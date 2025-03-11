NFL Free Agency 2025: Ideal landing spots for top players

C Drew Dalman → Chicago Bears: Johnson clearly values the offensive line's impact on his offense’s success. With All-Pro Joe Thuney, former Lions guard Jonah Jackson and now Dalman at center, he has assembled a strong interior trio. If the deal is finalized, the Bears could boast a top-five offensive line in 2025.

S Jevon Holland → Indianapolis Colts: Over his four-year career, Holland has earned a 91.3 coverage grade, tied for the fifth-highest among qualified safeties—ironically, alongside Jessie Bates. Beyond excelling in zone coverage, Holland’s presence as a deep free safety would give the Colts more flexibility to incorporate man coverage, similar to how Anarumo deployed Bates in Cincinnati.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

NFL players choosing a new destination in free agency isn’t just about securing the biggest contract — it’s also about finding the right team fit.

Identifying and maximizing those fits is crucial to success. We’re here to explain why certain players are ideal matches for specific teams, whether they’ve already signed or are still on the market.

Click here for more free agency tools:

Free Agent Rankings | 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker | 2025 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader Ranking the best available 2025 NFL free agents

Dalman has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Bears, and he could not be a more perfect fit for new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

Johnson has already prioritized building the offensive line, with Dalman becoming the third major addition to the interior alongside guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. What makes Dalman such a great addition is his seamless fit in Johnson’s outside-zone scheme, a system he thrived in while in Atlanta. Over the past three seasons, he has earned a 93.0 run-blocking grade in outside-zone concepts, tying for second among all centers, trailing only Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.

Johnson clearly values the offensive line's impact on his offense’s success. With All-Pro Joe Thuney, former Lions guard Jonah Jackson and now Dalman at center, he has assembled a strong interior trio. If the deal is finalized, the Bears could boast a top-five offensive line in 2025.

One of the trademarks of Lou Anarumo’s defense in Cincinnati was its ability to shift into different coverages to confuse opposing quarterbacks. However, some of that effectiveness was lost when the Bengals allowed safety Jessie Bates III to leave in free agency for Atlanta.

From 2019 through 2022, Cincinnati’s safeties ranked 11th in coverage grade as a unit before dropping to last over the past two seasons without Bates. Anarumo could have a chance to rectify that mistake if the Colts sign Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

Over his four-year career, Holland has earned a 91.3 coverage grade, tied for the fifth-highest among qualified safeties—ironically, alongside Jessie Bates. Beyond excelling in zone coverage, Holland’s presence as a deep free safety would give the Colts more flexibility to incorporate man coverage, similar to how Anarumo deployed Bates in Cincinnati.

Darnold landing in Seattle always seemed likely after Geno Smith was traded to Las Vegas, and it now appears set, with Darnold expected to sign a three-year deal worth over $100 million. While concerns remain — such as Seattle’s shaky offensive line and the loss of D.K. Metcalf — his familiarity and fit with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak stand out as the biggest reasons this pairing came together.

Kubiak, the son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak, is part of the famed Shanahan coaching tree. He and Sam Darnold spent the 2023 season together in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan, giving them a foundation of familiarity. Seattle is expected to implement a system similar to what Darnold has learned over the past two years under Shanahan and Kevin O’Connell.

Three key elements define this offensive system in its modern form: outside-zone run schemes, high play-action rates, and deep passing. Both New Orleans (the team Kubiak coached in 2024) and Minnesota ranked in the top 10 in outside-zone run rate and deep pass percentage. The Vikings also had the eighth-highest play-action usage. While New Orleans trailed in that area, partly due to frequently playing from behind, their offense was at its best when able to lean on play-action concepts.

And as for Darnold, he earned a 91.5 deep passing grade and an 88.5 play-action passing grade for Minnesota in 2024, ranking 13th and 5th, respectively, among qualifying quarterbacks. His familiarity with Kubiak’s system should help ease his transition to Seattle, but the team will need to spend the rest of the offseason addressing wide receiver and offensive line depth to maximize his strengths.

Sam Darnold: PFF grades by season

A reunion should be in order for the Bills and Tyrel Dodson. In 2023, Buffalo’s linebackers ranked 15th in coverage grade, largely thanks to Dodson’s efforts, but without him, they dropped to last in the NFL in 2024. A still-recovering Matt Milano, along with young linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, has struggled to contain receivers over the middle of the field.

Dodson split time between Miami and Seattle in 2024 but still finished third among qualifying linebackers in coverage grade for the second straight season. While his run-defense grade was subpar, he holds value in a specialized role.

Milano remains Buffalo’s veteran leader, while Bernard and Williams are at least serviceable run-stoppers. Bringing back Dodson as a coverage specialist could give the Bills a versatile linebacker rotation, similar to how Kansas City has utilized Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, and Drue Tranquill to fill specific roles on a down-to-down basis.

After five years of struggles at multiple previous stops, former first-round pick Devin Bush finally had something of a breakout season in Cleveland last year. By the end of 2024, Bush had become a very valuable run defender, earning an 86.9 run-defense grade that ranked ninth among qualifying linebackers.

The Dallas Cowboys had significant issues in run defense, particularly at linebacker, where they ranked 27th in run-defense grade as a unit. Their highest-graded run defender, Eric Kendricks, is currently a free agent, and fellow starter DeMarvion Overshown could miss most or all of the 2025 season while recovering from a serious knee injury.

With an open competition at linebacker likely, Dallas will be looking for long-term solutions. Bush could be an ideal fit, as he’ll be just 27 years old during the 2025 season and should be within the Cowboys’ budget.