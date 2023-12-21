Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 15

• Chris Godwin records an elite 93.0 receiving grade: Godwin came down with seven catches for 108 yards in the first half — including three 20-plus yard catches — and led the position in catches, yards and first downs gained for the week.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 16 5 4 48 0 3

Buffalo rolled over Dallas thanks to a dominant rushing performance from James Cook (179). QB Josh Allen attempted only 15 passes in the game, and Stefon Diggs caught four for 48 yards and three first downs. He averaged 3.00 yards per route run and generated a 106.7 passer rating when targeted.

Diggs has not had a 100-yard game since Week 6, but he still leads the Bills with 1,041 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 9 8 142 1 5

Jaylen Waddle led Miami’s passing attack in Tyreek Hill’s absence (ankle). He was targeted a team-high nine times and caught eight passes for 142 yards, his best single-game mark of the season. Five of his catches gained 10-plus yards, and he led all receivers in yards per route run for the week (5.92).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 5 5 44 0 2

DeVante Parker returned to the field against Kansas City after missing last week with a knee injury. He caught all five of his targets and finished with a team-high 44 yards. Parker generated a 103.3 passer rating when targeted and now has six explosive receptions of 15 or more yards in his last three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 6 2 29 0 2

Nothing went right for the Jets in their loss to Miami, as they were shut out 30-0. Zach Wilson (26 passing yards) was forced to leave early with a head injury, and Garrett Wilson and Xavier Gipson tied for the team lead in receiving yards with 29. Gipson was able to turn both of his catches into first downs. He came down with a third-down conversion in the first quarter and a 21-yard catch in the fourth.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 6 3 39 0 2

Baltimore was able to ride its running game (251 yards) to victory Sunday Night. All of Bateman’s catches came in the first half, and he finished with a season-high 39 yards. He recorded an 18-yard catch in the first quarter and a 12-yard third-down catch in the second. He is now up to 27 catches for 299 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 46 7 4 61 2 4

Tee Higgins took over in the fourth quarter, with all of his production coming within that period. Each of his catches went for over 10 yards. He caught a 13-yard touchdown to open the period, while his second score became the highlight of the game as he was able to backtrack to secure the pass and extend his arm over the pylon as he was being pushed out of bounds.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 8 4 52 0 3

Cleveland survived a Hail Mary scare to knock off Chicago and improve to 9-5. Cedric Tillman tallied three catches of 10-plus yards, including a 19-yard gain in the third quarter. He now has 160 receiving yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 6 4 62 1 4

The Steelers' playoff hopes continue to dwindle after their third consecutive loss. Diontae Johnson led the Steelers with 62 yards receiving and moved the chains with each catch. Johnson caught a touchdown pass early in the second quarter and recorded three explosive gains for 58 yards on third- and fourth-down plays. Johnson now has 537 yards and 14 explosive gains on the season.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 11 8 82 1 5

Noah Brown gained five first downs, and his last catch of the day was a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game with 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Three of his catches went for over 10 yards, including two 20-plus-yard third-down catches in the first half. He generated a 124.1 passer rating when targeted and is now up to 521 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 15 5 4 78 0 3

Michael Pittman Jr. finished as the Colts' leading receiver despite being forced out with a concussion in the second quarter. He had two explosive gains for 63 yards in the second quarter, including a 42-yard third-down catch to set the Colts up in the red zone. He ranked second among all receivers in Week 15 in yards per route run (5.20) and averaged 8.8 yards after the catch per reception.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 8 5 59 0 2

Zay Jones hauled in five catches on the night, with four coming in the second quarter. His longest play of the day was a 36-yard catch over Brandon Stephens to set Jacksonville up at the Ravens' 5-yard line with 5 seconds left in the first half. Jones has now caught five passes in three straight games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 17 4 3 39 0 2

All of Moore’s catches came in the fourth quarter and overtime, including two key third-down plays. Moore caught a 12-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to extend Tennessee’s drive with under 3 minutes to go. He later caught a 23-yard pass in overtime, where he was able to jump over Desmond King and snatch the ball from his hands. Most of Moore’s yards came from these two plays (35), and he now has 353 yards on the season.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 6 5 71 0 4

Detroit was able to keep Sutton out of the end zone, but he was still able to pick up four first downs, including a 23-yard catch in the first quarter. Sutton caught four passes for 48 yards in the second half and finished with a 116.0 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 9 9 90 1 6

Kansas City snapped its two-game losing streak behind a big performance from Rashee Rice. Rice led all Chiefs receivers with 90 yards and finished with a season-high nine catches. He caught all nine of his targets and gained six first downs. He generated a 145.4 passer rating when targeted and has now caught seven or more passes in four straight games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 11 8 101 1 4

The Raiders scored 63 points in their blowout win over the Chargers on Thursday Night. Davante Adams recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 3 and had three explosive gains for 66 yards. He averaged 2.73 yards per route run and finished with a 131.1 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 4 4 113 1 3

Joshua Palmer played his first game since Week 8 and finished as the Chargers' leading receiver. All of his production came in the second half. He caught all four of his targets and recorded a 79-yard score on his first catch of the night. He averaged 3.77 yards per route run for the night and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 41 10 7 53 0 4

