NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Every NFL team's top three players entering the 2023 season

2MK3TK3 FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) run onto the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals? Burrow, Chase and Higgins have been a winning trio this year and Cincinnati fans should enjoy them while they can. Their days together could be numbered. Burrow will demand a huge contract next summer with Higgins and Chase knocking on the door soon after. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

By Trevor Sikkema
May 31, 2023

• A young core paces the Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have all yet to play three seasons in the NFL.

• A lethal Bengals offense supplies team's top three: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form a dangerous trio in the passing game.

• Mahomes, Kelce and Jones lead the way for Super Bowl-winning Chiefs: Center Creed Humphrey and guard Joe Thuney earned an honorable mention for Kansas City.

Estimated Reading Time: 18 mins

Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken a more detailed look at each NFL team's talent pool and situation heading into the 2023 season. And now we'll take a step back and assess where each team is at the top of their respective rosters.

These are the top three players for each team heading into the 2023 season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Player Experience
Kyler Murray 5th season
Budda Baker 7th season
Marquise Brown 5th season

This was one of the tougher trios to assemble — and not in a good way. The Cardinals are full steam ahead on a rebuild. With that being the case, it’s not a deep roster, talent-wise, at the moment. Since the start of the offseason, they’ve lost DeAndre Hopkins, Byron Murphy Jr., J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, four players who all could have been considered here.

Murray has to be on this list despite injury, as does Baker, despite his trade demand. Marquise Brown has the edge for the third spot, as he consistently grades out around 70.0 as a receiver, and that remained the same last season through a foot injury that caused him to miss games. He’s likely to headline the team's receiver room in 2023.

Also Considered: OT D.J. Humphries

Atlanta Falcons

Player Experience
Chris Lindstrom 5th season
Jake Matthews 10th season
Kyle Pitts 3rd season

The Falcons' influx of talent this offseason made this exercise a pleasant surprise for them. Lindstrom has to be on the list; he was the highest-graded guard in football last year, earning an astounding 95.0 overall mark with a 24.9% impact run-block percentage (his positively graded run-block rate).

Matthews wasn’t the next highest-graded player, but entering his 10th season, he has never posted a career grade below 70.0, including his 77.2 mark last year. Pitts, who hasn’t had the true takeover type of year we know he’s capable of yet, earned the last spot. Talent-wise, it’s all still there for him to shine in 2023.

Also Considered: CB A.J. Terrell, S Jessie Bates III, WR Drake London, DT Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens

Player Experience
Lamar Jackson 6th season
Mark Andrews 6th season
Marlon Humphrey 7th season

Even in a season where it felt like Jackson wasn’t as good as he could have been, he still earned an 85.2 overall grade. That should tell you how talented he is. Andrews was down in overall grade from 91.5 in 2021 to 80.7 in 2022, but the Ravens' quarterback carousel goes into that amid Jackson missing time. As for Humphrey, he remains a cornerstone of Baltimore's defense, though Roquan Smith's presence has had an impact as well.

Also Considered: LB Roquan Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley

Buffalo Bills

Player Experience
Josh Allen 6th season
Von Miller 12th season
Stefon Diggs 9th season

Allen finished the 2022 campaign with the third-highest overall grade among quarterbacks (91.8). His 43 big-time throws were the most by quite a bit, with the second-best being 33 from Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers. Even at age 34 coming off a torn ACL, Miller has to be on this list for his game-changing ability. Diggs got the nod for the third-best player, but Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White (when healthy) make a push on a strong roster.

Also Considered: LB Matt Milano, CB Tre'Davious White

Free for 7-days. Subscribe to continue reading and unlock

All premium content with the best insights + analysis in the game
NFL Draft Guide, Big Board + Mock Draft Sim
Fantasy Draft Kit and Nathan Jahnke's award winning rankings
Bet smarter with PFF player mismatches and expert betting insights
NFL and CFB player grades and premium stats
Unlock all PFF data trusted by all 32 NFL teams
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protext your family with fast, affordable life insurance. You could be covered in 10 minutes! Get a Free Quote.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.