2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 7

• Lions take over at No. 1: Penei Sewell, Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow headline a unit that is dominating through six weeks.

• Buccaneers soar four spots into top two: Tampa Bay’s offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in Week 6, despite needing to pass block for 41 plays.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 7 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

After missing Detroit’s Week 4 game with an injury, before the team's bye, center Frank Ragnow was back in the lineup against Dallas in Week 6. His 74.3 PFF run-blocking grade was the second-highest mark on the Lions' offensive line.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who Detroit signed in free agency, is having an excellent season so far. His 82.1 PFF overall grade ranks sixth among guards, just like his 79.7 PFF run-blocking grade.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell has earned an 89.5 PFF overall grade this season, which leads all right tackles.