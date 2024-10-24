Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 8

• Ladd McConkey has been among the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage: The rookie second-rounder draws a favorable Week 8 matchup to maintain his fantasy relevance.

• Seattle’s wide receivers are struggling against zone: Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been inefficient against zone coverages and draw a difficult matchup this week against Buffalo.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 8 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rate: 27.5% (13)

Zone coverage rate: 66.5% (17)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 28th in team coverage grade (52.8) while in zone but place above average in most team coverage metrics while in man.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been more efficient against man coverage this season, earning a team-leading 32.6% target rate while ranking among the top 10 wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes) in fantasy points per route run.

