NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 18

• Colts soar into top five: The Indianapolis offensive line climbs four spots from last week after allowing only three pressures to the Raiders in Week 17.

• Titans are the new 32nd-ranked unit: Tennessee surrendered a league-high seven sacks to the Texans in Week 17.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 18 starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Cam Jurgens

RT Lane Johnson

Left guard Landon Dickerson returned to the Eagles' lineup and played all 49 snaps against the Cardinals, earning a 64.6 overall grade.

Philadelphia’s offensive line was excellent in the loss, especially in pass protection. The unit allowed three pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 25 dropbacks to rank third in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 17.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata has earned a 91.1 pass-blocking grade over the past two weeks, which leads all NFL offensive linemen.

Projected Week 18 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Graham Glasgow

RT Penei Sewell

The Lions' offensive line had an uncharacteristic day against a fierce Dallas pass rush. The unit gave up 17 pressures on 32 dropbacks and ranked 28th in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 17.

Detroit’s guards particularly struggled. Left guard Jonah Jackson and right guard Graham Glasgow were responsible for nine of the 17 pressures surrendered by the Lions' offensive line.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell’s 91.4 overall season grade leads all offensive linemen.

Projected Week 18 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

The Ravens were without the injured Kevin Zeitler against the Dolphins. He was replaced by Ben Cleveland , who earned a 70.7 overall grade at right guard.

Baltimore remains unique in that the team continues to rotate its offensive tackles during games, as Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele both saw snaps before garbage time. Mekari and Faalele each played 17 of a possible 57 snaps, and starters Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses played 40 snaps.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum was the highest-graded Ravens offensive lineman against the Dolphins, posting an 81.0 overall grade and a team-leading 78.8 run-blocking grade.

Projected Week 18 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

The Indianapolis offensive line was once again at full strength, with right tackle Braden Smith returning to the lineup and playing 55 of the 56 snaps in a win against Las Vegas.

The unit stood out in pass protection against the Raiders, allowing just three pressures — and no sacks or quarterback hits — on 25 dropbacks. The Colts ranked third in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 17.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann was again the highest-graded Indianapolis offensive lineman this week. His 83.9 overall grade this season ranks fourth among all NFL offensive tackles.