2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 5

• The Packers and Panthers surge up the rankings: Green Bay and Carolina each moved up four spots from last week — and both into the top five — after excellent pass-blocking showings.

• The Colts and Lions hang on to the top two places: Despite a rougher-than-usual Week 4 outing, Indianapolis remains at No. 1. Detroit was missing center Frank Ragnow but still performed well.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 5 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Tanor Bortoloni

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

After allowing 14 pressures — including only two sacks — over the first three weeks, the Indianapolis offensive line had a rough outing in Week 4 and surrendered eight pressures and two sacks in a win against Pittsburgh.

Center Ryan Kelly was inactive against the Steelers due to a neck injury. He was replaced by rookie Tanor Bortolini, who earned a 60.8 PFF overall grade in his NFL debut. The rookie allowed one pressure — a quarterback hit — on 35 pass plays.

Best player: Quenton Nelson

After not giving up a single pressure over the first three weeks of the season, Nelson struggled against Pittsburgh and surrendered four pressures, including a sack.