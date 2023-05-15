2023 NFL Offseason Recap: All of PFF’s free agency and draft analysis in one place

An NFL offseason of the typical free agency bustle and a high-octane 2023 NFL Draft is on the downswing. Relive the chaos with PFF's extensive coverage below.
Must-Reads
Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams
- Analytics-driven 2023 NFL Draft grades
- NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Eagles take top spots, Jets soar after 2023 NFL Draft
- The post-draft edition of the 2023 NFL Draft Guide
- Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams
Free Agency
- Top landing spots for the best remaining free agents
- 2023 free agency grades for all 32 teams
- Every NFL team's biggest loss in free agency
- 2023 NFL Free Agency Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions
2023 NFL Draft Recap/Grades
- Five non-Round 1 rookies who can be immediate starters
- Strongest, weakest NFL position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency
- Most improved team in each division after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Each NFL team's highest-graded pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
- 10 best player fits of the 2023 NFL Draft
- 2023 Rookie Quarterback Tiers
- Favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks for every team
- One major 2023 NFL Draft takeaway for all 32 NFL teams
- 2023 NFL Draft superlatives
- Most improved linebacker rooms following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved running back rooms following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved secondaries following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved receiving corps following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved defensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved offensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Ranking the 10 best UDFA signings
- Biggest reaches of the 2023 NFL Draft by round
- Biggest steals of the 2023 NFL Draft by round
- Which NFL teams improved the most during the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Ranking the 10 best draft classes
- The 11 biggest steals of the draft
- How teams allocated their draft capital
- Undrafted free agent signings for all 32 NFL teams
- 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 16 NFC teams
- 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 16 AFC teams
- Most-improved, least-improved position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams
- Grades for all Day 3 picks
- Biggest winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Five biggest reaches of Day 2
- Five biggest steals of Day 2
- Grades for all Day 2 picks
- Trevor Sikkema's favorite picks from Round 1
- Grading all six Round 1 trades
- Biggest winners and losers from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Four biggest reaches of Round 1
- Six biggest steals of Round 1
- Grades for all 31 first-round picks
2023 NFL Draft Recap by Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Single-Player/Team Draft Features
- C.J. Stroud vs. Georgia — the film that solidified his draft status
- Did the Houston Texans give up too much trading up for Will Anderson Jr?
- Bijan Robinson to the Falcons is an exciting fit, but it alone doesn't move the needle
- Are rebuilds looming for Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals?
- How Christian Gonzalez fits with the New England Patriots
- What could the Baltimore Ravens offense look like in 2023?
- How TE Luke Schoonmaker fits with the Cowboys' offense
- Titans end Will Levis' slide, trade up to take the Kentucky QB at No. 33
- Steelers follow the script, select Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. with Pick 32
- How Michigan NT Mazi Smith fits with the Dallas Cowboys
- Bills trade up to select Utah's Dalton Kincaid, the best pass-catching tight end in the class
- Vikings pick USC WR Jordan Addison to pair with Justin Jefferson
- Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Pick No. 20
- Patriots select Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17
- Eagles get even stronger up front, trade up for DI Jalen Carter
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall
- Texans trade back up to No. 3 overall, select Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.
