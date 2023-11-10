Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 9

• CeeDee Lamb hitting his stride: Lamb recorded his second straight 150-yard game and has 352 yards in his last two games (first). He has 18 explosive plays in the last three weeks.

• Tee Higgins finally breaks out: Higgins struggled in the first half of the season and entered the night with 20 catches for 256 yards. He recorded nearly half of that in one game against the Bills. It was his highest total since Week 2 (89), and his first 100-yard game since Week 16 of last season (128).

AFC East