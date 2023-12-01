Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 12

• Giants' Jalin Hyatt breaks out with a 90.0-plus grade: He averaged 4.74 yards per route run against New England and finished as the week’s highest-graded receiver.

• Chiefs' Rashee Rice records first 100-yard game: He made a season-high eight catches against the Raiders, including three explosive plays in the second half.

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 52 11 6 74 1 4

Stefon Diggs recorded 13 targets for 61 yards in the two weeks leading up to this game. He saw 11 targets against Philadelphia in Week 12 and finished with 74 yards. It was his most yards in a game since Week 9 and his seventh game of the season with 10-plus targets. Diggs made four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 13-yard touchdown and a 22-yard grab on third-down plays in the second quarter. Diggs now has eight touchdowns and 27 explosive gains on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 28 8 8 114 0 6

Jaylen Waddle put on a show in the inaugural Black Friday game. He recorded his second 100-yard game of the season, caught every target and gained 10-plus yards on six of his receptions. Waddle had two plays of 20-plus yards on third-down plays and finished with 63 total yards on third and fourth downs. The speedster recorded 82 yards in the first half and tied for first in receiving yards for the week. He finished the game averaging 4.07 yards per route run and with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 22 9 6 49 0 3

The hits continue to mount for New England, as Demario Douglas was forced out of the game with his second concussion of the season. Despite his early exit, Douglas led the team with 49 receiving yards. He gained three first downs and had two catches of 10-plus yards. Douglas’ availability will be a question mark for the upcoming week. He currently leads the team with 410 receiving yards and has been targeted 36 times since Week 7. He has at least five catches in four straight games. Outside of Kendrick Bourne (out for the year), no other Patriots receiver has more than 200 yards receiving.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 45 9 7 44 1 3

Most of Wilson’s production against Miami came in the fourth quarter. He finished with five catches for 34 yards and caught his first touchdown pass since Week 2. Wilson’s longest grab gained 11 yards. Despite the low output, he finished with a 124.1 passer rating when targeted. He is up to 695 yards on the season.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 12 5 3 34 0 2

Odell Beckham Jr. did not record as many yards as last week (116), but he still had two gains of 10-plus yards. All of his catches came in the first half, and he averaged 2.83 yards per route run. Beckham has 13 catches for 246 yards since Week 9 and is Baltimore’s second leading receiver this season (408 yards).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 6 4 81 0 3

Ja’Marr Chase rebounded from his 12-yard game in Week 11 with 81 yards against Pittsburgh. Each of his catches went for more than 10 yards, and he had two explosive gains for 56 yards. Chase was on the end of a 31-yard play in the second quarter where he was able to force a missed tackle and gain 19 extra yards. He later secured a 25-yard contested catch over Joey Porter Jr. in the third quarter. Chase now has 16 explosive gains on the season and 914 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 5 4 55 0 3

Cedric Tillman has 65 receiving yards this season, and 55 came against Denver. He had two explosive gains for 41 yards in the second quarter and finished the day with a 112.5 passer rating when targeted. Tillman made one catch for five yards through the first four games of the season and missed the next three with a hip injury. Since Week 9, he has been targeted 10 times and has six catches.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 5 3 58 0 2

George Pickens crossed 50 receiving yards for the first time since Week 7 (107 yards). Most of his yardage came from a fourth-quarter catch where he was able to outrace Mike Hilton for a 43-yard gain. Pickens finished the game with a 100.4 passer rating when targeted and now has 662 yards on the season. He has 10 catches for 141 yards in his past three games.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 41 7 5 50 1 3

Tank Dell posted 145 yards and three explosive gains in Week 3 against Jacksonville. The Jaguars were able to limit his yardage this time around, but he still produced several big plays. Dell caught his seventh touchdown of the season and opened the game with a 16-yard catch. He made an impressive play in the second quarter where he took a shot in the air and hung on for a 17-yard gain. His most memorable and controversial catch came late in the quarter when he made an excellent sideline grab that would have gained 19 yards and set Houston up in the red zone with under 30 seconds in the half. The catch was ruled incomplete, and Houston missed the ensuing field goal attempt. Dell was not targeted in the second half, but he still finished the day with a 131.0 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 13 10 107 0 6

Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts' passing attack against Tampa Bay. He finished with a season-high 10 catches and recorded his second 100-yard game of the season. It was his fourth straight outing with at least eight catches, and he now has eight games this season of crossing that threshold. Pittman made three catches of 15-plus yards, including a 24-yarder in the second quarter. He gained a season-high six first downs and finished with a 100.5 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 6 5 89 1 5

Houston surrendered five first-down gains to Calvin Ridley. He dropped his fifth pass of the season but made up for it with 63 explosive yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. Ridley racked up 89 total yards in the second half and finished the game with a perfect passer rating when targeted. He now has 663 yards on the season and five explosive gains in his past two games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 23 5 3 49 0 2

DeAndre Hopkins tallied 49 yards against Carolina and gained more than 10 yards with each catch. He had a 19-yarder on the first play of the game and an 11-yarder later in the quarter. His final reception of the day was another 19-yard play at the end of the third quarter. Hopkins now has 699 yards, 19 explosive gains and 32 first downs this season.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 13 3 2 24 0 1

Marvin Mims Jr. continues to see limited targets (21), as he is used primarily on special teams. He had two catches for 24 yards against Cleveland and has four grabs for 36 yards in his past two games. Both of his receptions came in the second quarter, including a 16-yarder on a third-down play. Mims now has 282 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 10 8 107 1 4

Rashee Rice led all receivers in the contest with his first 100-yard game of the season. He made a season-high eight catches against the Raiders, including three explosive plays in the second half. He had a 39-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, his fifth of the season, and two separate grabs of 19 yards. Rice racked up 87 yards in the second half and finished with a 144.6 passer rating when targeted. Rice is Kansas City’s highest-graded receiver this season (82.5), catching 44 of 55 targets for 25 first downs and 12 explosive gains.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 7 6 79 1 4

Jakobi Meyers had his best receiving day since Week 7 (50 yards), and 73 of his yards came on third-down plays). Three of his third-down grabs went for 18-plus yards, including a 33-yard contested catch. Meyers caught his first touchdown since Week 7 and finished with a 153.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 51 15 13 108 0 4

Keenan Allen recorded his third straight 100-yard game and led all receivers for the week with 13 catches. Ball security has been a concern of late. He dropped his fourth pass in the past two games and suffered his first fumble since Week 3. Allen still finished with three catches of 10-plus yards, including a 21-yarder. He now has an explosive gain in every game this season — and 21 on the year.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 8 4 53 1 4

Washington limited Lamb’s yardage, but not his impact, in Week 12. He gained a first down with each catch and 37 yards on third-down plays. Lamb had two explosive plays, including a 15-yard grab in the fourth quarter. He finished with a 110.9 passer rating when targeted and a season-high 19.4-yard average target depth.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 23 6 5 109 0 4

Jalin Hyatt recorded his first career 100-yard game, with 70 of his yards coming on deep passes. Hyatt made a 29-yard catch on the third play of the game and a 22-yard grab later in the quarter. He also had a 41-yard reception later in the game. Hyatt now has seven explosive gains this season, with four coming in the past four weeks. He averaged 4.74 yards per route run against New England and finished as the week’s highest-graded receiver.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 8 7 106 1 6

Buffalo held A.J. Brown to 37 yards but surrendered a big day to DeVonta Smith. Eighty-seven of Smith’s yards were in the second half, with 65 coming from three explosive gains. Smith recorded his second 100-yard game of the season and finished with a perfect passer rating when targeted. It was also his third game of 90-plus yards in the past four weeks. Smith in that span has 355 yards and 11 gains of 15-plus yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 12 9 100 0 5

It was a rough Thanksgiving for Washington but a special day for Curtis Samuel, who entered the week with only three catches for 11 yards over the past two games. He finished the afternoon with his best output since joining the team in 2021. Samuel made four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 30-yarder to end the first quarter. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception and 3.03 yards per route run. Samuel now has 443 yards and 10 explosive gains on the season.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 43 13 11 114 0 6

