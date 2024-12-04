32 NFL observations after Week 13: Kenneth Walker III and James Conner have proven to be tough to tackle

• Kenneth Walker III and James Conner are tough to tackle: Both running backs lead the league in forced missed tackles (70) this year

• Anthony Richardson is showing off his arm talent: The second-year quarterback leads the league in big-time throw percentage.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

It’s tight at the top when it comes to which running back has forced the most missed tackles. Najee Harris (66) and Josh Jacobs (68) are in contention, but right now, the top two are James Conner and Kenneth Walker III with 70.

Only Terry McLaurin has caught more contested catches than Drake London‘s 19.

With a 90.0 grade against the blitz, Lamar Jackson has the best score of any quarterback.

No player has caught more balls without dropping one than Khalil Shakir with 60.

When pressured, Bryce Young has a 1.8% turnover-worthy play number, the lowest of all quarterbacks to have been pressured on at least 90 dropbacks.

With 41 tackles and no misses in run defense, Kevin Byard has the best run tackle percentage of all safeties.

Of all linebackers only Zack Baun has more stops in coverage than Germaine Pratt‘s 20.

Elijah Moore picked up 93 yards against man coverage this week, the most of any player in Week 13.

Over the past three weeks, Micah Parsons has 17 total pressures, tied for the most of all defenders.

Bo Nix threw for 147 yards this week while under pressure, the highest mark for all quarterbacks.

No edge rusher picked up more pressure this week than Za’Darius Smith with nine.

Josh Jacobs forced a combined 15 missed tackles as a runner and receiver this week, the most of any player this week.

Since Week 10, nobody has made more stops against the run than Danielle Hunter‘s 12.

No player has a higher percentage of big-time throws than the 7.4% posted by Anthony Richardson.

With an 88.7 grade, Devin Lloyd has the fifth-highest run defense grade of all linebackers.

Linebacker Nick Bolton totaled more stops against the run this week than any other player with six.

Aidan O’Connell completed five passes on balls thrown over 20 yards in the air, the highest number of any passer in Week 13.

Over the past month, nobody has more forced incompletions than Kristian Fulton‘s five.

The Rams still have the most productive rookie pass-rushers at edge (Jared Verse with 55 total pressures) and on the interior (Braden Fiske with 35 total pressures).

Over the past four weeks, nobody has more total pressures than Chop Robinson‘s 23.

For the year, Jonathan Greenard leads the league in pressures against true pass sets with 45, four more than Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett in second.

With 28 defensive stops against the run, Anfernee Jennings has the joint most of any defender and most of any edge defender.

Only 8.4% of the pressure faced by Derek Carr has turned into a sack, the lowest of any passer.

In another tough season for the Giants, Dexter Lawrence remains a consistent force. Along with Cameron Heyward, they are the only defenders to have run defense and pass rush grades above 80.0.

Along with Ja’Quan McMillian, Sauce Gardner has the most forced incompletions this week with three.

Only two interior defensive linemen picked up more than six pressures this week, and they both played for the Eagles. Milton Williams led the way with nine while Jalen Carter had eight.

Cameron Heyward has batted seven passes, the most of any defensive player. In the second spot with five is his Steelers teammate Keeanu Benton.

Of all cornerbacks, only Jaycee Horn has more defensive stops against the run than Deommodore Lenoir‘s 13.

No player has more yards this year when lined up in the slot than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 721 which is over 200 more than Jayden Reed in the second spot.

Of all special teamers to play at least 150 snaps, Tavierre Thomas leads the way with a 90.9 special teams grade.

With seven forced pass incompletions, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has the fourth most among all rookie cornerbacks.

Of all off-ball linebackers, nobody has rushed the passer more than Frankie Luvu (153). No surprise that with 26 total pressures, he also leads the way there.