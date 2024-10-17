Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 7

• Kansas City may need to rely on JuJu Smith-Schuster going forward: Luckily for the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster has excelled against man coverage this season, which happens to be the San Francisco 49ers‘ weakness in coverage.

• A difficult matchup for the Seattle Seahawks‘ wide receivers: Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have struggled to stand out against zone coverage and draw a difficult matchup against Atlanta’s zone-heavy coverage unit.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 7 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rate: 13.6% (30)

Zone coverage rate: 83.0% (1)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the NFL this season and rank as a top-five zone coverage unit in defensive success rate (53.7%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (27.1%).

Michael Wilson was highlighted last week due to his success against zone coverage, and he scored a touchdown. This week, he’ll have a shot to keep the momentum going in a favorable matchup. Wilson ranks as a top-20 wide receiver (minimum of 100 routes) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages