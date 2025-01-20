NFL Divisional Round: PFF Team of the Week & Awards

PFF's Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Flex: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
LT: Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Defense
EDGE: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
DI: Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Houston Texans
CB: Tre'Davious White, Baltimore Ravens
CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: CB Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders
Special teams
K: Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
P: Ethan Evans, Los Angeles Rams
K/PR: Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles
ST: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: G Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Dickerson was outstanding for the Eagles’ offensive line in their dominant performance against the Rams. He allowed just one pressure across 32 pass-blocking snaps and earned an elite 91.7 PFF run-blocking grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
Carter was a force in the trenches for the Eagles, helping them secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game. He generated seven total pressures on 50 pass-rushing snaps, including two sacks and a quarterback hit.