit Lions supplant the Philadelphia Eagles and claim the top spot after another impressive week.
• Eagles tumble to No. 3 after down week: Philadelphia let up 22 pressures in Week 6 — the most in a single game for the team since the start of the 2022 season.
Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.
We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.
Key:
Red text = weakest link
1. Detroit Lions (Up 1)
Projected Week 7 starters:
LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
RG Graham Glasgow
RT Penei Sewell
- Detroit was without left guard Jonah Jackson against Tampa Bay. Jackson's replacement was Kayode Awosika, who earned a 61.8 PFF grade in his stead.
- Despite being healthy, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai did not see the field in Week 6, as Graham Glasgow appears to have taken over at right guard. In a league where most teams are desperate for quality offensive linemen, Detroit has depth unlike any other.
Best player: Frank Ragnow
- Ragnow had an off day in run blocking against the big Buccaneers' interior defensive linemen, although he made up for it by allowing only one quarterback hurry on 48 pass-blocking snaps.
2. Dallas Cowboys (Up 1)
Projected starters going into bye:
LT Tyron Smith
LG Tyler Smith
C Tyler Biadasz
RG Zack Martin
RT Terence Steele
- For the first time in a long while, the Cowboys' offensive line featured its top five players from the first snap to the last against the Chargers.
- Left guard Tyler Smith remained the highest-graded guard in the NFL after the team's win against Los Angeles. He is the only guard in the NFL with a 90.0-plus PFF grade through six weeks.
Best player: Zack Martin
- Martin remains Dallas' best offensive lineman for now, but Tyler Smith is quickly closing the gap.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (Down 2)
Projected Week 7 starters:
LT Jordan Mailata
LG Landon Dickerson
C Jason Kelce
RG Sua Opeta
RT Jack Driscoll
- Right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jets and was replaced by Jack Driscoll after just nine snaps. It is uncertain whether he can play in Week 7.
- The Eagles let up 22 pressures in Week 6 — the most in a single game for the team since the start of the 2022 season. Their 76.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating this past week ranked 26th in the NFL.
Best player: Jordan Mailata
- While Jason Kelce is maybe the most versatile center in the NFL, Mailata gets the nod in Johnson's absence, as he is the second-highest-graded tackle in the NFL after six weeks.
4. Indianapolis Colts (No change)
Projected Week 7 starters:
LT Bernhard Raimann
LG Quenton Nelson
C Ryan Kelly
RG Will Fries
RT Braden Smith
- Right tackle Braden Smith did not play against the Jaguars due to a hip injury and was replaced by Blake Freeland, who earned the highest run-blocking grade among all tackles in Week 6.
- Center Ryan Kelly is allowing pressure on 0.6% of pass plays, the lowest rate among all offensive linemen in the NFL this season.
Best player: Quenton Nelson
- After giving up five sacks in 2022, Nelson has yet to allow a sack this season.
