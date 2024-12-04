32 NFL observations after Week 13: Kenneth Walker III and James Conner have proven to be tough to tackle

• Kenneth Walker III and James Conner are tough to tackle: Both running backs lead the league in forced missed tackles (70) this year
• Anthony Richardson is showing off his arm talent: The second-year quarterback leads the league in big-time throw percentage.
Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.
With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.
Arizona Cardinals
It’s tight at the top when it comes to which running back has forced the most missed tackles. Najee Harris (66) and Josh Jacobs (68) are in contention, but right now, the top two are James Conner and Kenneth Walker III with 70.
Atlanta Falcons
Only Terry McLaurin has caught more contested catches than Drake London‘s 19.
Baltimore Ravens
With a 90.0 grade against the blitz, Lamar Jackson has the best score of any quarterback.
Buffalo Bills
No player has caught more balls without dropping one than Khalil Shakir with 60.
Carolina Panthers
When pressured, Bryce Young has a 1.8% turnover-worthy play number, the lowest of all quarterbacks to have been pressured on at least 90 dropbacks.
Chicago Bears
With 41 tackles and no misses in run defense, Kevin Byard has the best run tackle percentage of all safeties.
Cincinnati Bengals
Of all linebackers only Zack Baun has more stops in coverage than Germaine Pratt‘s 20.
Cleveland Browns
Elijah Moore picked up 93 yards against man coverage this week, the most of any player in Week 13.
Dallas Cowboys
Over the past three weeks, Micah Parsons has 17 total pressures, tied for the most of all defenders.
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix threw for 147 yards this week while under pressure, the highest mark for all quarterbacks.
Detroit Lions
No edge rusher picked up more pressure this week than Za’Darius Smith with nine.
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs forced a combined 15 missed tackles as a runner and receiver this week, the most of any player this week.
Houston Texans
Since Week 10, nobody has made more stops against the run than Danielle Hunter‘s 12.
Indianapolis Colts
No player has a higher percentage of big-time throws than the 7.4% posted by Anthony Richardson.
Jacksonville Jaguars
With an 88.7 grade, Devin Lloyd has the fifth-highest run defense grade of all linebackers.
Kansas City Chiefs
Linebacker Nick Bolton totaled more stops against the run this week than any other player with six.
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O’Connell completed five passes on balls thrown over 20 yards in the air, the highest number of any passer in Week 13.
Los Angeles Chargers
Over the past month, nobody has more forced incompletions than Kristian Fulton‘s five.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams still have the most productive rookie pass-rushers at edge (Jared Verse with 55 total pressures) and on the interior (Braden Fiske with 35 total pressures).
Miami Dolphins
Over the past four weeks, nobody has more total pressures than Chop Robinson‘s 23.
Minnesota Vikings
For the year, Jonathan Greenard leads the league in pressures against true pass sets with 45, four more than Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett in second.
New England Patriots
With 28 defensive stops against the run, Anfernee Jennings has the joint most of any defender and most of any edge defender.
New Orleans Saints
Only 8.4% of the pressure faced by Derek Carr has turned into a sack, the lowest of any passer.
New York Giants
In another tough season for the Giants, Dexter Lawrence remains a consistent force. Along with Cameron Heyward, they are the only defenders to have run defense and pass rush grades above 80.0.
New York Jets
Along with Ja’Quan McMillian, Sauce Gardner has the most forced incompletions this week with three.
Philadelphia Eagles
Only two interior defensive linemen picked up more than six pressures this week, and they both played for the Eagles. Milton Williams led the way with nine while Jalen Carter had eight.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward has batted seven passes, the most of any defensive player. In the second spot with five is his Steelers teammate Keeanu Benton.
San Francisco 49ers
Of all cornerbacks, only Jaycee Horn has more defensive stops against the run than Deommodore Lenoir‘s 13.
Seattle Seahawks
No player has more yards this year when lined up in the slot than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 721 which is over 200 more than Jayden Reed in the second spot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Of all special teamers to play at least 150 snaps, Tavierre Thomas leads the way with a 90.9 special teams grade.
Tennessee Titans
With seven forced pass incompletions, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has the fourth most among all rookie cornerbacks.
Washington Commanders
Of all off-ball linebackers, nobody has rushed the passer more than Frankie Luvu (153). No surprise that with 26 total pressures, he also leads the way there.