NFL Divisional Round: PFF Team of the Week & Awards

2S7NTJJ Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) chases down Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) for a sack during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Texans by a score of 23-14. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Mark Chichester

PFF's Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Flex: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

LT: Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Defense

EDGE: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

DI: Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Houston Texans

CB: Tre'Davious White, Baltimore Ravens

CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers

Flex: CB Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders

Special teams

K: Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

P: Ethan Evans, Los Angeles Rams

K/PR: Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

ST: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: G Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Dickerson was outstanding for the Eagles’ offensive line in their dominant performance against the Rams. He allowed just one pressure across 32 pass-blocking snaps and earned an elite 91.7 PFF run-blocking grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Carter was a force in the trenches for the Eagles, helping them secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game. He generated seven total pressures on 50 pass-rushing snaps, including two sacks and a quarterback hit.

