2022 NFL season's most productive running backs from the slot: Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson and more

January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball ahead of Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

By Gordon McGuinness
Mar 2, 2023

Running backs can make a difference in the passing game, whether it's through pass-blocking, running routes from the backfield or running routes from receiver alignments.

Here are the 10 running backs who racked up the most yardage from the slot this past season.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

4. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

5. Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

7. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

8. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

9. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

10. Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins

