NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 6

• Dolphins crack the top 10: Miami slots in at No. 8 after a solid Week 5 effort, particularly from left tackle Kendall Lamm.

• Vikings, Steelers climb five spots: Minnesota is up to No. 17 after an admirable showing against Kansas City, whereas Pittsburgh moved to No. 24 after a season-best performance against Baltimore.

• Looking for more grades and data? To access PFF Premium Stats, subscribe now!

Estimated Reading Time: 18 minutes

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 6 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Sua Opeta

RT Lane Johnson

Philadelphia placed guard Cam Jurgens on injured reserve, so Sua Opeta is expected to be the team's starting guard for the coming weeks.

The Eagles generated the second-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 5. The offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit against the Rams. On the season, Philadelphia’s offensive line ranks second in pass-blocking efficiency.

Best player: Lane Johnson

Johnson is the seventh-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL this season, with a 78.6 overall grade.

Projected Week 6 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

Starting guard Jonah Jackson was seen in a walking boot following Detroit’s Week 5 win, and he missed the last three snaps of the contest. However, Halapoulivaati Vaitai was active once again and could replace Jackson if he needs to miss time.

Guard Graham Glasgow , who saw snaps due to Vaitai’s injury, continued his strong form against the Panthers. He was Detroit’s highest-graded offensive lineman. He has earned an 83.3 PFF grade so far this season, which ranks second among guards.

Best player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow’s 84.8 overall grade ranks second among centers in the NFL this season.

Projected Week 6 starters:

LT Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

The Cowboys' offensive line featured its five projected starters for the first time since the 2021 season. However, they all struggled and Dallas finished with the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL in Week 5.

Second-year left guard Tyler Smith is the highest-graded guard in the NFL after Week 5. Even though the Cowboys lost, Smith produced arguably the best block of the entire season against the 49ers.

Best player: Zack Martin

Martin has allowed pressure on 3.8% of pass plays this season, the highest rate in his career.

Projected Week 6 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

While center Ryan Kelly returned to action, left tackle Bernhard Raimann missed Week 5 due to a concussion. He was replaced by Blake Freeland , who was the Colts' lowest-graded offensive lineman against the Titans.

, Ryan Kelly is the highest-graded center in the NFL after five weeks, and he also boasts the highest pass-blocking grade at his position.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

Although Nelson’s pressure rate this season is the highest of his career, he has yet to allow a sack in 2023.