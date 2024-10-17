All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 7

2YAJ6GT Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster runs against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Jonathon Macri

• Kansas City may need to rely on JuJu Smith-Schuster going forward: Luckily for the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster has excelled against man coverage this season, which happens to be the San Francisco 49ers‘ weakness in coverage.

• A difficult matchup for the Seattle Seahawks‘ wide receivers: Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have struggled to stand out against zone coverage and draw a difficult matchup against Atlanta’s zone-heavy coverage unit.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 7 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rate: 13.6% (30)
  • Zone coverage rate: 83.0% (1)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 36 2 23 16.7% 4.3 0.12
Michael Wilson 43 3 17 16.3% 4.7 0.11
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 40 8 92 35.0% 29.2 0.73
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 101 17 151 18.8% 32.1 0.32
Michael Wilson 132 18 220 17.4% 52.0 0.39
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 117 9 187 18.8% 39.7 0.34

The Chargers have played zone coverage at the highest rate in the NFL this season and rank as a top-five zone coverage unit in defensive success rate (53.7%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (27.1%).

Michael Wilson was highlighted last week due to his success against zone coverage, and he scored a touchdown. This week, he’ll have a shot to keep the momentum going in a favorable matchup. Wilson ranks as a top-20 wide receiver (minimum of 100 routes) in fantasy points per route run against zone coverage.

Atlanta Falcons

