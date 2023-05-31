Every NFL team's top three players entering the 2023 season

• A young core paces the Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have all yet to play three seasons in the NFL.

• A lethal Bengals offense supplies team's top three: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form a dangerous trio in the passing game.

• Mahomes, Kelce and Jones lead the way for Super Bowl-winning Chiefs: Center Creed Humphrey and guard Joe Thuney earned an honorable mention for Kansas City.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken a more detailed look at each NFL team's talent pool and situation heading into the 2023 season. And now we'll take a step back and assess where each team is at the top of their respective rosters.

These are the top three players for each team heading into the 2023 season.

Player Experience Kyler Murray 5th season Budda Baker 7th season Marquise Brown 5th season

This was one of the tougher trios to assemble — and not in a good way. The Cardinals are full steam ahead on a rebuild. With that being the case, it’s not a deep roster, talent-wise, at the moment. Since the start of the offseason, they’ve lost DeAndre Hopkins, Byron Murphy Jr., J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, four players who all could have been considered here.

Murray has to be on this list despite injury, as does Baker, despite his trade demand. Marquise Brown has the edge for the third spot, as he consistently grades out around 70.0 as a receiver, and that remained the same last season through a foot injury that caused him to miss games. He’s likely to headline the team's receiver room in 2023.

Also Considered: OT D.J. Humphries

Player Experience Chris Lindstrom 5th season Jake Matthews 10th season Kyle Pitts 3rd season

The Falcons' influx of talent this offseason made this exercise a pleasant surprise for them. Lindstrom has to be on the list; he was the highest-graded guard in football last year, earning an astounding 95.0 overall mark with a 24.9% impact run-block percentage (his positively graded run-block rate).

Matthews wasn’t the next highest-graded player, but entering his 10th season, he has never posted a career grade below 70.0, including his 77.2 mark last year. Pitts, who hasn’t had the true takeover type of year we know he’s capable of yet, earned the last spot. Talent-wise, it’s all still there for him to shine in 2023.

Also Considered: CB A.J. Terrell, S Jessie Bates III, WR Drake London, DT Grady Jarrett

Player Experience Lamar Jackson 6th season Mark Andrews 6th season Marlon Humphrey 7th season

Even in a season where it felt like Jackson wasn’t as good as he could have been, he still earned an 85.2 overall grade. That should tell you how talented he is. Andrews was down in overall grade from 91.5 in 2021 to 80.7 in 2022, but the Ravens' quarterback carousel goes into that amid Jackson missing time. As for Humphrey, he remains a cornerstone of Baltimore's defense, though Roquan Smith's presence has had an impact as well.

Also Considered: LB Roquan Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley

Player Experience Josh Allen 6th season Von Miller 12th season Stefon Diggs 9th season

Allen finished the 2022 campaign with the third-highest overall grade among quarterbacks (91.8). His 43 big-time throws were the most by quite a bit, with the second-best being 33 from Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers. Even at age 34 coming off a torn ACL, Miller has to be on this list for his game-changing ability. Diggs got the nod for the third-best player, but Matt Milano and Tre’Davious White (when healthy) make a push on a strong roster.

Also Considered: LB Matt Milano, CB Tre'Davious White