Each NFL team's highest-graded pick from the 2023 NFL Draft

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell gestures during a game against Northwestern, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Syndication Hawkcentral

By Ben Cooper
May 10, 2023

• Packers draft FBS' highest-graded edge defender: Rather than first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, it was Bowling Green product Karl Brooks who earned a 93.0 overall grade in 2022.

• LB Jack Campbell takes the top spot for the Lions: While many chastised Detroit for selecting Campbell so early, his grades at least advocate for the decision.

• Projected backup QBs all graded out well: Clayton Tune, Jake Haener and Max Duggan were all among the highest-graded FBS quarterbacks in 2022.

We're diving into the PFF grades of each team's 2023 NFL Draft class from this past season, headlined by the No. 1 overall pick, a couple of projected backup quarterbacks and some of college football's most productive pass rushers.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET
GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: QB Clayton Tune (92.0)

Tune tied with Ohio's Kurtis O'Rourke for the title of highest-graded quarterback in college football in 2022. The new Arizona Cardinal was one of five signal-callers to make 30 or more big-time throws last season.

Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson (95.3)

Surprise, surprise. A generational talent, Robinson trailed only Michigan's Blake Corum in PFF grade among running backs last season. His 104 forced missed tackles topped the charts.

Baltimore Ravens: OG Andrew Vorhees (81.9)

It will be a redshirt year for Vorhees in 2023, but his 2022 numbers indicate that he'll be a force once he returns from a torn ACL. He was the ninth-highest-graded Power Five guard in 2022 and the third-highest-graded guard in this draft class.

Buffalo Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid (90.2)

Kincaid's 90.0-plus mark in 2022 ranked second to only Notre Dame's Michael Mayer — a second-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. The new Buffalo Bill also ranked second in yards per route run (2.42), trailing only Mayer once more.

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young (91.5)

Young, the No. 1 overall pick, recorded his second 90.0-plus overall grade in 2022 in his second year as a starter. His 59 big-time throws over that two-season span ranked first in the FBS.

