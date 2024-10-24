All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 8

2YAKATT Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Jonathon Macri

Ladd McConkey has been among the league’s best wide receivers against man coverage: The rookie second-rounder draws a favorable Week 8 matchup to maintain his fantasy relevance.

• Seattle’s wide receivers are struggling against zone: Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been inefficient against zone coverages and draw a difficult matchup this week against Buffalo.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rate: 27.5% (13)
  • Zone coverage rate: 66.5% (17)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 39 3 28 20.5% 11.8 0.30
Michael Wilson 48 3 17 14.6% 4.7 0.10
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 46 9 99 32.6% 30.9 0.67
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 109 17 151 17.4% 32.1 0.29
Michael Wilson 149 19 235 17.5% 54.5 0.37
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 138 11 201 19.6% 43.1 0.31

The Dolphins have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 28th in team coverage grade (52.8) while in zone but place above average in most team coverage metrics while in man.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been more efficient against man coverage this season, earning a team-leading 32.6% target rate while ranking among the top 10 wide receivers (minimum of 30 routes) in fantasy points per route run.

Atlanta Falcons

