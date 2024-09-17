All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

It's early, but Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is on a record-breaking pace

2Y48229 Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Jim Wyman
Detroit Lions

• Already among the league's elite: Hutchinson has earned a 91.4 pass-rush grade since entering the league, fourth among all edge defenders in that span, trailing only Myles Garrett (95.6), Micah Parsons (93.9) and Nick Bosa (92.8) — a list that includes two recent Defensive Player of the Year winners.

• Is this the best year yet? Through two games, Hutchinson's 95.0 pass-rush grade leads the NFL. He's already racked up six sacks, four QB hits and 17 pressures with a 42.3% win rate — all the best in the league through Week 2.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Detroit hit the jackpot at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars passed on Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall, allowing the hometown star to fall right into the Lions‘ laps.

According to Peter King, the Lions submitted their second overall pick so quickly that the league was reportedly upset they didn’t take more time. King noted that Detroit selected Aidan Hutchinson within a minute of being on the clock despite having 10 minutes to decide. Their enthusiasm was more than well-warranted — and who could blame them?

Hutchinson has earned a 91.4 pass-rush grade since entering the league, fourth among all edge defenders in that span, trailing only Myles Garrett (95.6), Micah Parsons (93.9) and Nick Bosa (92.8) — a list that includes two recent Defensive Player of the Year winners.

Hutchinson's 31 sacks rank tied for seventh during that span, while his 37 hits rank fifth. His 191 total pressures rank third, once again behind Nick Bosa (228) and Micah Parsons (226). His 18.6% pass-rush win rate is also a top-10 mark and comes in at seventh-best among edge defenders with at least 275 pass-rush snaps.

Highest pass-rush grades since 2022 | Edge defenders with at least 275 pass-rush snaps (postseason included)
Name Team Pass-rush snaps Pass-rush grade
Myles Garrett Browns 1,069 95.6
Micah Parsons Cowboys 1,180 93.9
Nick Bosa 49ers 1,347 92.8
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 1,355 91.4
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 981 91.4
T.J. Watt Steelers 907 91.4
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 1,121 90.3
Brandon Graham Eagles 602 90.1
Bryce Huff Eagles 538 90.1
Za'Darius Smith Browns 986 89.6

Yet, 2024 might yield the best version of Hutchinson we've seen so far.

Through two games, Hutchinson's 95.0 pass-rush grade leads the NFL. He's already racked up six sacks, four QB hits and 17 pressures with a 42.3% win rate — all the best in the league through Week 2.

His win rate is so dominant that the next closest edge defender in that category is New England’s Josh Uche at 28.6%, which has come on 43 fewer pass-rushing snaps than Hutchinson.

Highest pass-rush win rates through NFL Week 2 | All defensive linemen with at least 25 pass-rush snaps
Name Team Pass-rush snaps Pass-rush win %
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 71 42.3%
Josh Uche Patriots 28 28.6%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 53 28.3%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 59 27.1%
Marcus Davenport Lions 31 25.8%

Since PFF began collecting data in 2006, Hutchinson's 95.0 pass-rush grade is the highest ever recorded for a player with at least 25 pass-rush snaps over the first two weeks of a season. The previous best was Robert Quinn’s 93.6 in 2013.

Hutchinson’s six sacks are just one behind the seven recorded by Clay Matthews in 2012 and Antwan Odom in 2009. His 18 pressures are just behind Maxx Crosby’s 19 in 2021, Von Miller’s 19 in 2017 and Trent Cole’s 19 in 2011.

Hutchinson’s 42.3% win rate is the highest we’ve ever recorded for an edge defender through the season's first two weeks, surpassing Rashan Gary’s 36% from last season.

The Lions star also has 14 additional pass-rush wins where the quarterback got the ball out too quickly for pressure to develop, tying Nick Bosa’s record from last year. So, despite already having six sacks, Hutchinson could have had even more, if not for quarterbacks releasing the ball quickly.

Highest pass-rush grades over the first two weeks of a season | All defensive linemen with at least 25 pass-rush snaps
Name Team Season Pass-rush grade Pass-rush win rate
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 2024 95.0 42.3%
Robert Quinn Rams 2013 93.6 21.8%
Aaron Donald Rams 2015 93.4 25.9%
Myles Garrett Browns 2024 93.4 22.8%
Rocky Bernard Seahawks 2007 93.2 23.4%

What makes Hutchinson’s performance even more impressive is that none of his pressures have come from being unblocked, whether by design or offensive line mistakes. He’s beaten a blocker for every single one.

Hutchinson’s Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Rams was a sight to behold. While he only recorded one sack, he tallied 12 total pressures in that game, a number often not reached by entire teams.

Hutchinson’s performance in Week 2 against the Buccaneers was also very impressive. In Week 1, Hutchinson didn’t have much luck converting pressures into sacks, but that changed in Week 2. On 25 pass-rush snaps, he turned five of his six pressures into sacks, including three in the first quarter, while also forcing a fumble and recording five run stops.

Despite the loss, he earned an impressive 90.9 PFF grade.

A Detroit Lion has never won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, which dates back to 1971. If Hutchinson keeps up his current pace, he will run away with it.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.