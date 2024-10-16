Analyzing the good and bad of New England Patriots QB Drake Maye's first start

• Performing well considering the circumstances: Against a fierce Houston defense, Drake Maye recorded a 60.7 PFF overall grade — the highest-graded starting debut for a 2024 first-round quarterback.

• Already displaying quick processing: Maye made several throws that indicated his ability to read coverages in no time.

Drake Maye made his starting debut for the New England Patriots in Week 6. While the game result might not have been what the Patriots wanted, Maye showed some positive signs to give fans some hope for the future. There were some typical rookie mistakes, but also plenty of confirmations of why he was the third overall pick in this year’s draft.

Maye’s 60.7 PFF overall grade was the highest-graded debut of any of the 2024 first-round quarterbacks. That becomes even more impressive considering the caliber of defense — and specifically pass rush — he was going up against, with the Patriots’ offensive line having a bottom-five team pass-blocking grade and placing last in PFF's offensive line rankings.

Of course, it was not always perfect. Some of Maye’s pre-draft accuracy concerns showed up in his first start.

Rough throw from Maye. Does everything perfect up to the throw that just sails on him pic.twitter.com/k5QppvjC75 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 14, 2024

This was one of the best pockets Maye had all game, which makes the play even more frustrating. He did everything well pre-snap and post-snap to get to the crossing route in the middle of the field, but the ball just sailed on him, resulting in his first interception. These easy misses were one of Maye’s biggest weaknesses coming out of college, and it might be something the Patriots have to live with right now as he works through inconsistent footwork.

The rest of the first half was rough, at times, with some simple misfires. but he turned it all around with this deep-shot touchdown to end the half.

Pre-snap, the Texans showed a heavy pressure look, with one deep safety shaded toward the single-receiver side. Usually, that safety would shade toward the three-receiver side of the field, which is an indicator the defense might rotate to a two-high look. The Texans ended up staying with man coverage, and with the safety staying over the top of the single receiver, Maye knew that he would get a one-on-one deep fade. With 16 seconds left in the half, he passed up the wide-open crosser for the fade and threw a perfect ball almost 50 yards in the air.

That throw seemed to settle Maye down. While he had an unlucky second interception and a fumble on a sack, he looked much sharper in the second half.

That's more like it. Collapsing pocket, hit him in stride pic.twitter.com/QSUXuOLFGX — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 14, 2024

With how the Patriots’ offensive line has played this season, Maye’s processing and decision-making have to be quick. The Texans showed another pressure look here and ended up sending five pass-rushers. With both tackles losing quickly, Maye had to get the ball out. And he did just that.

He recognized that, with man coverage and the Texans sending five pass rushers, Houston wouldn’t have a “hole” defender sitting in the underneath part of the middle of the field. It made the decision easy, but you still have to make the throw in a collapsing pocket. Maye does, hitting Demario Douglas in stride for a touchdown.

This next throw might not get the same attention as the deep touchdown, but it showed off the high-level processing ability and talent that made Maye a highly regarded prospect.

Probably my favorite throw of his yesterday. Quick reset to hit a Cover-2 hole shot. pic.twitter.com/QtbrxcFVEF — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 14, 2024

This time, the Texans showed a two-high look and stayed in that two-high shell to run Cover 6. There are multiple names for this coverage, but essentially the defense will play Cover 4 (Quarters) to one side of the field and Cover 2 to the other side.

Maye picked up on that with how the two safeties were bailing at different speeds and to different depths. He knew that he would need to freeze the underneath flat defender to make the throw. Maye gave that defender a quick look off, reset his feet and layered the pass right over the top of him for a first down. His quick reset in the pocket showed off the special talent he has while highlighting the processing ability to get to that throw.

This season for the Patriots is all about Drake Maye’s development. In his first game, he showed that he could handle the test of an NFL defense despite playing behind a struggling offensive line. Maye will continue to make some rookie mistakes, but Patriots fans and the organization will have to hope that he can build on this debut and continue to underscore why he was drafted in the top three.