Dallas struggled to get anything going against Buffalo. Lamb got going early, with two explosive gains for 31 yards on his first two catches, but the Bills were able to hold him to 22 receiving yards the rest of the way. Lamb finished the day with seven catches and has 124 receiving yards in his last two games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 8 4 63 0 2

The Giants' three-game win streak came to an end against the Saints. Darius Slayton saw a season-high eight targets and recorded his fifth 50-plus-yard game of the season. He came down with a 19-yard third-down catch with 4 minutes left in the game and a 33-yard fourth-down conversion a few plays later. Slayton now has 14 explosive gains on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 9 5 56 0 4

Philly jumped out to a fast start by scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the game, but their offense never looked in sync. Brown led the Eagles with 56 yards receiving. He had four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 15-yard catch early in the fourth quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 12 6 141 1 5

Washington’s skid has now reached five games, though they were able to give the Rams a fight, thanks to a career day from Terry McLaurin. McLaurin gained 141 yards and recorded five explosive gains. He dominated his matchup against Derion Kendrick, catching all four of his targets against him for 117 yards.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 7 4 52 0 2

Moore led the Bears with 58 yards receiving and came down with two explosive gains for 47 yards in the first half. Moore made a 27-yard catch on a third-down play in the first quarter and a 20-yard catch late in the second. Moore now has 52 first-down conversions and 27 explosive gains on the season — top-10 marks at the position.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 9 7 112 1 6

St. Brown recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 10. He caught seven of his nine targets and gained six first downs. He recorded four explosive gains for 91 yards, including three catches of 20-plus yards and a 15-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 7 6 97 0 5

Dontayvion Wicks recorded season-high marks in catches and yards in Green Bay’s loss to Tampa Bay, and each of his catches came in the second half. Wicks tallied three explosive gains, including three catches of 20-plus yards. He had 20-yard gains on two separate third-down plays in the third quarter, forced two missed tackles on a 20-yard catch to start the fourth quarter and followed that play up with a 19-yard grab.

He finished the game averaging 3.13 yards per route run and generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted. He has 11 catches for 160 yards in his last three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 6 6 111 2 5

Jordan Addison led the Vikings in receiving and recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 7. He caught all six of his targets and gained five first downs. Addison had four catches of 10-plus yards, including two catches of 30-plus yards.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 3 2 24 0 1

Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts (98 combined receiving yards) led Atlanta’s passing attack against Carolina. London’s first catch did not come until the fourth quarter. He had a 13-yard catch on third down early in the quarter and an 11-yard catch two plays later. Atlanta now sits at 6-8 and will turn again to Taylor Heinicke in hopes of providing a spark with their playoff hopes fading away.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 1 1 18 0 1

Carolina earned their second win of the season with their victory over Atlanta. Chark’s lone catch came late in the fourth quarter, where he was able to outmuscle Jeff Okudah downfield and secure a back-shoulder pass before being forced out of bounds. That play set up Carolina at Atlanta’s 25-yard line on what would become the game-winning drive for the Panthers.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 23 4 3 36 0 2

Rashid Shaheed returned after missing the last two games with a leg injury and caught three passes for 36 yards. Two of his catches gained 10-plus yards, including a 19-yard catch early in the third quarter. He finished the game with a 102.1 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 11 10 155 0 8

Chris Godwin came down with seven catches for 108 yards in the first half — including three 20-plus yard catches — and led the position in catches, yards and first downs gained for the week. It was Godwin’s first 100-yard game since Week 4 and his highest catch total since Week 12 of last season.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 3 2 15 0 1

Trey McBride (11 targets, 102 yards) accounted for nearly half of Arizona’s receiving yards (211) against San Francisco. Dortch’s targets came in the fourth quarter. He had a 10-yard catch on a third-and-13 play early in the quarter and caught a 5-yard pass to convert the fourth down on the next play. Dortch has been Arizona’s most-targeted receiver (21) over the last four games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 8 8 111 1 4

The Rams were able to hold off Washington to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cooper Kupp caught all eight of his targets, though only two of his catches gained over 10 yards. Still, those two catches turned into big plays for the offense, as he caught a 16-yard pass to convert a third down at the beginning of the second quarter, and a defensive breakdown gifted Kupp a 62-yard touchdown to start the third quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 8 4 48 2 3

Deebo Samuel put up just 48 yards against Arizona, but each of his catches led to big plays. Samuel had three catches of 10-plus yards, including two touchdown catches of 12 and 19 yards. He had an average target depth of 15.3 yards downfield and generated a 108.3 passer rating when targeted. Samuel now has five touchdown catches in his last three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 6 5 78 0 3

D.K. Metcalf was clutch for Seattle down the stretch. Four of his catches came in the fourth quarter, including three on the Seahawks' final drive. Metcalf hauled in an 18-yard pass with 1:47 left in the game and held on to secure a 34-yard third-down catch with 56 seconds left to set up Seattle deep in Philly’s territory. Metcalf now has six explosive gains in his last three games.