In a strength-on-strength matchup, Chris Jones will look to continue his Super Bowl dominance

Chris Jones versus an elite Eagles offensive line: PFF's top-ranked offensive line will look to shut down the versatile Jones.

The highest-graded interior defender in Super Bowls: Jones leads his position in PFF overall grade in Super Bowls among qualifiers since 2006.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has established himself as the NFL's premier interior defender while largely in the shadow of his front-facing teammates. The former second-round pick has made the All-Pro team in six of the past seven seasons while ranking among the top players at his respective position in PFF overall grade every year since 2017.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

More recently, Jones has been at his best in the most important stretch of the season. Over his past four games, dating back to Week 15, he’s earned a 91.3 PFF overall grade and generated 26 pressures. He was the highest-graded defender in the conference championship round, at 90.6 overall, pressuring potential league MVP Josh Allen eight times as the Chiefs advanced to their fifth Super Bowl in six years.

Chris Jones was the highest-graded defender in the Conference Championship round (90.6 overall), pressuring potential league MVP Josh Allen eight times in the game



Jones vs an elite Eagles OL is the matchup I am most looking forward to in Super Bowl LIX#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/VVl7C6uZsj — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) January 30, 2025

In only Super Bowls, Jones has graded out at 81.7 or higher in three of his four appearances, the exception being the Chiefs' meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. His 84.6 PFF overall grade in Super Bowls ranks first among all interior defenders with at least 100 snaps in those games since 2006.

Chris Jones: Career Super Bowl PFF Grades

Super Bowl Opponent PFF Overall Grade LVIII (2024) 49ers 81.7 LVII (2023) Eagles 58.1 LV (2021) Buccaneers 85.1 LIV (2020) 49ers 86.0

This year’s version of the Eagles will present another tough test for Jones in the Super Bowl. Their offensive line has been the best in the NFL this season, with all five starters ranking in the top 18 at their respective positions, including three in the top five: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The challenge for the Eagles is that Jones is one of the most difficult defenders in the league to game-plan against because of the unpredictability of his alignment from snap to snap, which we touched on earlier this week.

But if there’s one weakness in Jones’ game, it’s his inability, at times, to hold up in the run game, something that Saquon Barkley (87.6 PFF overall grade) and the stout Eagles offensive line will look to take advantage of. The Eagles were the only team in the NFL to run (50.8%) more than pass (49.2%) this season. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have not allowed a 100-plus-yard rusher in the postseason since 2018. Something will likely give in that battle.



In a Super Bowl battle filled with star power on both sides of the ball, Jones versus the Eagles' offensive line could end up being the most important matchup of the night.