Moore saw a season-high 13 targets against the Vikings and recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 5. It was also his second straight game with 90-plus yards. Moore posted three gains of 15-plus yards, including two late in the game. He made a 16-yard catch with 2:29 left and Chicago down by one. He had a 36-yard catch later in the drive to set up Chicago in the red zone for an easier field goal attempt. Moore racked up 72 yards in the second half and finished with a 103.2 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 17 5 5 90 0 5

Kalif Raymond was held to five yards in Week 11 and had a season-high 90 yards against the Packers. Raymond caught every target and recorded four explosive gains on the afternoon. Three of his catches went for 20-plus yards, including two in the fourth quarter. Raymond had 70 yards in the second half and averaged 5.29 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 7 5 94 1 3

Christian Watson posted a season-high 94 yards and recorded his first 90-yard game since Week 5. He had 78 yards in the first half, as well as 69 yards from deep passes. Watson opened the game with a 53-yard catch and caught his third touchdown of the season. He averaged 3.13 yards per route run and finished with a 153.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 3 3 45 0 2

Powell caught each of his targets on Monday night and had two explosive gains. He made a 28-yard catch in the second quarter and an 18-yard in the fourth, finishing with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted. Powell has 10 catches for 112 yards over his past three games.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 21 6 5 91 0 5

Drake London tallied a season-high four explosive gains against the Saints and led the Falcons in receiving for the day. It was his most yards in a game since Week 6 (125). London collected two catches of 20-plus yards, including a 29-yard play in the fourth quarter when he forced a missed tackle and gained 25 extra yards. London is up to 565 yards and has 16 explosive gains this season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 4 3 34 0 1

The losses continue to pile up for Carolina as Chris Tabor takes over as interim head coach for the rest of the season. All of Chark’s yards against Tennessee came from two explosive gains. He made a 15-yard third-down catch in the second quarter and a 19-yard grab in the fourth. Chark finished the afternoon with a 100.0 passer rating when targeted. He is up to 263 yards and 10 gains of 15-plus yards in 2023.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 22 9 7 114 0 4

Chris Olave was having a monster day against the Falcons before a concussion forced him to exit. All of his production came in the first half, and he tied Jaylen Waddle and D.J. Moore for the most receiving yards in Week 12. Olave had a 51-yard gain in the first quarter and a 25-yard catch in the third. Four of his catches gained 10-plus yards, and he averaged 5.18 yards per route run. Olave is in the concussion protocol, and his status for Week 13 remains unknown. He has six straight games of at least five catches and leads the team with 771 receiving yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 9 6 70 2 4

Mike Evans led the passing attack against the Colts with 70 yards. It was his third straight game with at least five catches and a touchdown. Evans made a 19-yard catch in the first quarter and was stopped one yard shy of the end zone. He later recorded catches of 23 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter. Evans has nine explosive gains over the past three games and is up to 24 on the season.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 43 12 6 88 0 3

Marquise Brown posted his highest receiving total since Week 4 (96). He had three explosive gains for 70 yards, including a 36-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Brown averaged 5.3 yards after the catch per reception and is up to 574 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 13 3 3 76 0 3

Tutu Atwell had a solid day against Arizona. He led the Rams in receiving and caught each of his targets. It was his first game with at least 50 receiving yards since Week 3. He had two explosive gains for 63 yards in the first half, including a 42-yard catch on the third play of the game. Atwell averaged 5.85 yards per route run and finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted. He now has 467 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 9 7 79 0 4

Deebo Samuel recorded his best receiving day since Week 3 (129 yards). Samuel made four catches of 10-plus yards and recorded back-to-back 20-yard grabs in the first quarter. It was his second consecutive game with two explosive gains, putting him at 12 on the season. Since returning from injury in Week 10, Samuel has 14 catches for 172 yards. He has 474 yards in 2023.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 3 2 41 0 1

Seattle suffered its second straight loss in Week 12, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba arguably made the play of the game with his one-handed 34-yard catch in the third quarter. He now has seven straight games with an explosive gain and is up to 406 yards on the season.