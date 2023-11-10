Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 9

• CeeDee Lamb hitting his stride: Lamb recorded his second straight 150-yard game and has 352 yards in his last two games (first). He has 18 explosive plays in the last three weeks.
• Tee Higgins finally breaks out: Higgins struggled in the first half of the season and entered the night with 20 catches for 256 yards. He recorded nearly half of that in one game against the Bills. It was his highest total since Week 2 (89), and his first 100-yard game since Week 16 of last season (128).
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs (86.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|41
|7
|6
|86
|1
|4
Buffalo came up short against Cincinnati, but Diggs continues to spark the offense with big plays. He was able to force six missed tackles (first) on a screen in the first quarter and gain 34 yards. He had a 15-yard catch in the third quarter and caught a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. Those three plays accounted for 66 yards and helped him earn a 157.4 target rating (fourth) for the night. Diggs was held to under 100 yards for the third straight game, however, he still ranks third in receiving yards (834), has seven touchdown catches and has six or more receptions in every game this season.
Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle (82.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|21
|6
|3
|42
|0
|3
Miami and Kansas City kicked off Week 9 with Game 4 of 2023’s international slate. Miami struggled to get going, as it was shut out in the first half and plagued with costly mistakes. Waddle had three catches of 10-plus yards in the game, including a 15-yard gain in the first quarter. Twenty-nine of his yards came in the first half, and he averaged 2.00 yards per route run for the game.
New England Patriots: Demario Douglas (75.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|7
|5
|55
|0
|3
New England dropped to 2-7 on the season following its loss to Washington. Douglas led the Patriots with 55 yards receiving. He had three catches of 10-plus yards, including an explosive gain of 18 yards in the fourth quarter. Douglas was able to force two missed tackles and finished second in yards after contact (25). He recorded his second straight game with five catches and has 14 over the past three weeks.
New York Jets: Xavier Gipson (62.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|2
|2
|32
|0
|2
Gipson made big plays in both of New York’s Monday Night matchups this season. He famously sealed victory for the Jets in Week 1 with his punt return score in overtime and secured a 19-yard catch in the first half against the Chargers. The results of this game would be different, as the Chargers snapped the Jets' three-game win streak. Gipson serves as the Jets’ return specialist and now has 36 yards receiving on the season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. (65.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|25
|7
|5
|56
|1
|4
Baltimore blew out Seattle to earn the fourth straight victory. The Ravens rank second in offense (79.7) and sixth in defense (75.1) during that span, and are now tied with Kansas City for the best record in the AFC (7-2). Odell Beckham Jr. was shut out in Week 8 (zero catches, four targets), but he bounced back with five catches against the Seahawks, including his first touchdown catch in nearly two years. Beckham had three receptions of 10-plus yards and an explosive gain of 15 yards in the second quarter. That play ended with a lost fumble, but he still finished the day with his highest target rating of the season (134.5)
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins (86.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|46
|9
|8
|110
|0
|6
The Bengals have been searching for games like this from Higgins all season. Higgins struggled in the first half of the season and entered the night with 20 catches for 256 yards. He recorded nearly half of that in one game against the Bills. It was his highest total since Week 2 (89), and his first 100-yard game since Week 16 of last season (128). Higgins had six catches of 10-plus yards, including three explosive gains for 57 yards. He finished the night with a target rating of 117.6.
Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper (78.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|5
|5
|139
|1
|4
Cooper had a big day against the Cardinals. He caught every target and recorded his second touchdown catch of the season after securing a batted pass in the second quarter. He had three explosive gains for 125 yards, including 59- and 49-yard plays. Cooper recorded 73 yards in the first half (second) and 108 yards from 20-plus yards passes (first). He averaged 4.21 yards per route run (second) and finished the day ranked third in yards (139). It was his third 100-yard game of the season, and he finished with a perfect target rating for the week (158.3).
Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson (83.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|9
|7
|90
|1
|5
Johnson has been on a hot streak. He has 20 receptions for 254 yards since returning from injury (fourth). He recorded five first-down catches against Tennessee and caught his first touchdown of the season. That play gave Pittsburgh the lead with 4:06 remaining in the game. He had two explosive gains for 51 yards and now has six in the four games that he’s played in. Johnson averaged 3.10 yards per route run and ranked fifth in target rating for the week (145.4).
AFC South
Houston Texans: Noah Brown (90.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|6
|6
|153
|1
|4
Houston won a hard-fought battle against Tampa Bay to improve to 4-4 on the season. C.J. Stroud set a rookie passing record with 470 yards, and three Texans finished with 100-yard receiving games. Brown led the way with a career-high 153 receiving yards. All of his first down gains came in the second half, including three explosive gains for 134 yards. Brown recorded 106 yards from 20-plus yards downfield (second) and 148 total yards in the second half (first). He also finished with a perfect target rating for the week.
Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. (68.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|8
|8
|64
|0
|4
Pittman recorded his second straight eight-catch game in Indianapolis’ victory over Carolina. He had four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 16-yard third-down catch in the second quarter. Pittman Jr. now has 593 yards on the season and is the eighth-most targeted receiver (81).
Jacksonville Jaguars: BYE
Tennessee Titans: Kyle Philips (90.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|21
|5
|4
|68
|0
|3
Philips spent the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve and had four catches for 30 yards entering Week 9. He led the Titans in receiving Thursday night and recorded two 20-plus-yard catches on back-to-back plays in the second quarter. Philips averaged 3.24 yards per route run and finished with a 118.8 target rating.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: BYE
Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore (68.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|10
|3
|2
|33
|0
|2
Kansas City took control early and held on to secure a 21-14 victory over Miami. Both of Moore’s catches came in the first half, including a 23-yard catch in the second quarter. Moore now has three explosive gains on the season and 201 yards receiving.
Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams (71.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|24
|7
|4
|34
|0
|2
Las Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak with its rout over the New York Giants to improve to 4-5. Adams was held to 34 yards receiving, with his longest play coming from a 12-yard catch in the third quarter. It was his second straight game without an explosive gain, and his sixth straight week without a 100-yard game. Adams now has 573 yards on the season, and the team is hopeful that recent changes will help to get the offense on track.
Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (83.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|34
|9
|8
|77
|0
|4
Monday Night was a special one for Keenan Allen, who became the second player in Chargers history to reach 10,000 receiving yards (Antonio Gates). The moment came in memorable fashion with a one-handed 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Allen gained 46 yards on third down catches (fifth) and had his second straight eight-catch game. Allen now has 720 yards on the year (seventh) and has an explosive gain in every game this season (15).
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (90.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|51
|16
|11
|194
|0
|7
Dallas lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Lamb was arguably the most dominant receiver of the week. Lamb had seven explosive gains (season-high), including five plays of 20-plus yards. He finished first in yards for the week (194) and gained 99 yards on third and fourth down plays (first). Lamb recorded his second straight 150-yard game and has 352 yards in his last two games (first). He has 18 explosive plays in the last three weeks.
New York Giants: Darius Slayton (69.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|7
|4
|59
|0
|3
The Giants’ season continues to spiral, as they dropped to 2-7 and lost Daniel Jones for the season with a torn ACL. Slayton led the Giants with 59 yards receiving and gained three first downs on four catches. His longest play of the day came from a 34-yard gain in the third quarter. Slayton now has 10 explosive plays on the season.
Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (72.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|9
|7
|66
|1
|3
Brown’s historic streak came to an end Sunday afternoon, as he was held to under 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 2 (29). Gilmore was able to limit Brown to 42 yards, however, Brown was still able to secure a 20-yard gain and a touchdown catch. He finished the day with a 134.3 target rating.
Washington Commanders: Byron Pringle (80.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|4
|3
|55
|0
|3
Washington secured a win over New England and improved its record to 4-5. The Commanders have gotten receiving help from unexpected contributors over the last two games. Last week, Jamison Crowder stole the show, but this week, it was Pringle’s turn. Pringle had 45 yards receiving coming into the game and recorded his first 50-yard game since Week 18 of 2021 (56). All of his production came on third-down plays in the first half. He had two key pickups on scramble drills for 29 yards and finished with 42 yards in explosive gains. Pringle ranked third in third-down yardage for the week and led all receivers in third-down grade (90.9).