- Colts take a swing on Anthony Richardson's high ceiling
- Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall
- Panthers get their QB of the future, draft Alabama's Bryce Young No. 1 overall
Fantasy Football
- Fantasy Football: Post-2023 NFL Draft IDP sleepers to target in rookie drafts
- Fantasy Football: Sleepers to target late in dynasty rookie drafts
- Fantasy Football: Veteran IDP winners and losers after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football best ball rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty 0.5 PPR rankings
- Seven rookies primed for fantasy breakouts with their new NFL teams in 2023
- Fantasy Football: Post-draft top 300 dynasty IDP rankings
- Fantasy Football: Rookie draft board, combined offense and IDP draft strategy
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rookie superflex rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty superflex rankings
- Top-50 IDP dynasty rookie rankings for 2023
- Fantasy Football: Biggest losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy Football: Biggest winners from the 2023 NFL Draft
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rankings
- Fantasy football winners and losers from Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy football winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy football winners and losers after Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Free Agency Recap
- One last offseason move for all 16 AFC teams
- One last offseason move for all 16 NFC teams
- Five boom-or-bust signings from 2023 NFL free agency
- Favorite, least favorite free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams
- Most player-friendly, team-friendly contracts of 2023 NFL free agency
- Underrated NFL free-agent signings for 2023
- One positive takeaway for all 32 NFL teams so far
- 3 perfect scheme fits, 3 questionable moves
- Underpaid, overpaid 2023 NFL free agents based on expectations
- Free agency gains and losses: Tracking WAR lost, gained by each NFL team
- 2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker
- Most improved position groups from 2023 NFL free agency
- Biggest surprises of 2023 NFL free agency
- Recapping the tampering period and the best free-agent signings
- The best signings from Tuesday
- The 5 best signings so far
Single-Player/Team Free Agency Features
- Why Jimmy Garoppolo is a better fit with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders than Derek Carr
- Eagles set to continue their winning ways after retaining James Bradberry and Darius Slay
- Nate Davis brings stability to the Chicago Bears' offensive line
- Bears land two of the top free-agent LBs in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards
- OT Mike McGlinchey can be an elite run-blocking force for the Broncos
- Orlando Brown Jr. brings stability to the Bengals' offensive line
- Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor set to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the Chiefs left tackle
- Javon Hargrave strengthens 49ers' already impressive defensive line
- Denver Broncos strengthen offensive line quickly
By Author
Zoltán Buday
- Most improved linebacker rooms following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved running back rooms following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved secondaries following the 2023 NFL Draft
- One positive takeaway for all 32 NFL teams so far
Max Chadwick
Seth Galina
Nathan Jahnke
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football best ball rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty 0.5 PPR rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rookie superflex rankings
- Fantasy Football: Biggest losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy Football: Biggest winners from the 2023 NFL Draft
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty superflex rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings
- Post-2023 NFL Draft fantasy football dynasty rankings
- Fantasy football winners and losers from Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy football winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Fantasy football winners and losers after Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
John Kosko
- 2023 Rookie Quarterback Tiers
- Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor set to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the Chiefs left tackle
Jon Macri
- Fantasy Football: Post-2023 NFL Draft IDP sleepers to target in rookie drafts
- Fantasy Football: Sleepers to target late in dynasty rookie drafts
- Fantasy Football: Veteran IDP winners and losers after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Seven rookies primed for fantasy breakouts with their new NFL teams in 2023
- Fantasy Football: Post-draft top 300 dynasty IDP rankings
- Fantasy Football: Rookie draft board, combined offense and IDP draft strategy
- Ranking the 10 best UDFA signings
- Top-50 IDP dynasty rookie rankings for 2023
Gordon McGuinness
- Strongest, weakest NFL position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency
- Are rebuilds looming for Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals?
- What could the Baltimore Ravens offense look like in 2023?
- Most improved defensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Biggest reaches of the 2023 NFL Draft by round
- Most-improved, least-improved position groups after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Eagles set to continue their winning ways after retaining James Bradberry and Darius Slay
- Denver Broncos strengthen offensive line quickly
Sam Monson
- Did the Houston Texans give up too much trading up for Will Anderson Jr?
- Bijan Robinson to the Falcons is an exciting fit, but it alone doesn't move the needle
- How Christian Gonzalez fits with the New England Patriots
- Most improved receiving corps following the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved offensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft
- Which NFL teams improved the most during the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Biggest winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Biggest winners and losers from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Most improved position groups from 2023 NFL free agency
- Biggest surprises of 2023 NFL free agency
- Recapping the tampering period and the best free-agent signings
John Owning
- How TE Luke Schoonmaker fits with the Cowboys' offense
- How Michigan NT Mazi Smith fits with the Dallas Cowboys
Timo Riske
Trevor Sikkema
- C.J. Stroud vs. Georgia — the film that solidified his draft status
- Most improved team in each division after the 2023 NFL Draft
- 10 best player fits of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks for every team
- One major 2023 NFL Draft takeaway for all 32 NFL teams
- Biggest steals of the 2023 NFL Draft by round
- Trevor Sikkema's favorite picks from Round 1
Brad Spielberger
- One last offseason move for all 16 AFC teams
- One last offseason move for all 16 NFC teams
- 2023 NFL Draft superlatives
- Top landing spots for the best remaining free agents
- Five boom-or-bust signings from 2023 NFL free agency
- Favorite, least favorite free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams
- Most player-friendly, team-friendly contracts of 2023 NFL free agency
- Every NFL team's biggest loss in free agency
- Underrated NFL free-agent signings for 2023
- Underpaid, overpaid 2023 NFL free agents based on expectations
- The best signings from Tuesday
- The 5 best signings so far