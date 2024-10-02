32 NFL observations after Week 4: Aidan Hutchinson continues to hunt opposing passers while Jayden Daniels excels using play action

• Aidan Hutchinson continues his hot start to the season with monster week: The Detroit Lions EDGE picked up 15 pressures — the most this week (by eight), and he now leads on the year with 17 more than second place.

• Jayden Daniels making the most of play-action: His 90.8 play-action grade beats Derek Carr‘s in the second spot.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

Budda Baker has made 11 defensive stops against the run — the most of any secondary player.

Only James Daniels has a higher run-blocking grade at guard than the 90.1 Chris Lindstrom has obtained through four games.

After a monster Sunday night, Derrick Henry is up to second in rushing first downs (23), third in forced missed tackles (17) and second in yards after contact (266).

Josh Allen leads the way in terms of big-time throws through four weeks. He has 10, two more than both Kyler Murray and Brock Purdy.

With the Panthers offensive line allowing just 16 total pressures on 149 dropbacks, its 94.3 pass-blocking efficiency score is the best in the league.

Only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chris Godwin (27) have caught more balls without dropping one than DJ Moore‘s 22.

With 15 total pressures, Trey Hendrickson has one-third of the Bengals' total pressure output and is the only player to grade above 67.0 as a pass-rusher for the team.

Only Aidan Hutchinson can match Myles Garrett‘s 94.2 pass-rushing grade. The two lead the way after four games.

With 234 yards against man coverage, CeeDee Lamb tops the charts on the year. He has 37 more than Justin Jefferson.

No runner forced more missed tackles this week than Jaleel McLaughlin‘s six.

Another monster week for Aidan Hutchinson, who picked up an incredible 15 pressures. That was the most this week (by eight) and he now leads on the year with 17 more than second place (40 in total).

Jayden Reed now has 315 yards against zone coverage, which just puts him ahead of Nico Collins, who has 309.

There isn’t another receiver as productive as Nico Collins when it comes to working the intermediate (10-19 range) parts of the field. He has 125 more yards than the next best receiver with his 270, and his 99.4 grade is the highest mark.

E.J. Speed leads all defenders in terms of run stops. He has 14, one more than Shaq Thompson in Carolina.

Montaric Brown was one of five defenders this week who forced three incompletions.

On the defensive interior, only Zach Allen has more pressures (23) than Chris Jones‘s 19. Yet, in terms of pressure quality, Jones is unmatched with a position-leading 90.2 grade.

No interior defender picked up more pressures this week than Adam Butler‘s seven.

While Malik Nabers stills headlines a stellar receiver draft class, Ladd McConkey is just 0.2 behind his 80.4 grade to be the second-highest-rated rookie receiver.

Winning on 28.8% of his pass rush reps, Jared Verse has the second-best number in the league behind Aidan Hutchinson.

In the run game, no defender had more stops than Jordyn Brooks with five (though this number was matched by Henry To’oTo’o) this week.

Averaging 3.55 yards per carry after contact, Aaron Jones ranks third among backs with at least 40 carries.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has the third-highest grade of all players on special teams.

No quarterback has a better grade on the year under pressure than the 81.0 Derek Carr has achieved.

Forcing 20 as a runner and five as a receiver, Devin Singletary has forced the most missed tackles of any player this year so far.

No receiver got open more this week than Garrett Wilson. He managed to get open on 16 of the routes he ran against coverage that was designed to not let him get open.

Only Paulson Adebo has more forced incompletions (eight) than the seven Quinyon Mitchell has achieved.

With five deep ball receptions, only Jauan Jennings can match George Pickens on the year.

Alongside Jordan Love, Brock Purdy had the most deep ball completions this week with four. That pushed him alongside Trevor Lawrence at the top of the season totals with nine.

Sophomore offensive lineman Charles Cross remains at the top of the charts for tackle run blocking. His 90.1 score has Terron Armstead in the second spot.

On balls thrown in under 2.5 seconds, no quarterback has a higher passing grade than Baker Mayfield‘s 90.0.

With a defensive stop on 14.5% of running plays he is in on, Sebastian Joseph-Day is second only to Cameron Heyward among interior defenders.

No quarterback has a higher grade on play-action plays than Jayden Daniels. In part caused by his tremendous rushing, his 90.8 beats Derek Carr into the second spot.