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Darnell Mooney (77.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|34
|6
|5
|82
|0
|5
Mooney recorded season-highs in yards and catches in Chicago’s loss to the Saints. Mooney gained a first down with every catch and had four gains of 10-plus yards. He had a 38-yard gain in the first quarter and averaged 2.41 yards per route run. Mooney has 203 yards receiving over the past four weeks and is up to 307 yards on the season.
Detroit Lions: BYE
Green Bay Packers: Dontayvion Wicks (74.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|4
|4
|49
|0
|3
Green Bay snapped a four-game losing streak with its victory over the Rams. Wicks caught every target and had 40 yards receiving in the second half. He totaled two catches of 10-plus yards, including an 18-yard catch in the third quarter. Wicks recorded his third straight game with an explosive gain and finished the day with a 117.7 target rating.
Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Osborn (65.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|11
|2
|2
|17
|0
|2
Joshua Dobbs entered the game after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion and was able to lead the Vikings to a 31-28 win over Atlanta. Osborn had a season-high eight catches for 99 yards in Week 8 and continued to provide big plays in Week 9. He was stopped one yard shy of a touchdown on his first catch and secured a 13-yard third-down gain with his final catch. Osborn took a big shot on the play and was forced to miss the rest of the game due to a concussion. He has 24 catches for 260 yards in his last five games and 377 yards on the season.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: KhaDarel Hodge (68.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|6
|3
|60
|0
|3
Atlanta made its own share of adjustments, as Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback and Drake London sat out with a groin injury. The Falcons still recorded their highest point total of the season, and KhaDarel Hodge led the receiving core behind his second straight three-catch game. Hodge had two catches of 20-plus yards and has 135 yards and three explosive gains over the past two games.
Carolina Panthers: D.J. Chark Jr. (58.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|26
|3
|2
|9
|1
|1
Indianapolis was able to limit Adam Thielen to 29 yards and hand Carolina its seventh loss of the season. Chark caught his third touchdown pass, but it was his lowest receiving total of the year. Chark Jr. had an explosive gain in six straight games leading up to Week 9 and has 229 receiving yards on the season.
New Orleans Saints: Rashid Shaheed (65.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|3
|3
|22
|0
|1
Chicago lost this game, but it was able to limit Rashid Shaheed to 22 yards. Two of his catches came in the fourth quarter, including a 12-yard gain early in the quarter. That catch was his longest of the day. Shaheed finished well below his career mark from Week 8 (153) and has under 30 yards receiving in three of his last five games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans (71.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|5
|4
|87
|0
|3
Tampa Bay’s losing streak now stands at four after its loss to Houston. Mike Evans led the Bucs in receiving and recorded his second 80-yard game in three weeks. He had two explosive gains, including a 53-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Evans finished the game with a 118.8 target rating and is up to 594 receiving yards on the season.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch (54.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
Arizona was shutout in Cleveland and dropped to 1-8 on the season. Clayton Tune struggled in his first start as the offense was only able to generate 58 passing yards. Dortch caught his first catch of the season on a screen in the first quarter. Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut this weekend barring any setbacks.
Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (69.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|6
|2
|48
|0
|2
Matthew Stafford missed Week 9 due to a thumb injury, and Brett Rypien struggled in his place. Kupp recorded 48 yards after only totaling 50 yards combined in his last two games. Both of his catches went for 10-plus yards, including a 34-yard gain over Jaire Alexander in the second quarter. Kupp now has nine explosive plays on the season.
San Francisco 49ers: BYE
Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (64.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|7
|6
|63
|0
|2
Baltimore handed Seattle its worst loss of the season. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 82 yards, and Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks in receiving. Smith-Njigba recorded a 35-yard catch in the fourth quarter and has an explosive gain in four straight games. Smith-Njigba finished the game with a 104.2 target rating and now has 272 yards on the season.