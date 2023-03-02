2022 NFL season's most productive running backs from the slot: Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson and more

Running backs can make a difference in the passing game, whether it's through pass-blocking, running routes from the backfield or running routes from receiver alignments.
Here are the 10 running backs who racked up the most yardage from the slot this past season.
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Slot yards: 165
- Slot receptions: 18
- Slot yards per route run: 2.70
2. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
- Slot yards: 103
- Slot receptions: 13
- Slot yards per route run: 2.78
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
- Slot yards: 100
- Slot receptions: 15
- Slot yards per route run: 2.56
4. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills
- Slot yards: 86
- Slot receptions: 8
- Slot yards per route run: 2.32
5. Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- Slot yards: 65
- Slot receptions: 3
- Slot yards per route run: 1.18
6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Slot yards: 64
- Slot receptions: 5
- Slot yards per route run: 5.82
7. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
- Slot yards: 57
- Slot receptions: 6
- Slot yards per route run: 2.71
8. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
- Slot yards: 50
- Slot receptions: 6
- Slot yards per route run: 0.96
9. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
- Slot yards: 47
- Slot receptions: 5
- Slot yards per route run: 1.57
10. Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins
- Slot yards: 43
- Slot receptions: 5
- Slot yards per route run: 0.96