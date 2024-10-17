Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 7

• Kansas City may need to rely on JuJu Smith-Schuster going forward: Luckily for the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster has excelled against man coverage this season, which happens to be the San Francisco 49ers‘ weakness in coverage.
• A difficult matchup for the Seattle Seahawks‘ wide receivers: Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have struggled to stand out against zone coverage and draw a difficult matchup against Atlanta’s zone-heavy coverage unit.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 7 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rate: 13.6% (30)
- Zone coverage rate: 83.0% (1)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|36
|2
|23
|16.7%
|4.3
|0.12
|Michael Wilson
|43
|3
|17
|16.3%
|4.7
|0.11
|Xavier Weaver
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|40
|8
|92
|35.0%
|29.2
|0.73
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|101
|17
|151
|18.8%
|32.1
|0.32
|Michael Wilson
|132
|18
|220
|17.4%
|52.0
|0.39
|Xavier Weaver
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|117
|9
|187
|18.8%
|39.7
|0.34
The Chargers have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the NFL this season and rank as a top-five zone coverage unit in defensive success rate (53.7%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (27.1%).
Michael Wilson was highlighted last week due to his success against zone coverage, and he scored a touchdown. This week, he’ll have a shot to keep the momentum going in a favorable matchup. Wilson ranks as a top-20 wide receiver (minimum of 100 routes) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.
Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In