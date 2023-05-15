NFL Draft News & Analysis

2023 NFL Offseason Recap: All of PFF’s free agency and draft analysis in one place

Kansas City, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
May 15, 2023

An NFL offseason of the typical free agency bustle and a high-octane 2023 NFL Draft is on the downswing. Relive the chaos with PFF's extensive coverage below.

Must-Reads

Draft
Free Agency

2023 NFL Draft Recap/Grades

2023 NFL Draft Recap by Team

Single-Player/Team Draft Features

Fantasy Football

Free Agency Recap

Single-Player/Team Free Agency Features

By Author

Zoltán Buday
Max Chadwick
Seth Galina
Nathan Jahnke
John Kosko
Jon Macri
Gordon McGuinness
Sam Monson
John Owning
Timo Riske
Trevor Sikkema
Brad Spielberger
Dalton Wasserman
Jim Wyman
NFL Draft Featured Tools

  • NFL Draft Tracker 2023

    Live picks, grades and reaction to the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • NFL Draft Guide 2023

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2023 draft class.

    Available with

  • NFL Draft Big Board 2024

    PFF's Big Board for the 2024 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

