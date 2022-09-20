NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2022 NFL Season: Grading all 32 first-round rookies after Week 2

Inglewood, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Sep 20, 2022

• Drake London off to hot start: London was the only rookie receiver to post an 80.0-plus overall grade in Week 2.

• Devin Lloyd getting involved: The Jaguars linebacker was all over the place in Week 2, recording three defensive stops, an interception and two pass breakups.

• Dallas getting solid LT play: Tyler Smith is holding his own at left tackle. He finished Week 2 with the highest grade among rookie linemen after allowing only one pressure on 36 pass-blocking snaps and faring well as a run-blocker.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 mins

The 2022 NFL regular season is underway, and we will be checking in weekly on the first-round rookies – grading their performances as well as highlighting who their principal individual opponent was in each game.

Here’s how the group fared in Week 2.

Click here to sign up and try PFF+ for free!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Overall Rookie Grade: 68.7 (2/12)
Principal opponent: BRADEN SMITH
Week 2 Grade: 68.6
Week 2 SNAPS: 45

Walker is an obvious handful for opposing blockers on every snap. He gave the Colts‘ tight ends, in particular, a torrid time trying to block him on the edge in run plays, and he was also able to hold his position against tackles when that was the assignment. As a pass-rusher, there were a couple of flashes, but three total pressures across 27 rushing snaps is a return the Jaguars will expect to improve over time.

2. Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Overall Rookie Grade: 56.4 (Rank: 9/12)
Principal opponent: CHARLES LENO JR.
Week 2 Grade: 57.7
Week 2 SNAPS: 60

Hutchinson again spent his snaps moving from one side of the line to the other, facing a second consecutive difficult challenge to begin his NFL career. He fared much better statistically in this game against Washington, racking up three sacks by halftime, but the nature of those plays spoke more to his motor than his ability to dominate a blocker one-on-one. Two of the sacks weren’t clean wins and owed to the quarterback moving into his path, and the third was unblocked. Still, the Lions' pass rush was formidable and Hutchinson was a key and valued component of it this week.

3. Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU

Overall Rookie Grade: 43.1 (Rank: 14/16)
Principal opponent: COURTLAND SUTTON
Week 2 Grade: 29.4
Week 2 SNAPS: 68

Stingley had an extremely eventful game against the Broncos this week. At one point, there was a three-play sequence in which Russell Wilson targeted Courtland Sutton with Stingley in attendance each time. Those plays resulted in a big pass interference penalty, a pass that was inches from a touchdown and then a pass breakup in the end zone. Overall, Stingley was targeted 10 times, giving up six catches for 87 yards, but he did have two pass breakups. His overall coverage numbers also ignore multiple coverage penalties.

4. New York Jets: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

Overall Rookie Grade: 64.6 (Rank: 8/16)
Principal opponent: AMARI COOPER
Week 2 Grade: 54.6
Week 2 SNAPS: 62

Gardner showed the first real signs of defensive frailty in his entire career playing cornerback. He gave up his first touchdown on a coverage breakdown in the red zone and was an inch from giving up another on a pass Donovan Peoples-Jones couldn’t quite bring in. Overall, Gardner allowed four catches for 33 yards, with all four moving the chains or scoring.

Subscribe to PFF+ to continue reading

Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.