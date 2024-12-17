All
Week 15 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Vikings, Falcons take care of business

2YXJRAR Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates with running back Aaron Jones (33) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

By Timo Riske

• The Vikings cash in on red-zone opportunities: Minnesota converted three of its four red-zone drives into touchdowns, while the Bears did so on only one of their three chances.

• The Falcons inch past the Raiders: PFF's noise-canceled score metric indicates it would have been an even tighter game, a 13-12 win for Atlanta.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minnesota Vikings 30, Chicago Bears 12

Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary

Atlanta Falcons 15, Las Vegas Raiders 9

Game Summary
Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
