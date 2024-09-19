2024 NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 3

• Steelers remain at the top: Pittsburgh's defensive line has earned the highest run-defense grade among units. They have combined to miss just one tackle and have recorded the seventh-most run stops.

The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.

Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.

This season, we will monitor NFL defensive line play all season long. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2024 play.

While the Chicago Bears were our 27th-ranked unit heading into the season, they’ve started the season hot and currently rank fourth through two games.

Expect these rankings to drastically change over the first few weeks of the season and stabilize as we enter October. With Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season now over, here are the weekly defensive line rankings heading into Week 3.

Key:

Red text = Players with grades below 60.0

Best player = highest-graded player

Top five in snap count:

The Steelers’ front was somewhat contained by the Broncos in Week 2, but their 83.0 pass-rush grade and 44.2% pressure rate both rank second in the NFL.

Pittsburgh's defensive line has also earned the highest run-defense grade among units. They have combined to miss just one tackle and have recorded the seventh-most run stops.

Watt’s 91.6 pass-rush ranks third among edge defenders. His official stat line suffers from two sacks that were negated by penalties.

Top five in snap count:

The Lions' pass rush unit, led by Aidan Hutchinson's outstanding play, boasts a league-best 90.3 grade. Their 34.2% pressure rate ranks 11th in the NFL.

Their 60.1 run-defense grade is also 11th. The Lions rank last in total tackles from the unit but lead the league in avoiding negative grades.

Top Player: Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson is off to a historically good start. Through two weeks, he has put up a 95.0 pass-rush grade with an absurd 42.3% pass-rush win rate and six sacks.